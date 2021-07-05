Tottenham determined to keep Harry Kane, says Fabio Paratici: 'It's our goal as a club'

Fabio Paratici, Tottenham Hotspur's new Director of Football, has said it is the club's "goal" to keep Harry Kane, despite the England striker making clear his desire to leave this summer.

Kane, 27, told Tottenham at the end of last season that he wants to move after growing frustrated at the lack of silverware. A number of top Premier League clubs have been linked with the forward, including Manchester United and Chelsea, while Manchester City have already had a bid of £100 million ($138 million) rejected by Spurs.

Kane finished the last Premier League season as the top goalscorer with 24 and also produced a league-leading 14 assists, despite Spurs enduring a disappointing campaign in finishing seventh.

The England captain, whose three goals at Euro 2020 have helped his team reach the semi-finals, is not expected to make a decision on his future until after the tournament, which ends on Sunday.

"Keeping him is not just my goal, it's our goal as a club," Paratici told Sky Sport Italia. "Right now, he's one of the best strikers in the world. He's a complete player, really special. His physique is that of a real number nine, a true poacher, but he also has an incredibly refined technique.

"He's a team player, but he's a finisher at the same time, so really I believe he is among the top three in the world. I haven't heard from him yet because I don't want to bother the players who are busy at the Euros, it doesn't seem fair to me. They're focused on their own goals with their national teams."

Tottenham last week announced they had appointed former Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo as their new manager to replace the sacked Jose Mourinho.

The club were regular top-four finishers under former manager Mauricio Pochettino, reaching the Champions League final in 2019, but have not won any silverware since 2008