Euro 2020: Kane, Sterling and England stars train for Denmark semi-final - in pictures

Harry Maguire, Harry Kane, Jack Grealish, and Jordan Pickford attend an England training session at St George's Park ahead of the Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark. (PAUL ELLIS/AFP)

England will compete in their second successive major international tournament semi-final on Wednesday when they take on Denmark at Wembley.

After the heartbreak of losing to Croatia in the last-four of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, England will aim to go one better and reach the final, where either Italy or Spain await.

READ MORE Gareth Southgate believes England are ready to make history at Euro 2020

The Three Lions will have the massive advantage of playing in front of their own supporters, with Wednesday's semi-final set to welcome 60,000 fans to the national stadium.

However, Denmark represent a major obstacle to England's hopes of reaching a first major final since winning the 1966 World Cup. The Danes have responded superbly to the distressing scenes from their first match when midfielder Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest.

Since losing their first two group games, Denmark have been in fine form to reach the semi-finals and are aiming to emulate the heroes of Euro 92.

Preparing to face Denmark, England's players hit the training pitch at the St. George's Park complex on Monday, with the likes of captain Harry Kane, forward Raheem Sterling, and defender Harry Maguire all taking part in the session.

To view the best pictures from England's latest training session, browse through the photos in the gallery above.

