Manchester City's Phil Foden ruled out for three to four weeks

Phil Foden, right, will have to wait to team up with Jack Grealish at Manchester City. Reuters

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden will be out of action for three to four weeks more, ruling him out of the start of the Premier League season, he said on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old England international missed last month's European Championship final defeat by Italy on penalties and has been absent from City's pre-season training due to his foot injury.

"It [the foot] is still a little bit sore, it's such a shame to do it just before the Euro final, it was really unfortunate but I'm working hard in the gym," Foden told Sky Sports. "Hopefully, I can get back as soon as possible.

"I'd say around three to four weeks more. Hopefully, it flies by and I can just get back out on the pitch."

Champions Manchester City kick off the season at Tottenham on Sunday and Foden also looks likely to miss the games at promoted Norwich City and Arsenal.

England have World Cup qualifiers against Hungary, Andorra and Poland in early September.

City's first league match after the international break is at Leicester City, who beat them in the Community Shield, on September 11.

City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne is also set to miss the start of the Premier League season with the ankle problem he sustained on international duty with Belgium in the summer.

Dubai World Cup draw 1. Gunnevera 2. Capezzano 3. North America 4. Audible 5. Seeking The Soul 6. Pavel 7. Gronkowski 8. Axelrod 9. New Trails 10. Yoshida 11. K T Brave 12. Thunder Snow 13. Dolkong

Dubai Women's Tour teams Agolico BMC

Andy Schleck Cycles-Immo Losch

Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano

Cogeas Mettler Look

Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport

Hitec Products – Birk Sport

Kazakhstan National Team

Kuwait Cycling Team

Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux

Minsk Cycling Club

Pannonia Regional Team (Fehérvár)

Team Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Team Ciclotel

UAE Women’s Team

Under 23 Kazakhstan Team

Wheel Divas Cycling Team

The lowdown Bohemian Rhapsody Director: Bryan Singer Starring: Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee Rating: 3/5

