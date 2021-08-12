La Liga clubs approve $3.2 billion CVC deal after opt-out concession

Spain's top clubs on Thursday approved private equity firm CVC's proposed investment despite votes against from Real Madrid and Barcelona, on the condition that individual clubs can opt out of the deal, La Liga's president said.

Facing fierce opposition from the country's two leading clubs to the plan that initially targeted €2.7 billion ($3.2 bn) in investment, CVC modified its original proposal shortly before the vote, allowing clubs in La Liga to take part on a voluntary basis.

If Real Madrid, Barca and Athletic Bilbao choose not to join the deal, the investment is likely to total between €2.1-2.2bn, La Liga's Javier Tebas told a news conference.

Despite the approval by 38 clubs out of La Liga's 42, the deal still faces legal risks.

CVC sought to pour money into La Liga, which covers Spain's top two divisions, in exchange for nearly 11 per cent of revenue from television rights over 50 years.

The league has argued the deal, called "Boost LaLiga", would strengthen clubs and give them funds to spend on new infrastructure and modernisation projects, as well as increasing how much they can spend on players' salaries.

Real Madrid said they are planning to launch civil and criminal lawsuits against Tebas and CVC Capital's chief Javier de Jaime Guijarro over the planned deal.

Points about the fast fashion industry Celine Hajjar wants everyone to know Fast fashion is responsible for up to 10 per cent of global carbon emissions

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

england euro squad Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Man Utd), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton) Defenders: John Stones (Man City), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Man City), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Reece James (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid) Midfielders: Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds) Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

PSL FINAL Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

8pm, Thursday

Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

