Rwanda president blasts Arsenal over Brentford defeat

President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, the East African nation that is one of the club's sponsors, has taken to Twitter to criticise their woeful defeat against Brentford on the opening night of the Premier League season.
"The game itself aside Arsenal and the fans don't deserve to kind of get used to this....NO !!!" Kagame wrote. "It's been a struggle of about decade(s) - ups&downs - more downs until this point."
Rwanda are Arsenal's sleeve sponsor, with the "Visit Rwanda" logo printed on the left sleeve of all the Gunners' shirts.
Disappointed after Friday's 2-0 defeat by Brentford, Kagame called for changes at the club.
What?? It's football,it's a loss of Arsenal at/to Brentford. Brentford deserved to win and they did. The game itself aside Arsenal and the fans don't deserve to kind of get used to this....NO !!! I say this as one of the big fans of Arsenal. The change has taken to long to come!— Paul Kagame (@PaulKagame) August 13, 2021
"We just must NOT excuse or Accept mediocrity. A team has to be built with purpose to win win win. So that when we lose....it was not to be expected! I am sure we all know on whose shoulders the heaviest burden rests. I hope they know too or even accept it!!!"
Arsenal, who have not qualified for any European football this season, next face London rivals and Champions League holders Chelsea at home on August 22.
Brentford v Arsenal player ratings
Image 1 of 28
BRENTFORD RATINGS: David Raya: 7 - The goalkeeper was rarely tested by the opposition, facing few shots from the Gunners. He answered when called upon and played the ball well with his feet from the back. (ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP)
