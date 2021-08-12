Tottenham train for new season as they await Harry Kane's return - in pictures

Tottenham Hotspur continued their build-up to the new season on Thursday, with their star striker Harry Kane expected to join-up with his teammates at training in the next 24 hours.

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo had revealed earlier in the week that Kane had reported back to the club and was isolating at their training complex while completing his mandatory quarantine following his holiday in the Bahamas and Florida.

Read more Harry Kane available for Manchester City clash, says Tottenham manager Nuno

There was some controversy leading up to the start of the new season with reports emerging that Kane was staying away from pre-season training in order to force a move to league champions Manchester City.

However, Kane came out with a statement, saying that he had “never refused” to train and that his return was moving along as planned.

The England captain will have to take his five-day PCR test before he can join group training on Friday.

Kane, who has been training individually, is scheduled to take a coronavirus test on Thursday as part of the test-and-release scheme following his return from an amber list destination and if he is negative he will be allowed to prepare with his teammates.

However, that would leave Kane with just two training sessions before the season opener against champions City on Sunday.