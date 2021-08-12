When is Lionel Messi's first PSG match and why did he leave Barcelona?

With Lionel Messi now officially a Paris Saint-Germain player the question on everyone's lips is when will we see the Argentine maestro in action in Ligue 1.

The 34-year-old completed his move to the Parisians on a free transfer on Wednesday, telling the club's supporters he is "ready to fight for all the trophies" on offer.

The thought of seeing Messi line up alongside the world's two most expensive players - Neymar and Kylian Mbappe - is a mouthwatering one, so when might we see Messi in a PSG shirt?

When is Messi's first PSG match?

PSG fans are likely to have to wait a few weeks before they see the Argentina forward in action on the pitch.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side host Strasbourg in their second Ligue 1 fixture of the new season on Saturday but it is unlikely Messi will be ready to play after having a month off after Argentina’s Copa America win.

PSG travel to Brest on August 20, but even that could come too soon. A more realistic target for Messi's PSG debut would appear to be the away trip to Reims on August 29.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 20 Lionel Messi greets supporters after landing at Le Bourget Airport in Paris, on August 10, for a medical before joining the Paris Saint-Germain club. (Sameer Al Doumy/Getty)

Why do PSG fans need to wait so long?

Messi's future has been the subject of some conjecture since the end of last season.

He played at this summer's Copa America - Messi was instrumental as Argentina beat hosts Brazil in the final - while negotiating with Barcelona over a new long-term deal after his contract had expired, making him a free agent.

Read more Lionel Messi sets sights on Champions League glory as 'Messimania' grips Paris

Asked about his PSG debut at his official presentation on Wednesday, Messi said: "I was on holidays and it’s very new. I spoke yesterday with the technical staff, so, maybe I need a pre-season.

“I’m going to begin to train and work and I hope I can play as soon as I can, when the staff thinks I’m OK, I’ll be ready.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 19 Lionel Messi undergoes his medical tests ahead of signing for Paris Saint-Germain on August 10, 2021 in Paris, France. (Aurelien Meunier - PSG/Getty)

Why did Messi leave Barcelona?

Messi had agreed to stay at Barcelona for five more years, but even with a 50 per cent pay cut Barca would have fallen foul of Spain's financial rules by keeping him.

Both parties confirmed his departure on Saturday and the following day Messi held an emotional press conference in which he explained his departure, saying he had done "all he could to try and stay".

"The truth is don't know what to say," Messi said, fighting back tears. "In recent days I have given lots of thought to what I can say and the truth is that I can't think of anything.

"This is really difficult for me after so many years being here, my entire life. I'm not ready for this.

"After 21 years I'm leaving with my three Catalan Argentine kids. We've lived in this city, this is our home. I'm just really grateful for everything, all my teammates, everyone who has been by my side."

Messi's contract at PSG is reportedly worth €25 million a year, as well as a similar signing on fee.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Lionel Messi faces the media at Nou Camp as he prepares to leave Barcelona. (Eric Alonso/Getty)

What has been the reaction of Barcelona fans?

'Devastated' would seem to sum up the mood pretty well at Camp Nou.

Barcelona supporters gathered outside Camp Nou after hearing their hero would no longer continue at the club and several kept a vigil outside the superstar's house on Monday hoping for a last-minute twist to the saga.

Alas, it was not meant to be. Our European football correspondent Andy Mitten spoke to season ticket holders whose ire was directed at both club and player.

"The loyalty to the club towards its players and not being ruthless put Barca in this position," said one. "He felt he deserved to be paid a lot and he did lift up Barcelona, his statistics were unbelievable. But maybe he’s been greedy too," said another.

You can read their reactions here.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 A fan wearing a jersey of Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou after news that the star player will end his 20-year career with the club. (PAU BARRENA/AFP)

Company name: Play:Date Launched: March 2017 on UAE Mother's Day Founder: Shamim Kassibawi Based: Dubai with operations in the UAE and US Sector: Tech Size: 20 employees Stage of funding: Seed Investors: Three founders (two silent co-founders) and one venture capital fund

yallacompare profile Date of launch: 2014 Founder: Jon Richards, founder and chief executive; Samer Chebab, co-founder and chief operating officer, and Jonathan Rawlings, co-founder and chief financial officer Based: Media City, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: 120 employees Investors: 2014: $500,000 in a seed round led by Mulverhill Associates; 2015: $3m in Series A funding led by STC Ventures (managed by Iris Capital), Wamda and Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority; 2019: $8m in Series B funding with the same investors as Series A along with Precinct Partners, Saned and Argo Ventures (the VC arm of multinational insurer Argo Group)

The design The protective shell is covered in solar panels to make use of light and produce energy. This will drastically reduce energy loss. More than 80 per cent of the energy consumed by the French pavilion will be produced by the sun. The architecture will control light sources to provide a highly insulated and airtight building. The forecourt is protected from the sun and the plants will refresh the inner spaces. A micro water treatment plant will recycle used water to supply the irrigation for the plants and to flush the toilets. This will reduce the pavilion's need for fresh water by 30 per cent. Energy-saving equipment will be used for all lighting and projections. Beyond its use for the expo, the pavilion will be easy to dismantle and reuse the material. Some elements of the metal frame can be prefabricated in a factory. From architects to sound technicians and construction companies, a group of experts from 10 companies have created the pavilion. Work will begin in May; the first stone will be laid in Dubai in the second quarter of 2019. Construction of the pavilion will take 17 months from May 2019 to September 2020.

Nancy 9 (Hassa Beek) Nancy Ajram (In2Musica)

TCL INFO Teams:

Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi

Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag

Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC

Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC

Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes

When December 14-17

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

Essentials The flights

Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Delhi from about Dh950 return including taxes.

The hotels

Double rooms at Tijara Fort-Palace cost from 6,670 rupees (Dh377), including breakfast.

Doubles at Fort Bishangarh cost from 29,030 rupees (Dh1,641), including breakfast. Doubles at Narendra Bhawan cost from 15,360 rupees (Dh869). Doubles at Chanoud Garh cost from 19,840 rupees (Dh1,122), full board. Doubles at Fort Begu cost from 10,000 rupees (Dh565), including breakfast.

The tours

Amar Grover travelled with Wild Frontiers. A tailor-made, nine-day itinerary via New Delhi, with one night in Tijara and two nights in each of the remaining properties, including car/driver, costs from £1,445 (Dh6,968) per person.

Empire of Enchantment: The Story of Indian Magic John Zubrzycki, Hurst Publishers

