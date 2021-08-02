Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says Granit Xhaka staying put: 'He is a key member of our squad'

Granit Xhaka of Arsenal during the pre-season friendly against Chelsea at Emirates Stadium on August 1, 2021 in London. (Marc Atkins/Getty)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has insisted that midfielder Granit Xhaka is part of his plans and will remain at the club.

The Switzerland international has an uneasy relationship with Gunners fans and has been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium this summer, with Roma credited with an interest.

Xhaka, 28, headed Arsenal’s equalising goal during the Gunners’ 2-1 home defeat to Chelsea in a pre-season friendly at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

After the game, Arteta told talkSPORT radio station: “Granit is going to stay with us. He is a key member of our squad.”

Arteta was instrumental in convincing Xhaka to remain at Arsenal in January 2020 after the Swiss was stripped of the club captaincy following a string of poor performances from both player and team that made him a target of the fans' ire. Xhaka's current deal at Arsenal runs through to 2023.

Arteta's announcement comes after the Spaniard watched another of his midfielders, Thomas Partey, sustain an ankle injury in the first half against Chelsea following a collision with Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

After the match, Arteta told reporters: “I just had a talk with the doctor. He’ll have a scan tomorrow. At the moment, it’s not looking good.”

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Leicester City's James Maddison, though the Foxes £70 million price tag is thought to be a stumbling block. The Gunners are still monitoring Martin Odegaard's situation at Real Madrid, who spent the second half of the 2020/21 season on loan at the Emirates, as they look to bring in an attacking midfielder this summer.

Arsenal play one final friendly against North London rivals Tottenham on August 8 before their Premier League campaign gets underway against newly-promoted Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Three ways to get a gratitude glow By committing to at least one of these daily, you can bring more gratitude into your life, says Ong. During your morning skincare routine, name five things you are thankful for about yourself.

As you finish your skincare routine, look yourself in the eye and speak an affirmation, such as: “I am grateful for every part of me, including my ability to take care of my skin.”

In the evening, take some deep breaths, notice how your skin feels, and listen for what your skin is grateful for.

Three ways to get a gratitude glow By committing to at least one of these daily, you can bring more gratitude into your life, says Ong. During your morning skincare routine, name five things you are thankful for about yourself.

As you finish your skincare routine, look yourself in the eye and speak an affirmation, such as: “I am grateful for every part of me, including my ability to take care of my skin.”

In the evening, take some deep breaths, notice how your skin feels, and listen for what your skin is grateful for.

Three ways to get a gratitude glow By committing to at least one of these daily, you can bring more gratitude into your life, says Ong. During your morning skincare routine, name five things you are thankful for about yourself.

As you finish your skincare routine, look yourself in the eye and speak an affirmation, such as: “I am grateful for every part of me, including my ability to take care of my skin.”

In the evening, take some deep breaths, notice how your skin feels, and listen for what your skin is grateful for.

Three ways to get a gratitude glow By committing to at least one of these daily, you can bring more gratitude into your life, says Ong. During your morning skincare routine, name five things you are thankful for about yourself.

As you finish your skincare routine, look yourself in the eye and speak an affirmation, such as: “I am grateful for every part of me, including my ability to take care of my skin.”

In the evening, take some deep breaths, notice how your skin feels, and listen for what your skin is grateful for.

Three ways to get a gratitude glow By committing to at least one of these daily, you can bring more gratitude into your life, says Ong. During your morning skincare routine, name five things you are thankful for about yourself.

As you finish your skincare routine, look yourself in the eye and speak an affirmation, such as: “I am grateful for every part of me, including my ability to take care of my skin.”

In the evening, take some deep breaths, notice how your skin feels, and listen for what your skin is grateful for.

Three ways to get a gratitude glow By committing to at least one of these daily, you can bring more gratitude into your life, says Ong. During your morning skincare routine, name five things you are thankful for about yourself.

As you finish your skincare routine, look yourself in the eye and speak an affirmation, such as: “I am grateful for every part of me, including my ability to take care of my skin.”

In the evening, take some deep breaths, notice how your skin feels, and listen for what your skin is grateful for.

Three ways to get a gratitude glow By committing to at least one of these daily, you can bring more gratitude into your life, says Ong. During your morning skincare routine, name five things you are thankful for about yourself.

As you finish your skincare routine, look yourself in the eye and speak an affirmation, such as: “I am grateful for every part of me, including my ability to take care of my skin.”

In the evening, take some deep breaths, notice how your skin feels, and listen for what your skin is grateful for.

Three ways to get a gratitude glow By committing to at least one of these daily, you can bring more gratitude into your life, says Ong. During your morning skincare routine, name five things you are thankful for about yourself.

As you finish your skincare routine, look yourself in the eye and speak an affirmation, such as: “I am grateful for every part of me, including my ability to take care of my skin.”

In the evening, take some deep breaths, notice how your skin feels, and listen for what your skin is grateful for.

Three ways to get a gratitude glow By committing to at least one of these daily, you can bring more gratitude into your life, says Ong. During your morning skincare routine, name five things you are thankful for about yourself.

As you finish your skincare routine, look yourself in the eye and speak an affirmation, such as: “I am grateful for every part of me, including my ability to take care of my skin.”

In the evening, take some deep breaths, notice how your skin feels, and listen for what your skin is grateful for.

Three ways to get a gratitude glow By committing to at least one of these daily, you can bring more gratitude into your life, says Ong. During your morning skincare routine, name five things you are thankful for about yourself.

As you finish your skincare routine, look yourself in the eye and speak an affirmation, such as: “I am grateful for every part of me, including my ability to take care of my skin.”

In the evening, take some deep breaths, notice how your skin feels, and listen for what your skin is grateful for.

Three ways to get a gratitude glow By committing to at least one of these daily, you can bring more gratitude into your life, says Ong. During your morning skincare routine, name five things you are thankful for about yourself.

As you finish your skincare routine, look yourself in the eye and speak an affirmation, such as: “I am grateful for every part of me, including my ability to take care of my skin.”

In the evening, take some deep breaths, notice how your skin feels, and listen for what your skin is grateful for.

Three ways to get a gratitude glow By committing to at least one of these daily, you can bring more gratitude into your life, says Ong. During your morning skincare routine, name five things you are thankful for about yourself.

As you finish your skincare routine, look yourself in the eye and speak an affirmation, such as: “I am grateful for every part of me, including my ability to take care of my skin.”

In the evening, take some deep breaths, notice how your skin feels, and listen for what your skin is grateful for.

Three ways to get a gratitude glow By committing to at least one of these daily, you can bring more gratitude into your life, says Ong. During your morning skincare routine, name five things you are thankful for about yourself.

As you finish your skincare routine, look yourself in the eye and speak an affirmation, such as: “I am grateful for every part of me, including my ability to take care of my skin.”

In the evening, take some deep breaths, notice how your skin feels, and listen for what your skin is grateful for.

Three ways to get a gratitude glow By committing to at least one of these daily, you can bring more gratitude into your life, says Ong. During your morning skincare routine, name five things you are thankful for about yourself.

As you finish your skincare routine, look yourself in the eye and speak an affirmation, such as: “I am grateful for every part of me, including my ability to take care of my skin.”

In the evening, take some deep breaths, notice how your skin feels, and listen for what your skin is grateful for.

Three ways to get a gratitude glow By committing to at least one of these daily, you can bring more gratitude into your life, says Ong. During your morning skincare routine, name five things you are thankful for about yourself.

As you finish your skincare routine, look yourself in the eye and speak an affirmation, such as: “I am grateful for every part of me, including my ability to take care of my skin.”

In the evening, take some deep breaths, notice how your skin feels, and listen for what your skin is grateful for.

Three ways to get a gratitude glow By committing to at least one of these daily, you can bring more gratitude into your life, says Ong. During your morning skincare routine, name five things you are thankful for about yourself.

As you finish your skincare routine, look yourself in the eye and speak an affirmation, such as: “I am grateful for every part of me, including my ability to take care of my skin.”

In the evening, take some deep breaths, notice how your skin feels, and listen for what your skin is grateful for.

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

THE DETAILS Director: Milan Jhaveri

Producer: Emmay Entertainment and T-Series

Cast: John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee

Rating: 2/5

THE DETAILS Director: Milan Jhaveri

Producer: Emmay Entertainment and T-Series

Cast: John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee

Rating: 2/5

THE DETAILS Director: Milan Jhaveri

Producer: Emmay Entertainment and T-Series

Cast: John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee

Rating: 2/5

THE DETAILS Director: Milan Jhaveri

Producer: Emmay Entertainment and T-Series

Cast: John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee

Rating: 2/5

THE DETAILS Director: Milan Jhaveri

Producer: Emmay Entertainment and T-Series

Cast: John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee

Rating: 2/5

THE DETAILS Director: Milan Jhaveri

Producer: Emmay Entertainment and T-Series

Cast: John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee

Rating: 2/5

THE DETAILS Director: Milan Jhaveri

Producer: Emmay Entertainment and T-Series

Cast: John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee

Rating: 2/5

THE DETAILS Director: Milan Jhaveri

Producer: Emmay Entertainment and T-Series

Cast: John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee

Rating: 2/5

THE DETAILS Director: Milan Jhaveri

Producer: Emmay Entertainment and T-Series

Cast: John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee

Rating: 2/5

THE DETAILS Director: Milan Jhaveri

Producer: Emmay Entertainment and T-Series

Cast: John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee

Rating: 2/5

THE DETAILS Director: Milan Jhaveri

Producer: Emmay Entertainment and T-Series

Cast: John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee

Rating: 2/5

THE DETAILS Director: Milan Jhaveri

Producer: Emmay Entertainment and T-Series

Cast: John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee

Rating: 2/5

THE DETAILS Director: Milan Jhaveri

Producer: Emmay Entertainment and T-Series

Cast: John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee

Rating: 2/5

THE DETAILS Director: Milan Jhaveri

Producer: Emmay Entertainment and T-Series

Cast: John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee

Rating: 2/5

THE DETAILS Director: Milan Jhaveri

Producer: Emmay Entertainment and T-Series

Cast: John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee

Rating: 2/5

THE DETAILS Director: Milan Jhaveri

Producer: Emmay Entertainment and T-Series

Cast: John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee

Rating: 2/5

The specs Price: From Dh529,000 Engine: 5-litre V8 Transmission: Eight-speed auto Power: 520hp Torque: 625Nm Fuel economy, combined: 12.8L/100km

The specs Price: From Dh529,000 Engine: 5-litre V8 Transmission: Eight-speed auto Power: 520hp Torque: 625Nm Fuel economy, combined: 12.8L/100km

The specs Price: From Dh529,000 Engine: 5-litre V8 Transmission: Eight-speed auto Power: 520hp Torque: 625Nm Fuel economy, combined: 12.8L/100km

The specs Price: From Dh529,000 Engine: 5-litre V8 Transmission: Eight-speed auto Power: 520hp Torque: 625Nm Fuel economy, combined: 12.8L/100km

The specs Price: From Dh529,000 Engine: 5-litre V8 Transmission: Eight-speed auto Power: 520hp Torque: 625Nm Fuel economy, combined: 12.8L/100km

The specs Price: From Dh529,000 Engine: 5-litre V8 Transmission: Eight-speed auto Power: 520hp Torque: 625Nm Fuel economy, combined: 12.8L/100km

The specs Price: From Dh529,000 Engine: 5-litre V8 Transmission: Eight-speed auto Power: 520hp Torque: 625Nm Fuel economy, combined: 12.8L/100km

The specs Price: From Dh529,000 Engine: 5-litre V8 Transmission: Eight-speed auto Power: 520hp Torque: 625Nm Fuel economy, combined: 12.8L/100km

The specs Price: From Dh529,000 Engine: 5-litre V8 Transmission: Eight-speed auto Power: 520hp Torque: 625Nm Fuel economy, combined: 12.8L/100km

The specs Price: From Dh529,000 Engine: 5-litre V8 Transmission: Eight-speed auto Power: 520hp Torque: 625Nm Fuel economy, combined: 12.8L/100km

The specs Price: From Dh529,000 Engine: 5-litre V8 Transmission: Eight-speed auto Power: 520hp Torque: 625Nm Fuel economy, combined: 12.8L/100km

The specs Price: From Dh529,000 Engine: 5-litre V8 Transmission: Eight-speed auto Power: 520hp Torque: 625Nm Fuel economy, combined: 12.8L/100km

The specs Price: From Dh529,000 Engine: 5-litre V8 Transmission: Eight-speed auto Power: 520hp Torque: 625Nm Fuel economy, combined: 12.8L/100km

The specs Price: From Dh529,000 Engine: 5-litre V8 Transmission: Eight-speed auto Power: 520hp Torque: 625Nm Fuel economy, combined: 12.8L/100km

The specs Price: From Dh529,000 Engine: 5-litre V8 Transmission: Eight-speed auto Power: 520hp Torque: 625Nm Fuel economy, combined: 12.8L/100km