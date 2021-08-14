Rwanda president blasts Arsenal over Brentford defeat

East African nation are sleeve sponsors of the Gunners

Rwandan President Paul Kagame was critical of Arsenal. Getty

The National
Aug 14, 2021

President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, the East African nation that is one of the club's sponsors, has taken to Twitter to criticise their woeful defeat against Brentford on the opening night of the Premier League season.

"The game itself aside Arsenal and the fans don't deserve to kind of get used to this....NO !!!" Kagame wrote. "It's been a struggle of about decade(s) - ups&downs - more downs until this point."

Premier League's greatest opening matches - featuring Arsenal, Liverpool and Ravanelli

Rwanda are Arsenal's sleeve sponsor, with the "Visit Rwanda" logo printed on the left sleeve of all the Gunners' shirts.

Disappointed after Friday's 2-0 defeat by Brentford, Kagame called for changes at the club.

"We just must NOT excuse or Accept mediocrity. A team has to be built with purpose to win win win. So that when we lose....it was not to be expected! I am sure we all know on whose shoulders the heaviest burden rests. I hope they know too or even accept it!!!"

Arsenal, who have not qualified for any European football this season, next face London rivals and Champions League holders Chelsea at home on August 22.

Brentford v Arsenal player ratings

Image 1 of 28

BRENTFORD RATINGS: David Raya: 7 - The goalkeeper was rarely tested by the opposition, facing few shots from the Gunners. He answered when called upon and played the ball well with his feet from the back. (ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP)

Updated: August 14th 2021, 11:33 AM
F1 2020 calendar

March 15 - Australia, Melbourne; March 22 - Bahrain, Sakhir; April 5 - Vietnam, Hanoi; April 19 - China, Shanghai; May 3 - Netherlands, Zandvoort; May 20 - Spain, Barcelona; May 24 - Monaco, Monaco; June 7 - Azerbaijan, Baku; June 14 - Canada, Montreal; June 28 - France, Le Castellet; July 5 - Austria, Spielberg; July 19 - Great Britain, Silverstone; August 2 - Hungary, Budapest; August 30 - Belgium, Spa; September 6 - Italy, Monza; September 20 - Singapore, Singapore; September 27 - Russia, Sochi; October 11 - Japan, Suzuka; October 25 - United States, Austin; November 1 - Mexico City, Mexico City; November 15 - Brazil, Sao Paulo; November 29 - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi.

Cinco in numbers

Dh3.7 million

The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski's gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown

46

The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski's wedding gown weighed.

1,000

The hours it took to create Cinco's vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he's playing with in the corner of a room]

50

How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines' 50th birthday

3,000

The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

1.1 million

The number of followers that Michael Cinco's Instagram account has garnered.

Company profile

Name: Tratok Portal

Founded: 2017

Based: UAE

Sector: Travel & tourism

Size: 36 employees

Funding: Privately funded

The biog

Favourite books: 'Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Life' by Jane D. Mathews and 'The Moment of Lift' by Melinda Gates

Favourite travel destination: Greece, a blend of ancient history and captivating nature. It always has given me a sense of joy, endless possibilities, positive energy and wonderful people that make you feel at home.

Favourite pastime: travelling and experiencing different cultures across the globe.

Favourite quote: "In the future, there will be no female leaders. There will just be leaders" - Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook.

Favourite Movie: Mona Lisa Smile 

Favourite Author: Kahlil Gibran

Favourite Artist: Meryl Streep

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP

Group A

Paraguay
Japan
Switzerland
USA

Group B

Uruguay
Mexico
Italy
Tahiti

Group C

Belarus
UAE
Senegal
Russia

Group D

Brazil
Oman
Portugal
Nigeria

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP

Group A

Paraguay
Japan
Switzerland
USA

Group B

Uruguay
Mexico
Italy
Tahiti

Group C

Belarus
UAE
Senegal
Russia

Group D

Brazil
Oman
Portugal
Nigeria

Walls

Louis Tomlinson

3 out of 5 stars

(Syco Music/Arista Records)

Friday's schedule at the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

GP3 qualifying, 10:15am

Formula 2, practice 11:30am

Formula 1, first practice, 1pm

GP3 qualifying session, 3.10pm

Formula 1 second practice, 5pm

Formula 2 qualifying, 7pm

Australia squads

ODI: Tim Paine (capt), Aaron Finch (vice-capt), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye.

T20: Aaron Finch (capt), Alex Carey (vice-capt), Ashton Agar, Travis Head, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Jack Wildermuth.

Our family matters legal consultant

Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais

Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

From Conquest to Deportation

Jeronim Perovic, Hurst

Hajj 2019
Japan 30-10 Russia

Tries: Matsushima (3), Labuschange | Golosnitsky

Conversions: Tamura, Matsuda | Kushnarev

Penalties: Tamura (2) | Kushnarev

World ranking (at month's end)
Jan - 257
Feb - 198
Mar - 159
Apr - 161
May - 159
Jun – 162
Currently: 88

Year-end rank since turning pro
2016 - 279
2015 - 185
2014 - 143
2013 - 63
2012 - 384
2011 - 883

More on Afghanistan
ESSENTIALS

The flights

Emirates flies direct from Dubai to Rio de Janeiro from Dh7,000 return including taxes. Avianca fliles from Rio to Cusco via Lima from $399 (Dhxx) return including taxes. 

The trip

From US$1,830 per deluxe cabin, twin share, for the one-night Spirit of the Water itinerary and US$4,630 per deluxe cabin for the Peruvian Highlands itinerary, inclusive of meals, and beverages. Surcharges apply for some excursions.

