Harry Kane calls Nuno Espirito Santo 'great manager' but focus remains on England

England captain Harry Kane celebrates reaching the semi-final of Euro 2020 after the 4-0 victory over Ukraine. (ETTORE FERRARI/AFP)

Harry Kane has called Nuno Espirito Santo a “great manager” but admits he has yet to speak to the new man in charge at Tottenham Hotspur as his focus remains fully on England's quest to win Euro 2020.

The Three Lions captain also revealed that he keeps in regular contact with Jose Mourinho, the man Nuno is replacing at the North London club.

Kane has made it clear he wants a move away from Spurs this summer, with reigning Premier League champions Manchester City linked with a move for the striker who topped the English top-flight scoring charts last season with 23 goals.

After a chaotic summer trying to find a replacement for Mourinho — with the likes of Antonio Conte, Mauricio Pochettino, Paulo Fonseca and Gennaro Gattuso all linked with the job — Spurs have settled for Nuno, the Portuguese coach who left Wolverhampton Wanderers after four years at the end of the season.

“Whenever a new manager comes in, I guess there’s a level of excitement around the club. Obviously, I’ve not been there and not had any contact with him,” Kane told talkSPORT. “I’m away with England now and my full focus is on here. Hopefully, we’ve got a week left.

“He’s a great manager and did a great job at Wolves and got them playing a really good way. Let’s get back and I’m sure we’ll be in contact after the tournament.”

Tottenham's new Director of Football, Fabio Paratici, has made it clear that he wants Kane to stay. “Keeping him is not just my goal, it's our goal as a club,” Paratici told Sky Sport Italia. “Right now, he's one of the best strikers in the world.”

Kane, whose three goals have helped England reach the European Championships semi-finals — where they take on Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday — said Paratici was another new face at Spurs that he has yet to meet.

“Of course as a player you want to be wanted, you want to feel like you’re loved, which I do,” he said.

“I haven’t had the chance to talk to any of these people yet. I’m sure we’ll get to know each other after the tournament, have a phone call or two once I get a week or two of holiday.

“To get praise from big people from football is great, it gives you confidence, it gives you motivation, so of course it’s nice to hear.”

Kane also described the high regard he still has for Mourinho, who was sacked by Spurs in April and has been appointed manager of Italian club Roma.

“He’s great, he’s been texting me as well. It’s common knowledge we have a great relationship and got on really well,” Kane said.

“I really respect him as a manager and person. I wish him all the best at Roma. It is great to have one of the best managers in the world on your side. I will always respect him and hopefully be in contact with him for the rest of my career.”

