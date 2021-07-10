Do England players get paid for international matches?

A man walks past England flags decking out Kirby Estate in London's East End. England's football team take on Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday. (Dan Kitwood/Getty)

England's Euro 2020 squad are paid handsomely by their clubs for their exploits in the Premier League, Champions League and other major competitions around Europe.

Salaries in the hundreds of thousands of pounds per week have become the norm for the top players, such as England captain and Tottenham star Harry Kane, giving them a lifestyle of fast cars, big houses and exotic holidays.

But what happens to their bank balance when they turn up to international duty, and how much will they get if they beat Italy in the Euro 2020 final?

How much appearance money do players receive?

International football is more about pride than money. After all, players tend to only spend a few weeks per year representing their country and, in the case of England, they are already substantially rewarded in club football.

England's players are understood to receive a match payment of about £2,000 each - which has been donated to charity since 2008.

According to the English Football Association, women and men have received the same appearance money since January 2020.

How much prize money will they get for winning Euro 2020?

If England overcome Italy at Wembley on Sunday in the final, the jackpot is set to be £24 million.

However, how much of it is passed on to the players is complicated by a £175 million taxpayer-backed loan taken out by the Football Association to counter the financial impact of the pandemic. The Telegraph reported the FA plans to repay the loan before player bonuses are paid.

Again, player fees are set to go to charity.

A statement last May said: "Following positive discussions with the FA, the England senior men's squad are pleased to confirm that a significant donation from their international match fees will be made to NHS Charities Together via the #PlayersTogether initiative.

"This contribution will be taken from a fund already set aside to support a variety of worthy causes using all match fees collated since September 2018."

Who are the highest paid players in the England squad?

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling leads the way with a weekly wage of £300,000 according to Spotrac.

He is followed by Harry Kane on £200,000, same as Marcus Rashford, and Ben Chilwell on £190,000.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is paid slightly less than Chilwell with £189,904, while Luke Shaw, who has been in impressive form during the tournament, is paid £150,000 per week.

The top 10 highest paid EPL players in 2020/21:

1. Gareth Bale – Tottenham Hotspur, £600,000 per week

2. David de Gea – Manchester United, £375,000 per week

3. Kevin de Bruyne – Manchester City, £350,000 per week

4. Raheem Sterling – Manchester City, £300,000 per week

5. Paul Pogba – Manchester United, £290,000 per week

6. Thomas Partey – Arsenal, £250,000 per week

7. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Arsenal, £250,000 per week

8. Anthony Martial – Manchester United, £250,000 per week

9. Sergio Aguero – Manchester City, £230,135 per week

10. Edinson Cavani – Manchester United, £210,000 per week

