Leicester v Wolves player ratings: Maddison 5, Vardy 8; Traore 7, Jimenez 6

LEICESTER RATINGS: Kasper Schmeichel - 6: Didn’t have anything to do in the first half but would have been relieved to see Adama Traore fail to get his shot on target when through on goal. (REBECCA NADEN/REUTERS)

Leicester City opened the new Premier League season with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Veteran striker Jamiue Vardy scored the winner with a clinical angled header from Ricardo Pereira's right-wing cross.

The 34-year-old, who found the net 17 times last season, also had a tight finish ruled out for offside as Brendan Rodgers' side secured all three points.

“We had a really good pre-season and today we wanted to deliver. We played really well first half, some of the football we played was outstanding, and we didn't have too many problems,” Rogers said.

“Second half we defended more and we could have made the game more comfortable, but to keep a clean sheet and play to that level was really pleasing.”

Wolves manager Bruno Lage, who took over from Portuguese compatriot Nuno Espirito Santo during the close season, was unhappy with the outcome as Adama Traore spurned several chances including a first-half sitter before Vardy struck.

“We had a good moment and we started to control the game,” he said. “In the first half we had a good chance to score then two or three minutes later they scored.

“I'm not happy because we deserved more than we got but I have confidence in the way we are and what we are doing. Adama is a top player, a top man. He wants to improve and we'll work together to do that.”

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above.

