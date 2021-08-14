President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, the East African nation that is one of the club's sponsors, has taken to Twitter to criticise their woeful defeat against Brentford on the opening night of the Premier League season.

"The game itself aside Arsenal and the fans don't deserve to kind of get used to this....NO !!!" Kagame wrote. "It's been a struggle of about decade(s) - ups&downs - more downs until this point."

Rwanda are Arsenal's sleeve sponsor, with the "Visit Rwanda" logo printed on the left sleeve of all the Gunners' shirts.

Disappointed after Friday's 2-0 defeat by Brentford, Kagame called for changes at the club.

What?? It's football,it's a loss of Arsenal at/to Brentford. Brentford deserved to win and they did. The game itself aside Arsenal and the fans don't deserve to kind of get used to this....NO !!! I say this as one of the big fans of Arsenal. The change has taken to long to come! — Paul Kagame (@PaulKagame) August 13, 2021

"We just must NOT excuse or Accept mediocrity. A team has to be built with purpose to win win win. So that when we lose....it was not to be expected! I am sure we all know on whose shoulders the heaviest burden rests. I hope they know too or even accept it!!!"

Arsenal, who have not qualified for any European football this season, next face London rivals and Champions League holders Chelsea at home on August 22.

Brentford v Arsenal player ratings

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 28 BRENTFORD RATINGS: David Raya: 7 - The goalkeeper was rarely tested by the opposition, facing few shots from the Gunners. He answered when called upon and played the ball well with his feet from the back. (ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP)

F1 2020 calendar March 15 - Australia, Melbourne; March 22 - Bahrain, Sakhir; April 5 - Vietnam, Hanoi; April 19 - China, Shanghai; May 3 - Netherlands, Zandvoort; May 20 - Spain, Barcelona; May 24 - Monaco, Monaco; June 7 - Azerbaijan, Baku; June 14 - Canada, Montreal; June 28 - France, Le Castellet; July 5 - Austria, Spielberg; July 19 - Great Britain, Silverstone; August 2 - Hungary, Budapest; August 30 - Belgium, Spa; September 6 - Italy, Monza; September 20 - Singapore, Singapore; September 27 - Russia, Sochi; October 11 - Japan, Suzuka; October 25 - United States, Austin; November 1 - Mexico City, Mexico City; November 15 - Brazil, Sao Paulo; November 29 - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi.

F1 2020 calendar March 15 - Australia, Melbourne; March 22 - Bahrain, Sakhir; April 5 - Vietnam, Hanoi; April 19 - China, Shanghai; May 3 - Netherlands, Zandvoort; May 20 - Spain, Barcelona; May 24 - Monaco, Monaco; June 7 - Azerbaijan, Baku; June 14 - Canada, Montreal; June 28 - France, Le Castellet; July 5 - Austria, Spielberg; July 19 - Great Britain, Silverstone; August 2 - Hungary, Budapest; August 30 - Belgium, Spa; September 6 - Italy, Monza; September 20 - Singapore, Singapore; September 27 - Russia, Sochi; October 11 - Japan, Suzuka; October 25 - United States, Austin; November 1 - Mexico City, Mexico City; November 15 - Brazil, Sao Paulo; November 29 - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi.

F1 2020 calendar March 15 - Australia, Melbourne; March 22 - Bahrain, Sakhir; April 5 - Vietnam, Hanoi; April 19 - China, Shanghai; May 3 - Netherlands, Zandvoort; May 20 - Spain, Barcelona; May 24 - Monaco, Monaco; June 7 - Azerbaijan, Baku; June 14 - Canada, Montreal; June 28 - France, Le Castellet; July 5 - Austria, Spielberg; July 19 - Great Britain, Silverstone; August 2 - Hungary, Budapest; August 30 - Belgium, Spa; September 6 - Italy, Monza; September 20 - Singapore, Singapore; September 27 - Russia, Sochi; October 11 - Japan, Suzuka; October 25 - United States, Austin; November 1 - Mexico City, Mexico City; November 15 - Brazil, Sao Paulo; November 29 - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi.

F1 2020 calendar March 15 - Australia, Melbourne; March 22 - Bahrain, Sakhir; April 5 - Vietnam, Hanoi; April 19 - China, Shanghai; May 3 - Netherlands, Zandvoort; May 20 - Spain, Barcelona; May 24 - Monaco, Monaco; June 7 - Azerbaijan, Baku; June 14 - Canada, Montreal; June 28 - France, Le Castellet; July 5 - Austria, Spielberg; July 19 - Great Britain, Silverstone; August 2 - Hungary, Budapest; August 30 - Belgium, Spa; September 6 - Italy, Monza; September 20 - Singapore, Singapore; September 27 - Russia, Sochi; October 11 - Japan, Suzuka; October 25 - United States, Austin; November 1 - Mexico City, Mexico City; November 15 - Brazil, Sao Paulo; November 29 - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi.

F1 2020 calendar March 15 - Australia, Melbourne; March 22 - Bahrain, Sakhir; April 5 - Vietnam, Hanoi; April 19 - China, Shanghai; May 3 - Netherlands, Zandvoort; May 20 - Spain, Barcelona; May 24 - Monaco, Monaco; June 7 - Azerbaijan, Baku; June 14 - Canada, Montreal; June 28 - France, Le Castellet; July 5 - Austria, Spielberg; July 19 - Great Britain, Silverstone; August 2 - Hungary, Budapest; August 30 - Belgium, Spa; September 6 - Italy, Monza; September 20 - Singapore, Singapore; September 27 - Russia, Sochi; October 11 - Japan, Suzuka; October 25 - United States, Austin; November 1 - Mexico City, Mexico City; November 15 - Brazil, Sao Paulo; November 29 - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi.

F1 2020 calendar March 15 - Australia, Melbourne; March 22 - Bahrain, Sakhir; April 5 - Vietnam, Hanoi; April 19 - China, Shanghai; May 3 - Netherlands, Zandvoort; May 20 - Spain, Barcelona; May 24 - Monaco, Monaco; June 7 - Azerbaijan, Baku; June 14 - Canada, Montreal; June 28 - France, Le Castellet; July 5 - Austria, Spielberg; July 19 - Great Britain, Silverstone; August 2 - Hungary, Budapest; August 30 - Belgium, Spa; September 6 - Italy, Monza; September 20 - Singapore, Singapore; September 27 - Russia, Sochi; October 11 - Japan, Suzuka; October 25 - United States, Austin; November 1 - Mexico City, Mexico City; November 15 - Brazil, Sao Paulo; November 29 - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi.

F1 2020 calendar March 15 - Australia, Melbourne; March 22 - Bahrain, Sakhir; April 5 - Vietnam, Hanoi; April 19 - China, Shanghai; May 3 - Netherlands, Zandvoort; May 20 - Spain, Barcelona; May 24 - Monaco, Monaco; June 7 - Azerbaijan, Baku; June 14 - Canada, Montreal; June 28 - France, Le Castellet; July 5 - Austria, Spielberg; July 19 - Great Britain, Silverstone; August 2 - Hungary, Budapest; August 30 - Belgium, Spa; September 6 - Italy, Monza; September 20 - Singapore, Singapore; September 27 - Russia, Sochi; October 11 - Japan, Suzuka; October 25 - United States, Austin; November 1 - Mexico City, Mexico City; November 15 - Brazil, Sao Paulo; November 29 - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi.

F1 2020 calendar March 15 - Australia, Melbourne; March 22 - Bahrain, Sakhir; April 5 - Vietnam, Hanoi; April 19 - China, Shanghai; May 3 - Netherlands, Zandvoort; May 20 - Spain, Barcelona; May 24 - Monaco, Monaco; June 7 - Azerbaijan, Baku; June 14 - Canada, Montreal; June 28 - France, Le Castellet; July 5 - Austria, Spielberg; July 19 - Great Britain, Silverstone; August 2 - Hungary, Budapest; August 30 - Belgium, Spa; September 6 - Italy, Monza; September 20 - Singapore, Singapore; September 27 - Russia, Sochi; October 11 - Japan, Suzuka; October 25 - United States, Austin; November 1 - Mexico City, Mexico City; November 15 - Brazil, Sao Paulo; November 29 - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi.

F1 2020 calendar March 15 - Australia, Melbourne; March 22 - Bahrain, Sakhir; April 5 - Vietnam, Hanoi; April 19 - China, Shanghai; May 3 - Netherlands, Zandvoort; May 20 - Spain, Barcelona; May 24 - Monaco, Monaco; June 7 - Azerbaijan, Baku; June 14 - Canada, Montreal; June 28 - France, Le Castellet; July 5 - Austria, Spielberg; July 19 - Great Britain, Silverstone; August 2 - Hungary, Budapest; August 30 - Belgium, Spa; September 6 - Italy, Monza; September 20 - Singapore, Singapore; September 27 - Russia, Sochi; October 11 - Japan, Suzuka; October 25 - United States, Austin; November 1 - Mexico City, Mexico City; November 15 - Brazil, Sao Paulo; November 29 - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi.

F1 2020 calendar March 15 - Australia, Melbourne; March 22 - Bahrain, Sakhir; April 5 - Vietnam, Hanoi; April 19 - China, Shanghai; May 3 - Netherlands, Zandvoort; May 20 - Spain, Barcelona; May 24 - Monaco, Monaco; June 7 - Azerbaijan, Baku; June 14 - Canada, Montreal; June 28 - France, Le Castellet; July 5 - Austria, Spielberg; July 19 - Great Britain, Silverstone; August 2 - Hungary, Budapest; August 30 - Belgium, Spa; September 6 - Italy, Monza; September 20 - Singapore, Singapore; September 27 - Russia, Sochi; October 11 - Japan, Suzuka; October 25 - United States, Austin; November 1 - Mexico City, Mexico City; November 15 - Brazil, Sao Paulo; November 29 - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi.

F1 2020 calendar March 15 - Australia, Melbourne; March 22 - Bahrain, Sakhir; April 5 - Vietnam, Hanoi; April 19 - China, Shanghai; May 3 - Netherlands, Zandvoort; May 20 - Spain, Barcelona; May 24 - Monaco, Monaco; June 7 - Azerbaijan, Baku; June 14 - Canada, Montreal; June 28 - France, Le Castellet; July 5 - Austria, Spielberg; July 19 - Great Britain, Silverstone; August 2 - Hungary, Budapest; August 30 - Belgium, Spa; September 6 - Italy, Monza; September 20 - Singapore, Singapore; September 27 - Russia, Sochi; October 11 - Japan, Suzuka; October 25 - United States, Austin; November 1 - Mexico City, Mexico City; November 15 - Brazil, Sao Paulo; November 29 - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi.

F1 2020 calendar March 15 - Australia, Melbourne; March 22 - Bahrain, Sakhir; April 5 - Vietnam, Hanoi; April 19 - China, Shanghai; May 3 - Netherlands, Zandvoort; May 20 - Spain, Barcelona; May 24 - Monaco, Monaco; June 7 - Azerbaijan, Baku; June 14 - Canada, Montreal; June 28 - France, Le Castellet; July 5 - Austria, Spielberg; July 19 - Great Britain, Silverstone; August 2 - Hungary, Budapest; August 30 - Belgium, Spa; September 6 - Italy, Monza; September 20 - Singapore, Singapore; September 27 - Russia, Sochi; October 11 - Japan, Suzuka; October 25 - United States, Austin; November 1 - Mexico City, Mexico City; November 15 - Brazil, Sao Paulo; November 29 - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi.

F1 2020 calendar March 15 - Australia, Melbourne; March 22 - Bahrain, Sakhir; April 5 - Vietnam, Hanoi; April 19 - China, Shanghai; May 3 - Netherlands, Zandvoort; May 20 - Spain, Barcelona; May 24 - Monaco, Monaco; June 7 - Azerbaijan, Baku; June 14 - Canada, Montreal; June 28 - France, Le Castellet; July 5 - Austria, Spielberg; July 19 - Great Britain, Silverstone; August 2 - Hungary, Budapest; August 30 - Belgium, Spa; September 6 - Italy, Monza; September 20 - Singapore, Singapore; September 27 - Russia, Sochi; October 11 - Japan, Suzuka; October 25 - United States, Austin; November 1 - Mexico City, Mexico City; November 15 - Brazil, Sao Paulo; November 29 - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi.

F1 2020 calendar March 15 - Australia, Melbourne; March 22 - Bahrain, Sakhir; April 5 - Vietnam, Hanoi; April 19 - China, Shanghai; May 3 - Netherlands, Zandvoort; May 20 - Spain, Barcelona; May 24 - Monaco, Monaco; June 7 - Azerbaijan, Baku; June 14 - Canada, Montreal; June 28 - France, Le Castellet; July 5 - Austria, Spielberg; July 19 - Great Britain, Silverstone; August 2 - Hungary, Budapest; August 30 - Belgium, Spa; September 6 - Italy, Monza; September 20 - Singapore, Singapore; September 27 - Russia, Sochi; October 11 - Japan, Suzuka; October 25 - United States, Austin; November 1 - Mexico City, Mexico City; November 15 - Brazil, Sao Paulo; November 29 - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi.

F1 2020 calendar March 15 - Australia, Melbourne; March 22 - Bahrain, Sakhir; April 5 - Vietnam, Hanoi; April 19 - China, Shanghai; May 3 - Netherlands, Zandvoort; May 20 - Spain, Barcelona; May 24 - Monaco, Monaco; June 7 - Azerbaijan, Baku; June 14 - Canada, Montreal; June 28 - France, Le Castellet; July 5 - Austria, Spielberg; July 19 - Great Britain, Silverstone; August 2 - Hungary, Budapest; August 30 - Belgium, Spa; September 6 - Italy, Monza; September 20 - Singapore, Singapore; September 27 - Russia, Sochi; October 11 - Japan, Suzuka; October 25 - United States, Austin; November 1 - Mexico City, Mexico City; November 15 - Brazil, Sao Paulo; November 29 - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi.

F1 2020 calendar March 15 - Australia, Melbourne; March 22 - Bahrain, Sakhir; April 5 - Vietnam, Hanoi; April 19 - China, Shanghai; May 3 - Netherlands, Zandvoort; May 20 - Spain, Barcelona; May 24 - Monaco, Monaco; June 7 - Azerbaijan, Baku; June 14 - Canada, Montreal; June 28 - France, Le Castellet; July 5 - Austria, Spielberg; July 19 - Great Britain, Silverstone; August 2 - Hungary, Budapest; August 30 - Belgium, Spa; September 6 - Italy, Monza; September 20 - Singapore, Singapore; September 27 - Russia, Sochi; October 11 - Japan, Suzuka; October 25 - United States, Austin; November 1 - Mexico City, Mexico City; November 15 - Brazil, Sao Paulo; November 29 - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi.

Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

Indian construction workers stranded in Ajman with unpaid dues

Indian construction workers stranded in Ajman with unpaid dues

Indian construction workers stranded in Ajman with unpaid dues

Indian construction workers stranded in Ajman with unpaid dues

Indian construction workers stranded in Ajman with unpaid dues

Indian construction workers stranded in Ajman with unpaid dues

Indian construction workers stranded in Ajman with unpaid dues

Indian construction workers stranded in Ajman with unpaid dues

Indian construction workers stranded in Ajman with unpaid dues

Indian construction workers stranded in Ajman with unpaid dues

Indian construction workers stranded in Ajman with unpaid dues

Indian construction workers stranded in Ajman with unpaid dues

Indian construction workers stranded in Ajman with unpaid dues

Indian construction workers stranded in Ajman with unpaid dues

Indian construction workers stranded in Ajman with unpaid dues

Indian construction workers stranded in Ajman with unpaid dues

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

The biog Favourite books: 'Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Life' by Jane D. Mathews and ‘The Moment of Lift’ by Melinda Gates Favourite travel destination: Greece, a blend of ancient history and captivating nature. It always has given me a sense of joy, endless possibilities, positive energy and wonderful people that make you feel at home. Favourite pastime: travelling and experiencing different cultures across the globe. Favourite quote: “In the future, there will be no female leaders. There will just be leaders” - Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook. Favourite Movie: Mona Lisa Smile Favourite Author: Kahlil Gibran Favourite Artist: Meryl Streep

The biog Favourite books: 'Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Life' by Jane D. Mathews and ‘The Moment of Lift’ by Melinda Gates Favourite travel destination: Greece, a blend of ancient history and captivating nature. It always has given me a sense of joy, endless possibilities, positive energy and wonderful people that make you feel at home. Favourite pastime: travelling and experiencing different cultures across the globe. Favourite quote: “In the future, there will be no female leaders. There will just be leaders” - Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook. Favourite Movie: Mona Lisa Smile Favourite Author: Kahlil Gibran Favourite Artist: Meryl Streep

The biog Favourite books: 'Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Life' by Jane D. Mathews and ‘The Moment of Lift’ by Melinda Gates Favourite travel destination: Greece, a blend of ancient history and captivating nature. It always has given me a sense of joy, endless possibilities, positive energy and wonderful people that make you feel at home. Favourite pastime: travelling and experiencing different cultures across the globe. Favourite quote: “In the future, there will be no female leaders. There will just be leaders” - Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook. Favourite Movie: Mona Lisa Smile Favourite Author: Kahlil Gibran Favourite Artist: Meryl Streep

The biog Favourite books: 'Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Life' by Jane D. Mathews and ‘The Moment of Lift’ by Melinda Gates Favourite travel destination: Greece, a blend of ancient history and captivating nature. It always has given me a sense of joy, endless possibilities, positive energy and wonderful people that make you feel at home. Favourite pastime: travelling and experiencing different cultures across the globe. Favourite quote: “In the future, there will be no female leaders. There will just be leaders” - Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook. Favourite Movie: Mona Lisa Smile Favourite Author: Kahlil Gibran Favourite Artist: Meryl Streep

The biog Favourite books: 'Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Life' by Jane D. Mathews and ‘The Moment of Lift’ by Melinda Gates Favourite travel destination: Greece, a blend of ancient history and captivating nature. It always has given me a sense of joy, endless possibilities, positive energy and wonderful people that make you feel at home. Favourite pastime: travelling and experiencing different cultures across the globe. Favourite quote: “In the future, there will be no female leaders. There will just be leaders” - Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook. Favourite Movie: Mona Lisa Smile Favourite Author: Kahlil Gibran Favourite Artist: Meryl Streep

The biog Favourite books: 'Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Life' by Jane D. Mathews and ‘The Moment of Lift’ by Melinda Gates Favourite travel destination: Greece, a blend of ancient history and captivating nature. It always has given me a sense of joy, endless possibilities, positive energy and wonderful people that make you feel at home. Favourite pastime: travelling and experiencing different cultures across the globe. Favourite quote: “In the future, there will be no female leaders. There will just be leaders” - Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook. Favourite Movie: Mona Lisa Smile Favourite Author: Kahlil Gibran Favourite Artist: Meryl Streep

The biog Favourite books: 'Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Life' by Jane D. Mathews and ‘The Moment of Lift’ by Melinda Gates Favourite travel destination: Greece, a blend of ancient history and captivating nature. It always has given me a sense of joy, endless possibilities, positive energy and wonderful people that make you feel at home. Favourite pastime: travelling and experiencing different cultures across the globe. Favourite quote: “In the future, there will be no female leaders. There will just be leaders” - Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook. Favourite Movie: Mona Lisa Smile Favourite Author: Kahlil Gibran Favourite Artist: Meryl Streep

The biog Favourite books: 'Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Life' by Jane D. Mathews and ‘The Moment of Lift’ by Melinda Gates Favourite travel destination: Greece, a blend of ancient history and captivating nature. It always has given me a sense of joy, endless possibilities, positive energy and wonderful people that make you feel at home. Favourite pastime: travelling and experiencing different cultures across the globe. Favourite quote: “In the future, there will be no female leaders. There will just be leaders” - Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook. Favourite Movie: Mona Lisa Smile Favourite Author: Kahlil Gibran Favourite Artist: Meryl Streep

The biog Favourite books: 'Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Life' by Jane D. Mathews and ‘The Moment of Lift’ by Melinda Gates Favourite travel destination: Greece, a blend of ancient history and captivating nature. It always has given me a sense of joy, endless possibilities, positive energy and wonderful people that make you feel at home. Favourite pastime: travelling and experiencing different cultures across the globe. Favourite quote: “In the future, there will be no female leaders. There will just be leaders” - Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook. Favourite Movie: Mona Lisa Smile Favourite Author: Kahlil Gibran Favourite Artist: Meryl Streep

The biog Favourite books: 'Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Life' by Jane D. Mathews and ‘The Moment of Lift’ by Melinda Gates Favourite travel destination: Greece, a blend of ancient history and captivating nature. It always has given me a sense of joy, endless possibilities, positive energy and wonderful people that make you feel at home. Favourite pastime: travelling and experiencing different cultures across the globe. Favourite quote: “In the future, there will be no female leaders. There will just be leaders” - Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook. Favourite Movie: Mona Lisa Smile Favourite Author: Kahlil Gibran Favourite Artist: Meryl Streep

The biog Favourite books: 'Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Life' by Jane D. Mathews and ‘The Moment of Lift’ by Melinda Gates Favourite travel destination: Greece, a blend of ancient history and captivating nature. It always has given me a sense of joy, endless possibilities, positive energy and wonderful people that make you feel at home. Favourite pastime: travelling and experiencing different cultures across the globe. Favourite quote: “In the future, there will be no female leaders. There will just be leaders” - Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook. Favourite Movie: Mona Lisa Smile Favourite Author: Kahlil Gibran Favourite Artist: Meryl Streep

The biog Favourite books: 'Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Life' by Jane D. Mathews and ‘The Moment of Lift’ by Melinda Gates Favourite travel destination: Greece, a blend of ancient history and captivating nature. It always has given me a sense of joy, endless possibilities, positive energy and wonderful people that make you feel at home. Favourite pastime: travelling and experiencing different cultures across the globe. Favourite quote: “In the future, there will be no female leaders. There will just be leaders” - Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook. Favourite Movie: Mona Lisa Smile Favourite Author: Kahlil Gibran Favourite Artist: Meryl Streep

The biog Favourite books: 'Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Life' by Jane D. Mathews and ‘The Moment of Lift’ by Melinda Gates Favourite travel destination: Greece, a blend of ancient history and captivating nature. It always has given me a sense of joy, endless possibilities, positive energy and wonderful people that make you feel at home. Favourite pastime: travelling and experiencing different cultures across the globe. Favourite quote: “In the future, there will be no female leaders. There will just be leaders” - Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook. Favourite Movie: Mona Lisa Smile Favourite Author: Kahlil Gibran Favourite Artist: Meryl Streep

The biog Favourite books: 'Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Life' by Jane D. Mathews and ‘The Moment of Lift’ by Melinda Gates Favourite travel destination: Greece, a blend of ancient history and captivating nature. It always has given me a sense of joy, endless possibilities, positive energy and wonderful people that make you feel at home. Favourite pastime: travelling and experiencing different cultures across the globe. Favourite quote: “In the future, there will be no female leaders. There will just be leaders” - Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook. Favourite Movie: Mona Lisa Smile Favourite Author: Kahlil Gibran Favourite Artist: Meryl Streep

The biog Favourite books: 'Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Life' by Jane D. Mathews and ‘The Moment of Lift’ by Melinda Gates Favourite travel destination: Greece, a blend of ancient history and captivating nature. It always has given me a sense of joy, endless possibilities, positive energy and wonderful people that make you feel at home. Favourite pastime: travelling and experiencing different cultures across the globe. Favourite quote: “In the future, there will be no female leaders. There will just be leaders” - Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook. Favourite Movie: Mona Lisa Smile Favourite Author: Kahlil Gibran Favourite Artist: Meryl Streep

The biog Favourite books: 'Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Life' by Jane D. Mathews and ‘The Moment of Lift’ by Melinda Gates Favourite travel destination: Greece, a blend of ancient history and captivating nature. It always has given me a sense of joy, endless possibilities, positive energy and wonderful people that make you feel at home. Favourite pastime: travelling and experiencing different cultures across the globe. Favourite quote: “In the future, there will be no female leaders. There will just be leaders” - Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook. Favourite Movie: Mona Lisa Smile Favourite Author: Kahlil Gibran Favourite Artist: Meryl Streep

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

Walls Louis Tomlinson 3 out of 5 stars (Syco Music/Arista Records)

Walls Louis Tomlinson 3 out of 5 stars (Syco Music/Arista Records)

Walls Louis Tomlinson 3 out of 5 stars (Syco Music/Arista Records)

Walls Louis Tomlinson 3 out of 5 stars (Syco Music/Arista Records)

Walls Louis Tomlinson 3 out of 5 stars (Syco Music/Arista Records)

Walls Louis Tomlinson 3 out of 5 stars (Syco Music/Arista Records)

Walls Louis Tomlinson 3 out of 5 stars (Syco Music/Arista Records)

Walls Louis Tomlinson 3 out of 5 stars (Syco Music/Arista Records)

Walls Louis Tomlinson 3 out of 5 stars (Syco Music/Arista Records)

Walls Louis Tomlinson 3 out of 5 stars (Syco Music/Arista Records)

Walls Louis Tomlinson 3 out of 5 stars (Syco Music/Arista Records)

Walls Louis Tomlinson 3 out of 5 stars (Syco Music/Arista Records)

Walls Louis Tomlinson 3 out of 5 stars (Syco Music/Arista Records)

Walls Louis Tomlinson 3 out of 5 stars (Syco Music/Arista Records)

Walls Louis Tomlinson 3 out of 5 stars (Syco Music/Arista Records)

Walls Louis Tomlinson 3 out of 5 stars (Syco Music/Arista Records)

More from Armen Sarkissian AI and humans will co-exist, not compete

More from Armen Sarkissian AI and humans will co-exist, not compete

More from Armen Sarkissian AI and humans will co-exist, not compete

More from Armen Sarkissian AI and humans will co-exist, not compete

More from Armen Sarkissian AI and humans will co-exist, not compete

More from Armen Sarkissian AI and humans will co-exist, not compete

More from Armen Sarkissian AI and humans will co-exist, not compete

More from Armen Sarkissian AI and humans will co-exist, not compete

More from Armen Sarkissian AI and humans will co-exist, not compete

More from Armen Sarkissian AI and humans will co-exist, not compete

More from Armen Sarkissian AI and humans will co-exist, not compete

More from Armen Sarkissian AI and humans will co-exist, not compete

More from Armen Sarkissian AI and humans will co-exist, not compete

More from Armen Sarkissian AI and humans will co-exist, not compete

More from Armen Sarkissian AI and humans will co-exist, not compete

More from Armen Sarkissian AI and humans will co-exist, not compete

Friday's schedule at the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP3 qualifying, 10:15am Formula 2, practice 11:30am Formula 1, first practice, 1pm GP3 qualifying session, 3.10pm Formula 1 second practice, 5pm Formula 2 qualifying, 7pm

Friday's schedule at the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP3 qualifying, 10:15am Formula 2, practice 11:30am Formula 1, first practice, 1pm GP3 qualifying session, 3.10pm Formula 1 second practice, 5pm Formula 2 qualifying, 7pm

Friday's schedule at the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP3 qualifying, 10:15am Formula 2, practice 11:30am Formula 1, first practice, 1pm GP3 qualifying session, 3.10pm Formula 1 second practice, 5pm Formula 2 qualifying, 7pm

Friday's schedule at the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP3 qualifying, 10:15am Formula 2, practice 11:30am Formula 1, first practice, 1pm GP3 qualifying session, 3.10pm Formula 1 second practice, 5pm Formula 2 qualifying, 7pm

Friday's schedule at the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP3 qualifying, 10:15am Formula 2, practice 11:30am Formula 1, first practice, 1pm GP3 qualifying session, 3.10pm Formula 1 second practice, 5pm Formula 2 qualifying, 7pm

Friday's schedule at the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP3 qualifying, 10:15am Formula 2, practice 11:30am Formula 1, first practice, 1pm GP3 qualifying session, 3.10pm Formula 1 second practice, 5pm Formula 2 qualifying, 7pm

Friday's schedule at the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP3 qualifying, 10:15am Formula 2, practice 11:30am Formula 1, first practice, 1pm GP3 qualifying session, 3.10pm Formula 1 second practice, 5pm Formula 2 qualifying, 7pm

Friday's schedule at the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP3 qualifying, 10:15am Formula 2, practice 11:30am Formula 1, first practice, 1pm GP3 qualifying session, 3.10pm Formula 1 second practice, 5pm Formula 2 qualifying, 7pm

Friday's schedule at the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP3 qualifying, 10:15am Formula 2, practice 11:30am Formula 1, first practice, 1pm GP3 qualifying session, 3.10pm Formula 1 second practice, 5pm Formula 2 qualifying, 7pm

Friday's schedule at the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP3 qualifying, 10:15am Formula 2, practice 11:30am Formula 1, first practice, 1pm GP3 qualifying session, 3.10pm Formula 1 second practice, 5pm Formula 2 qualifying, 7pm

Friday's schedule at the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP3 qualifying, 10:15am Formula 2, practice 11:30am Formula 1, first practice, 1pm GP3 qualifying session, 3.10pm Formula 1 second practice, 5pm Formula 2 qualifying, 7pm

Friday's schedule at the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP3 qualifying, 10:15am Formula 2, practice 11:30am Formula 1, first practice, 1pm GP3 qualifying session, 3.10pm Formula 1 second practice, 5pm Formula 2 qualifying, 7pm

Friday's schedule at the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP3 qualifying, 10:15am Formula 2, practice 11:30am Formula 1, first practice, 1pm GP3 qualifying session, 3.10pm Formula 1 second practice, 5pm Formula 2 qualifying, 7pm

Friday's schedule at the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP3 qualifying, 10:15am Formula 2, practice 11:30am Formula 1, first practice, 1pm GP3 qualifying session, 3.10pm Formula 1 second practice, 5pm Formula 2 qualifying, 7pm

Friday's schedule at the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP3 qualifying, 10:15am Formula 2, practice 11:30am Formula 1, first practice, 1pm GP3 qualifying session, 3.10pm Formula 1 second practice, 5pm Formula 2 qualifying, 7pm

Friday's schedule at the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP3 qualifying, 10:15am Formula 2, practice 11:30am Formula 1, first practice, 1pm GP3 qualifying session, 3.10pm Formula 1 second practice, 5pm Formula 2 qualifying, 7pm

Australia squads ODI: Tim Paine (capt), Aaron Finch (vice-capt), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye. T20: Aaron Finch (capt), Alex Carey (vice-capt), Ashton Agar, Travis Head, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Jack Wildermuth.

Australia squads ODI: Tim Paine (capt), Aaron Finch (vice-capt), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye. T20: Aaron Finch (capt), Alex Carey (vice-capt), Ashton Agar, Travis Head, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Jack Wildermuth.

Australia squads ODI: Tim Paine (capt), Aaron Finch (vice-capt), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye. T20: Aaron Finch (capt), Alex Carey (vice-capt), Ashton Agar, Travis Head, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Jack Wildermuth.

Australia squads ODI: Tim Paine (capt), Aaron Finch (vice-capt), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye. T20: Aaron Finch (capt), Alex Carey (vice-capt), Ashton Agar, Travis Head, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Jack Wildermuth.

Australia squads ODI: Tim Paine (capt), Aaron Finch (vice-capt), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye. T20: Aaron Finch (capt), Alex Carey (vice-capt), Ashton Agar, Travis Head, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Jack Wildermuth.

Australia squads ODI: Tim Paine (capt), Aaron Finch (vice-capt), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye. T20: Aaron Finch (capt), Alex Carey (vice-capt), Ashton Agar, Travis Head, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Jack Wildermuth.

Australia squads ODI: Tim Paine (capt), Aaron Finch (vice-capt), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye. T20: Aaron Finch (capt), Alex Carey (vice-capt), Ashton Agar, Travis Head, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Jack Wildermuth.

Australia squads ODI: Tim Paine (capt), Aaron Finch (vice-capt), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye. T20: Aaron Finch (capt), Alex Carey (vice-capt), Ashton Agar, Travis Head, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Jack Wildermuth.

Australia squads ODI: Tim Paine (capt), Aaron Finch (vice-capt), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye. T20: Aaron Finch (capt), Alex Carey (vice-capt), Ashton Agar, Travis Head, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Jack Wildermuth.

Australia squads ODI: Tim Paine (capt), Aaron Finch (vice-capt), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye. T20: Aaron Finch (capt), Alex Carey (vice-capt), Ashton Agar, Travis Head, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Jack Wildermuth.

Australia squads ODI: Tim Paine (capt), Aaron Finch (vice-capt), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye. T20: Aaron Finch (capt), Alex Carey (vice-capt), Ashton Agar, Travis Head, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Jack Wildermuth.

Australia squads ODI: Tim Paine (capt), Aaron Finch (vice-capt), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye. T20: Aaron Finch (capt), Alex Carey (vice-capt), Ashton Agar, Travis Head, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Jack Wildermuth.

Australia squads ODI: Tim Paine (capt), Aaron Finch (vice-capt), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye. T20: Aaron Finch (capt), Alex Carey (vice-capt), Ashton Agar, Travis Head, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Jack Wildermuth.

Australia squads ODI: Tim Paine (capt), Aaron Finch (vice-capt), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye. T20: Aaron Finch (capt), Alex Carey (vice-capt), Ashton Agar, Travis Head, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Jack Wildermuth.

Australia squads ODI: Tim Paine (capt), Aaron Finch (vice-capt), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye. T20: Aaron Finch (capt), Alex Carey (vice-capt), Ashton Agar, Travis Head, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Jack Wildermuth.

Australia squads ODI: Tim Paine (capt), Aaron Finch (vice-capt), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye. T20: Aaron Finch (capt), Alex Carey (vice-capt), Ashton Agar, Travis Head, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Jack Wildermuth.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

From Conquest to Deportation Jeronim Perovic, Hurst

From Conquest to Deportation Jeronim Perovic, Hurst

From Conquest to Deportation Jeronim Perovic, Hurst

From Conquest to Deportation Jeronim Perovic, Hurst

From Conquest to Deportation Jeronim Perovic, Hurst

From Conquest to Deportation Jeronim Perovic, Hurst

From Conquest to Deportation Jeronim Perovic, Hurst

From Conquest to Deportation Jeronim Perovic, Hurst

From Conquest to Deportation Jeronim Perovic, Hurst

From Conquest to Deportation Jeronim Perovic, Hurst

From Conquest to Deportation Jeronim Perovic, Hurst

From Conquest to Deportation Jeronim Perovic, Hurst

From Conquest to Deportation Jeronim Perovic, Hurst

From Conquest to Deportation Jeronim Perovic, Hurst

From Conquest to Deportation Jeronim Perovic, Hurst

From Conquest to Deportation Jeronim Perovic, Hurst

Japan 30-10 Russia Tries: Matsushima (3), Labuschange | Golosnitsky Conversions: Tamura, Matsuda | Kushnarev Penalties: Tamura (2) | Kushnarev

Japan 30-10 Russia Tries: Matsushima (3), Labuschange | Golosnitsky Conversions: Tamura, Matsuda | Kushnarev Penalties: Tamura (2) | Kushnarev

Japan 30-10 Russia Tries: Matsushima (3), Labuschange | Golosnitsky Conversions: Tamura, Matsuda | Kushnarev Penalties: Tamura (2) | Kushnarev

Japan 30-10 Russia Tries: Matsushima (3), Labuschange | Golosnitsky Conversions: Tamura, Matsuda | Kushnarev Penalties: Tamura (2) | Kushnarev

Japan 30-10 Russia Tries: Matsushima (3), Labuschange | Golosnitsky Conversions: Tamura, Matsuda | Kushnarev Penalties: Tamura (2) | Kushnarev

Japan 30-10 Russia Tries: Matsushima (3), Labuschange | Golosnitsky Conversions: Tamura, Matsuda | Kushnarev Penalties: Tamura (2) | Kushnarev

Japan 30-10 Russia Tries: Matsushima (3), Labuschange | Golosnitsky Conversions: Tamura, Matsuda | Kushnarev Penalties: Tamura (2) | Kushnarev

Japan 30-10 Russia Tries: Matsushima (3), Labuschange | Golosnitsky Conversions: Tamura, Matsuda | Kushnarev Penalties: Tamura (2) | Kushnarev

Japan 30-10 Russia Tries: Matsushima (3), Labuschange | Golosnitsky Conversions: Tamura, Matsuda | Kushnarev Penalties: Tamura (2) | Kushnarev

Japan 30-10 Russia Tries: Matsushima (3), Labuschange | Golosnitsky Conversions: Tamura, Matsuda | Kushnarev Penalties: Tamura (2) | Kushnarev

Japan 30-10 Russia Tries: Matsushima (3), Labuschange | Golosnitsky Conversions: Tamura, Matsuda | Kushnarev Penalties: Tamura (2) | Kushnarev

Japan 30-10 Russia Tries: Matsushima (3), Labuschange | Golosnitsky Conversions: Tamura, Matsuda | Kushnarev Penalties: Tamura (2) | Kushnarev

Japan 30-10 Russia Tries: Matsushima (3), Labuschange | Golosnitsky Conversions: Tamura, Matsuda | Kushnarev Penalties: Tamura (2) | Kushnarev

Japan 30-10 Russia Tries: Matsushima (3), Labuschange | Golosnitsky Conversions: Tamura, Matsuda | Kushnarev Penalties: Tamura (2) | Kushnarev

Japan 30-10 Russia Tries: Matsushima (3), Labuschange | Golosnitsky Conversions: Tamura, Matsuda | Kushnarev Penalties: Tamura (2) | Kushnarev

Japan 30-10 Russia Tries: Matsushima (3), Labuschange | Golosnitsky Conversions: Tamura, Matsuda | Kushnarev Penalties: Tamura (2) | Kushnarev

World ranking (at month’s end)

Jan - 257

Feb - 198

Mar - 159

Apr - 161

May - 159

Jun – 162

Currently: 88 Year-end rank since turning pro

2016 - 279

2015 - 185

2014 - 143

2013 - 63

2012 - 384

2011 - 883

World ranking (at month’s end)

Jan - 257

Feb - 198

Mar - 159

Apr - 161

May - 159

Jun – 162

Currently: 88 Year-end rank since turning pro

2016 - 279

2015 - 185

2014 - 143

2013 - 63

2012 - 384

2011 - 883

World ranking (at month’s end)

Jan - 257

Feb - 198

Mar - 159

Apr - 161

May - 159

Jun – 162

Currently: 88 Year-end rank since turning pro

2016 - 279

2015 - 185

2014 - 143

2013 - 63

2012 - 384

2011 - 883

World ranking (at month’s end)

Jan - 257

Feb - 198

Mar - 159

Apr - 161

May - 159

Jun – 162

Currently: 88 Year-end rank since turning pro

2016 - 279

2015 - 185

2014 - 143

2013 - 63

2012 - 384

2011 - 883

World ranking (at month’s end)

Jan - 257

Feb - 198

Mar - 159

Apr - 161

May - 159

Jun – 162

Currently: 88 Year-end rank since turning pro

2016 - 279

2015 - 185

2014 - 143

2013 - 63

2012 - 384

2011 - 883

World ranking (at month’s end)

Jan - 257

Feb - 198

Mar - 159

Apr - 161

May - 159

Jun – 162

Currently: 88 Year-end rank since turning pro

2016 - 279

2015 - 185

2014 - 143

2013 - 63

2012 - 384

2011 - 883

World ranking (at month’s end)

Jan - 257

Feb - 198

Mar - 159

Apr - 161

May - 159

Jun – 162

Currently: 88 Year-end rank since turning pro

2016 - 279

2015 - 185

2014 - 143

2013 - 63

2012 - 384

2011 - 883

World ranking (at month’s end)

Jan - 257

Feb - 198

Mar - 159

Apr - 161

May - 159

Jun – 162

Currently: 88 Year-end rank since turning pro

2016 - 279

2015 - 185

2014 - 143

2013 - 63

2012 - 384

2011 - 883

World ranking (at month’s end)

Jan - 257

Feb - 198

Mar - 159

Apr - 161

May - 159

Jun – 162

Currently: 88 Year-end rank since turning pro

2016 - 279

2015 - 185

2014 - 143

2013 - 63

2012 - 384

2011 - 883

World ranking (at month’s end)

Jan - 257

Feb - 198

Mar - 159

Apr - 161

May - 159

Jun – 162

Currently: 88 Year-end rank since turning pro

2016 - 279

2015 - 185

2014 - 143

2013 - 63

2012 - 384

2011 - 883

World ranking (at month’s end)

Jan - 257

Feb - 198

Mar - 159

Apr - 161

May - 159

Jun – 162

Currently: 88 Year-end rank since turning pro

2016 - 279

2015 - 185

2014 - 143

2013 - 63

2012 - 384

2011 - 883

World ranking (at month’s end)

Jan - 257

Feb - 198

Mar - 159

Apr - 161

May - 159

Jun – 162

Currently: 88 Year-end rank since turning pro

2016 - 279

2015 - 185

2014 - 143

2013 - 63

2012 - 384

2011 - 883

World ranking (at month’s end)

Jan - 257

Feb - 198

Mar - 159

Apr - 161

May - 159

Jun – 162

Currently: 88 Year-end rank since turning pro

2016 - 279

2015 - 185

2014 - 143

2013 - 63

2012 - 384

2011 - 883

World ranking (at month’s end)

Jan - 257

Feb - 198

Mar - 159

Apr - 161

May - 159

Jun – 162

Currently: 88 Year-end rank since turning pro

2016 - 279

2015 - 185

2014 - 143

2013 - 63

2012 - 384

2011 - 883

World ranking (at month’s end)

Jan - 257

Feb - 198

Mar - 159

Apr - 161

May - 159

Jun – 162

Currently: 88 Year-end rank since turning pro

2016 - 279

2015 - 185

2014 - 143

2013 - 63

2012 - 384

2011 - 883

World ranking (at month’s end)

Jan - 257

Feb - 198

Mar - 159

Apr - 161

May - 159

Jun – 162

Currently: 88 Year-end rank since turning pro

2016 - 279

2015 - 185

2014 - 143

2013 - 63

2012 - 384

2011 - 883

ESSENTIALS The flights Emirates flies direct from Dubai to Rio de Janeiro from Dh7,000 return including taxes. Avianca fliles from Rio to Cusco via Lima from $399 (Dhxx) return including taxes. The trip From US$1,830 per deluxe cabin, twin share, for the one-night Spirit of the Water itinerary and US$4,630 per deluxe cabin for the Peruvian Highlands itinerary, inclusive of meals, and beverages. Surcharges apply for some excursions.

ESSENTIALS The flights Emirates flies direct from Dubai to Rio de Janeiro from Dh7,000 return including taxes. Avianca fliles from Rio to Cusco via Lima from $399 (Dhxx) return including taxes. The trip From US$1,830 per deluxe cabin, twin share, for the one-night Spirit of the Water itinerary and US$4,630 per deluxe cabin for the Peruvian Highlands itinerary, inclusive of meals, and beverages. Surcharges apply for some excursions.

ESSENTIALS The flights Emirates flies direct from Dubai to Rio de Janeiro from Dh7,000 return including taxes. Avianca fliles from Rio to Cusco via Lima from $399 (Dhxx) return including taxes. The trip From US$1,830 per deluxe cabin, twin share, for the one-night Spirit of the Water itinerary and US$4,630 per deluxe cabin for the Peruvian Highlands itinerary, inclusive of meals, and beverages. Surcharges apply for some excursions.

ESSENTIALS The flights Emirates flies direct from Dubai to Rio de Janeiro from Dh7,000 return including taxes. Avianca fliles from Rio to Cusco via Lima from $399 (Dhxx) return including taxes. The trip From US$1,830 per deluxe cabin, twin share, for the one-night Spirit of the Water itinerary and US$4,630 per deluxe cabin for the Peruvian Highlands itinerary, inclusive of meals, and beverages. Surcharges apply for some excursions.

ESSENTIALS The flights Emirates flies direct from Dubai to Rio de Janeiro from Dh7,000 return including taxes. Avianca fliles from Rio to Cusco via Lima from $399 (Dhxx) return including taxes. The trip From US$1,830 per deluxe cabin, twin share, for the one-night Spirit of the Water itinerary and US$4,630 per deluxe cabin for the Peruvian Highlands itinerary, inclusive of meals, and beverages. Surcharges apply for some excursions.

ESSENTIALS The flights Emirates flies direct from Dubai to Rio de Janeiro from Dh7,000 return including taxes. Avianca fliles from Rio to Cusco via Lima from $399 (Dhxx) return including taxes. The trip From US$1,830 per deluxe cabin, twin share, for the one-night Spirit of the Water itinerary and US$4,630 per deluxe cabin for the Peruvian Highlands itinerary, inclusive of meals, and beverages. Surcharges apply for some excursions.

ESSENTIALS The flights Emirates flies direct from Dubai to Rio de Janeiro from Dh7,000 return including taxes. Avianca fliles from Rio to Cusco via Lima from $399 (Dhxx) return including taxes. The trip From US$1,830 per deluxe cabin, twin share, for the one-night Spirit of the Water itinerary and US$4,630 per deluxe cabin for the Peruvian Highlands itinerary, inclusive of meals, and beverages. Surcharges apply for some excursions.

ESSENTIALS The flights Emirates flies direct from Dubai to Rio de Janeiro from Dh7,000 return including taxes. Avianca fliles from Rio to Cusco via Lima from $399 (Dhxx) return including taxes. The trip From US$1,830 per deluxe cabin, twin share, for the one-night Spirit of the Water itinerary and US$4,630 per deluxe cabin for the Peruvian Highlands itinerary, inclusive of meals, and beverages. Surcharges apply for some excursions.

ESSENTIALS The flights Emirates flies direct from Dubai to Rio de Janeiro from Dh7,000 return including taxes. Avianca fliles from Rio to Cusco via Lima from $399 (Dhxx) return including taxes. The trip From US$1,830 per deluxe cabin, twin share, for the one-night Spirit of the Water itinerary and US$4,630 per deluxe cabin for the Peruvian Highlands itinerary, inclusive of meals, and beverages. Surcharges apply for some excursions.

ESSENTIALS The flights Emirates flies direct from Dubai to Rio de Janeiro from Dh7,000 return including taxes. Avianca fliles from Rio to Cusco via Lima from $399 (Dhxx) return including taxes. The trip From US$1,830 per deluxe cabin, twin share, for the one-night Spirit of the Water itinerary and US$4,630 per deluxe cabin for the Peruvian Highlands itinerary, inclusive of meals, and beverages. Surcharges apply for some excursions.

ESSENTIALS The flights Emirates flies direct from Dubai to Rio de Janeiro from Dh7,000 return including taxes. Avianca fliles from Rio to Cusco via Lima from $399 (Dhxx) return including taxes. The trip From US$1,830 per deluxe cabin, twin share, for the one-night Spirit of the Water itinerary and US$4,630 per deluxe cabin for the Peruvian Highlands itinerary, inclusive of meals, and beverages. Surcharges apply for some excursions.

ESSENTIALS The flights Emirates flies direct from Dubai to Rio de Janeiro from Dh7,000 return including taxes. Avianca fliles from Rio to Cusco via Lima from $399 (Dhxx) return including taxes. The trip From US$1,830 per deluxe cabin, twin share, for the one-night Spirit of the Water itinerary and US$4,630 per deluxe cabin for the Peruvian Highlands itinerary, inclusive of meals, and beverages. Surcharges apply for some excursions.

ESSENTIALS The flights Emirates flies direct from Dubai to Rio de Janeiro from Dh7,000 return including taxes. Avianca fliles from Rio to Cusco via Lima from $399 (Dhxx) return including taxes. The trip From US$1,830 per deluxe cabin, twin share, for the one-night Spirit of the Water itinerary and US$4,630 per deluxe cabin for the Peruvian Highlands itinerary, inclusive of meals, and beverages. Surcharges apply for some excursions.

ESSENTIALS The flights Emirates flies direct from Dubai to Rio de Janeiro from Dh7,000 return including taxes. Avianca fliles from Rio to Cusco via Lima from $399 (Dhxx) return including taxes. The trip From US$1,830 per deluxe cabin, twin share, for the one-night Spirit of the Water itinerary and US$4,630 per deluxe cabin for the Peruvian Highlands itinerary, inclusive of meals, and beverages. Surcharges apply for some excursions.

ESSENTIALS The flights Emirates flies direct from Dubai to Rio de Janeiro from Dh7,000 return including taxes. Avianca fliles from Rio to Cusco via Lima from $399 (Dhxx) return including taxes. The trip From US$1,830 per deluxe cabin, twin share, for the one-night Spirit of the Water itinerary and US$4,630 per deluxe cabin for the Peruvian Highlands itinerary, inclusive of meals, and beverages. Surcharges apply for some excursions.