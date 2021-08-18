Juventus sign Manuel Locatelli on loan with obligation to buy

Italy celebrate after beating England in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley on Sunday, July 11.

Juventus have completed the signing of Italy's Euro 2020 winner Manuel Locatelli on a two-year loan deal from Sassuolo that will end up in a permanent €37.5 million ($43.8m) transfer.

The 23-year-old midfielder scored twice in five games as the Azzuri beat England in the final to lift the European Championship trophy.

Locatelli made his top-flight debut with AC Milan in 2016 after coming through Atalanta's academy before joining Sassuolo two years later.

“In addition to his goals, Manuel is an absolute quality and security in midfield, bringing a level of class that few have,” Juve said in a statement.

“The giant steps he has made in the top flight, after a period at Atalanta and Milan's youth teams, only confirms this.”

He will join his Euro 2020 teammates Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Federico Chiesa and Federico Bernardeschi at the Allianz Stadium.

Juventus saw their run of nine successive Serie A titles ended last season by Inter Milan — who have since lost manager Antonio Conte, plus full-back Achraf Hakimi to Paris Saint-Germain and striker Romelu Lukaku who has joined Chelsea.

But now Massimiliano Allegri, who won five straight Serie A crowns from 2015-2019, has returned

to Juve, replacing the sacked Andre Pirlo.

The 'Old Lady' were also given a boost on Tuesday when Cristiano Ronaldo took aim reports claiming he could return to Real Madrid. The 36-year-old called the transfer speculation “frivolous” and “disrespectful".

Locatelli could make his Juve debut at Udinese on Sunday in their first Serie A game of the season.

He impressed in Italy's opening two matches of Euro 2020, but did not start again after making way when PSG midfielder Marco Verratti returned from injury.

