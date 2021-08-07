Man United ratings v Everton: Matic gets 9, Fernandes and Maguire 8

MANCHESTER UNITED RATINGS: David de Gea - 7. First pre-season appearance and set to be United’s number one when the league starts. Saved by the crossbar in the second half and a couple of nervy moments in the first where Everton should have done better. (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Manchester United concluded their pre-season schedule with a comfortable 4-0 friendly win over Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Mason Greenwood gave United the early lead as he cashed in on an error from Jordan Pickford. Harry Maguire scored the second seven minutes later as he intercepted Luke Shaw's corner and headed into the top corner.

Bruno Fernandes made it 3-0 with a superlative free-kick to make it a memorable outing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team.

With the match out of their hand, Everton lost steam and Diogo Dalot added the icing on top of the cake in the dying moments of the match.

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above.

UNSC Elections 2022-23 Seats open: Two for Africa Group

One for Asia-Pacific Group (traditionally Arab state or Tunisia)

One for Latin America and Caribbean Group

One for Eastern Europe Group Countries so far running: UAE

Albania

Brazil

Guns N’ Roses’s last gig before Abu Dhabi was in Hong Kong on November 21. We were there – and here’s what they played, and in what order. You were warned. It’s So Easy

Mr Brownstone

Chinese Democracy

Welcome to the Jungle

Double Talkin’ Jive

Better

Estranged

Live and Let Die (Wings cover)

Slither (Velvet Revolver cover)

Rocket Queen

You Could Be Mine

Shadow of Your Love

Attitude (Misfits cover)

Civil War

Coma

Love Theme from The Godfather (movie cover)

Sweet Child O’ Mine

Wichita Lineman (Jimmy Webb cover)

Wish You Were Here (instrumental Pink Floyd cover)

November Rain

Black Hole Sun (Soundgarden cover)

Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door (Bob Dylan cover)

Nightrain Encore: Patience

Don’t Cry

The Seeker (The Who cover)

Paradise City

