Man United ratings v Everton: Matic gets 9, Fernandes and Maguire 8

Manchester United concluded their pre-season schedule with a comfortable 4-0 friendly win over Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday.
Mason Greenwood gave United the early lead as he cashed in on an error from Jordan Pickford. Harry Maguire scored the second seven minutes later as he intercepted Luke Shaw's corner and headed into the top corner.
Bruno Fernandes made it 3-0 with a superlative free-kick to make it a memorable outing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team.
With the match out of their hand, Everton lost steam and Diogo Dalot added the icing on top of the cake in the dying moments of the match.
Seats open:
- Two for Africa Group
- One for Asia-Pacific Group (traditionally Arab state or Tunisia)
- One for Latin America and Caribbean Group
- One for Eastern Europe Group
Countries so far running:
- UAE
- Albania
- Brazil
Guns N’ Roses’s last gig before Abu Dhabi was in Hong Kong on November 21. We were there – and here’s what they played, and in what order. You were warned.
- It’s So Easy
- Mr Brownstone
- Chinese Democracy
- Welcome to the Jungle
- Double Talkin’ Jive
- Better
- Estranged
- Live and Let Die (Wings cover)
- Slither (Velvet Revolver cover)
- Rocket Queen
- You Could Be Mine
- Shadow of Your Love
- Attitude (Misfits cover)
- Civil War
- Coma
- Love Theme from The Godfather (movie cover)
- Sweet Child O’ Mine
- Wichita Lineman (Jimmy Webb cover)
- Wish You Were Here (instrumental Pink Floyd cover)
- November Rain
- Black Hole Sun (Soundgarden cover)
- Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door (Bob Dylan cover)
- Nightrain
Encore:
- Patience
- Don’t Cry
- The Seeker (The Who cover)
- Paradise City
