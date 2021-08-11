Steven Gerrard says 'fear and panic' reason for Rangers crashing out of Champions League

Rangers head coach Steven Gerrard during the Champions League qualifier against Malmo.

Steven Gerrard believes fear and panic led to Rangers bowing out of their Champions League qualifier to Malmo at Ibrox.

Rangers trailed 2-1 from the first leg but an 18th-minute strike from Colombia striker Alfredo Morelos levelled the tie on Tuesday. They looked to be in control of the tie following a red card to Malmo midfielder Bonke Innocent just before the break.

However, two stunning goals from Malmo striker Antonio Colak early in the second half gave the Swedish side a 4-2 aggregate victory and inflicted a third defeat in a row for the Scottish champions.

“We have tried to keep the heat on after being 2-1 down," Gerrard told Premier Sports.

“You have to try different things, a bit of fear and a bit of panic sets in.

“We started playing hopeful balls into the box instead of trying to stay calm and play through.

“The reality is we have lost three games out of four and that is not good enough at Rangers. We are well aware of that. We now have to pick ourselves up and regroup.

“The most frustrating thing is we lost the second half 2-0 to 10 men.

“Defensively from the restart we were poor. There is no way to dress that up. We need to be better in those situations."

Mia Man’s tips for fermentation - Start with a simple recipe such as yogurt or sauerkraut - Keep your hands and kitchen tools clean. Sanitize knives, cutting boards, tongs and storage jars with boiling water before you start. - Mold is bad: the colour pink is a sign of mold. If yogurt turns pink as it ferments, you need to discard it and start again. For kraut, if you remove the top leaves and see any sign of mold, you should discard the batch. - Always use clean, closed, airtight lids and containers such as mason jars when fermenting yogurt and kraut. Keep the lid closed to prevent insects and contaminants from getting in.

Essentials The flights

The biog Year of birth: 1988 Place of birth: Baghdad Education: PhD student and co-researcher at Greifswald University, Germany Hobbies: Ping Pong, swimming, reading

Veere di Wedding

Dir: Shashanka Ghosh

Starring: Kareena Kapoo-Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania ​​​​​​​

Verdict: 4 Stars

PSL FINAL Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

8pm, Thursday

Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

