Copa America 2021 semi-final predictions: Messi to lead Argentina to final against Brazil

FBL-COPA AMERICA-2019-PER-BRA Brazil's Casemiro, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring against Peru during their Copa America Group A match at the Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo. AFP (AFP)

We're down to the last four teams of Copa America 2021.

We take a look at the semi-final matches.

Final list of teams to qualify for the semi-finals of Copa America 2021

Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Peru

Copa America 2021 semi-final fixtures

All times UAE

Brazil v Peru, 3am

Tuesday, July 6 at Rio de Janeiro

Defending champions Brazil are heavy favourites to go all the way on home soil — not bad for a tournament some of their players didn't even want to play in.

Brazil already know what it is to beat Peru having thrashed their semi-final opponents 4-0 two weeks ago in the group stage.

“It is obvious we are favourites for being at home, but we need to know how to deal with that," Brazil midfielder Fred said at a news conference on Sunday. “Players want to have the match of their lives against Brazil. The last one [beating Chile 1-0 in the quarter-finals] was tough, but the next will be tougher. Peru will be motivated, trying to win, it will be the match of their lives.”

It is a rematch of the 2019 Copa America final, which Brazil, who also hosted that tournament, winning 3-1 before nearly 70,000 fans. This year's semi-final will be played without fans due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Both sides are missing key strikers for the match. Brazil's Gabriel Jesus and Peru's Andre Carrillo (against Paraguay) were sent off during the quarter-finals. Brazil's Everton, one of the top scorers at the 2019 Copa America edition, and veteran Christian Cueva are set to take their places.

Peru will look to striker Gianluca Lapadula, replacing all-time top scorer Paolo Guerrero who missed the tournament due to a knee injury.

Brazil will once again count on Neymar, the best player in the tournament so far, who finished the clash against Chile in a state of exhaustion, along with many of his teammates.

Prediction: Brazil book place in final

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus kicks Chile's Eugenio Mena before getting a straight red card in their Copa America clash. (Andre Coelho/EPA)

Argentina v Colombia, 7am

Wednesday, July 7 at Brasilia

Argentina captain Lionel Messi is set to make his 150th appearance for the national team as he seeks his first major success with Argentina, not counting Olympic gold in 2008.

The 34-year-old captain has been in dazzling form at the Copa with four goals and as many assists ahead of the last-four showdown against Colombia at the Mané Garrincha Stadium in Brasilia.

On Saturday he scored one goal and provided two assists in Argentina's 3-0 win against Ecuador in the quarter-finals. It was Messi's first game since his contract with Barcelona expired.

Messi has played a record 149 matches for Argentina. His inspired performances in the last five are being compared to his best days with Barcelona, including his vision on the field, the quality of his passes and two goals from free kicks.

“We have to take it easy, think about Colombia now, they are a tough team with players who are great, experienced, very quick up front, good defenders and fast counterattackers,” Messi said. “We hope to go step-by-step ... and be at this final we crave for.”

Nine Argentina coaches have tried — some more than others — to replicate with Argentina the same Barcelona model that allowed Messi to shine and become the Catalan club's all-time leading scorer.

“This is the best player ever we are talking about,” said Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni. “The best that can happen to us soccer lovers is that he plays until ... until the age he can do it, and we enjoy it. Nothing else. Even adversaries enjoy it when he plays.”

Messi seems driven to be at the July 10 final at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, the same stadium where Argentina — and Messi as captain — lost in the 2014 World Cup final to Germany.

Prediction: Messi to steer Argentina to championship game

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their third goal against Ecuador with Angel Di Maria. Reuters (DIEGO VARA/REUTERS)

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

MATCH INFO Fixture: Thailand v UAE, Tuesday, 4pm (UAE) TV: Abu Dhabi Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Thailand v UAE, Tuesday, 4pm (UAE) TV: Abu Dhabi Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Thailand v UAE, Tuesday, 4pm (UAE) TV: Abu Dhabi Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Thailand v UAE, Tuesday, 4pm (UAE) TV: Abu Dhabi Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Thailand v UAE, Tuesday, 4pm (UAE) TV: Abu Dhabi Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Thailand v UAE, Tuesday, 4pm (UAE) TV: Abu Dhabi Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Thailand v UAE, Tuesday, 4pm (UAE) TV: Abu Dhabi Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Thailand v UAE, Tuesday, 4pm (UAE) TV: Abu Dhabi Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Thailand v UAE, Tuesday, 4pm (UAE) TV: Abu Dhabi Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Thailand v UAE, Tuesday, 4pm (UAE) TV: Abu Dhabi Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Thailand v UAE, Tuesday, 4pm (UAE) TV: Abu Dhabi Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Thailand v UAE, Tuesday, 4pm (UAE) TV: Abu Dhabi Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Thailand v UAE, Tuesday, 4pm (UAE) TV: Abu Dhabi Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Thailand v UAE, Tuesday, 4pm (UAE) TV: Abu Dhabi Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Thailand v UAE, Tuesday, 4pm (UAE) TV: Abu Dhabi Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Thailand v UAE, Tuesday, 4pm (UAE) TV: Abu Dhabi Sports

Fringe@Four Line-up October 1 - Phil Nichol (stand-up comedy) October 29 - Mandy Knight (stand-up comedy) November 5 - Sinatra Raw (Fringe theatre) November 8 - Imah Dumagay & Sundeep Fernandes (stand-up comedy) November 13 - Gordon Southern (stand-up comedy) November 22 - In Loyal Company (Fringe theatre) November 29 - Peter Searles (comedy / theatre) December 5 - Sinatra’s Christmas Under The Stars (music / dinner show)

Fringe@Four Line-up October 1 - Phil Nichol (stand-up comedy) October 29 - Mandy Knight (stand-up comedy) November 5 - Sinatra Raw (Fringe theatre) November 8 - Imah Dumagay & Sundeep Fernandes (stand-up comedy) November 13 - Gordon Southern (stand-up comedy) November 22 - In Loyal Company (Fringe theatre) November 29 - Peter Searles (comedy / theatre) December 5 - Sinatra’s Christmas Under The Stars (music / dinner show)

Fringe@Four Line-up October 1 - Phil Nichol (stand-up comedy) October 29 - Mandy Knight (stand-up comedy) November 5 - Sinatra Raw (Fringe theatre) November 8 - Imah Dumagay & Sundeep Fernandes (stand-up comedy) November 13 - Gordon Southern (stand-up comedy) November 22 - In Loyal Company (Fringe theatre) November 29 - Peter Searles (comedy / theatre) December 5 - Sinatra’s Christmas Under The Stars (music / dinner show)

Fringe@Four Line-up October 1 - Phil Nichol (stand-up comedy) October 29 - Mandy Knight (stand-up comedy) November 5 - Sinatra Raw (Fringe theatre) November 8 - Imah Dumagay & Sundeep Fernandes (stand-up comedy) November 13 - Gordon Southern (stand-up comedy) November 22 - In Loyal Company (Fringe theatre) November 29 - Peter Searles (comedy / theatre) December 5 - Sinatra’s Christmas Under The Stars (music / dinner show)

Fringe@Four Line-up October 1 - Phil Nichol (stand-up comedy) October 29 - Mandy Knight (stand-up comedy) November 5 - Sinatra Raw (Fringe theatre) November 8 - Imah Dumagay & Sundeep Fernandes (stand-up comedy) November 13 - Gordon Southern (stand-up comedy) November 22 - In Loyal Company (Fringe theatre) November 29 - Peter Searles (comedy / theatre) December 5 - Sinatra’s Christmas Under The Stars (music / dinner show)

Fringe@Four Line-up October 1 - Phil Nichol (stand-up comedy) October 29 - Mandy Knight (stand-up comedy) November 5 - Sinatra Raw (Fringe theatre) November 8 - Imah Dumagay & Sundeep Fernandes (stand-up comedy) November 13 - Gordon Southern (stand-up comedy) November 22 - In Loyal Company (Fringe theatre) November 29 - Peter Searles (comedy / theatre) December 5 - Sinatra’s Christmas Under The Stars (music / dinner show)

Fringe@Four Line-up October 1 - Phil Nichol (stand-up comedy) October 29 - Mandy Knight (stand-up comedy) November 5 - Sinatra Raw (Fringe theatre) November 8 - Imah Dumagay & Sundeep Fernandes (stand-up comedy) November 13 - Gordon Southern (stand-up comedy) November 22 - In Loyal Company (Fringe theatre) November 29 - Peter Searles (comedy / theatre) December 5 - Sinatra’s Christmas Under The Stars (music / dinner show)

Fringe@Four Line-up October 1 - Phil Nichol (stand-up comedy) October 29 - Mandy Knight (stand-up comedy) November 5 - Sinatra Raw (Fringe theatre) November 8 - Imah Dumagay & Sundeep Fernandes (stand-up comedy) November 13 - Gordon Southern (stand-up comedy) November 22 - In Loyal Company (Fringe theatre) November 29 - Peter Searles (comedy / theatre) December 5 - Sinatra’s Christmas Under The Stars (music / dinner show)

Fringe@Four Line-up October 1 - Phil Nichol (stand-up comedy) October 29 - Mandy Knight (stand-up comedy) November 5 - Sinatra Raw (Fringe theatre) November 8 - Imah Dumagay & Sundeep Fernandes (stand-up comedy) November 13 - Gordon Southern (stand-up comedy) November 22 - In Loyal Company (Fringe theatre) November 29 - Peter Searles (comedy / theatre) December 5 - Sinatra’s Christmas Under The Stars (music / dinner show)

Fringe@Four Line-up October 1 - Phil Nichol (stand-up comedy) October 29 - Mandy Knight (stand-up comedy) November 5 - Sinatra Raw (Fringe theatre) November 8 - Imah Dumagay & Sundeep Fernandes (stand-up comedy) November 13 - Gordon Southern (stand-up comedy) November 22 - In Loyal Company (Fringe theatre) November 29 - Peter Searles (comedy / theatre) December 5 - Sinatra’s Christmas Under The Stars (music / dinner show)

Fringe@Four Line-up October 1 - Phil Nichol (stand-up comedy) October 29 - Mandy Knight (stand-up comedy) November 5 - Sinatra Raw (Fringe theatre) November 8 - Imah Dumagay & Sundeep Fernandes (stand-up comedy) November 13 - Gordon Southern (stand-up comedy) November 22 - In Loyal Company (Fringe theatre) November 29 - Peter Searles (comedy / theatre) December 5 - Sinatra’s Christmas Under The Stars (music / dinner show)

Fringe@Four Line-up October 1 - Phil Nichol (stand-up comedy) October 29 - Mandy Knight (stand-up comedy) November 5 - Sinatra Raw (Fringe theatre) November 8 - Imah Dumagay & Sundeep Fernandes (stand-up comedy) November 13 - Gordon Southern (stand-up comedy) November 22 - In Loyal Company (Fringe theatre) November 29 - Peter Searles (comedy / theatre) December 5 - Sinatra’s Christmas Under The Stars (music / dinner show)

Fringe@Four Line-up October 1 - Phil Nichol (stand-up comedy) October 29 - Mandy Knight (stand-up comedy) November 5 - Sinatra Raw (Fringe theatre) November 8 - Imah Dumagay & Sundeep Fernandes (stand-up comedy) November 13 - Gordon Southern (stand-up comedy) November 22 - In Loyal Company (Fringe theatre) November 29 - Peter Searles (comedy / theatre) December 5 - Sinatra’s Christmas Under The Stars (music / dinner show)

Fringe@Four Line-up October 1 - Phil Nichol (stand-up comedy) October 29 - Mandy Knight (stand-up comedy) November 5 - Sinatra Raw (Fringe theatre) November 8 - Imah Dumagay & Sundeep Fernandes (stand-up comedy) November 13 - Gordon Southern (stand-up comedy) November 22 - In Loyal Company (Fringe theatre) November 29 - Peter Searles (comedy / theatre) December 5 - Sinatra’s Christmas Under The Stars (music / dinner show)

Fringe@Four Line-up October 1 - Phil Nichol (stand-up comedy) October 29 - Mandy Knight (stand-up comedy) November 5 - Sinatra Raw (Fringe theatre) November 8 - Imah Dumagay & Sundeep Fernandes (stand-up comedy) November 13 - Gordon Southern (stand-up comedy) November 22 - In Loyal Company (Fringe theatre) November 29 - Peter Searles (comedy / theatre) December 5 - Sinatra’s Christmas Under The Stars (music / dinner show)

Fringe@Four Line-up October 1 - Phil Nichol (stand-up comedy) October 29 - Mandy Knight (stand-up comedy) November 5 - Sinatra Raw (Fringe theatre) November 8 - Imah Dumagay & Sundeep Fernandes (stand-up comedy) November 13 - Gordon Southern (stand-up comedy) November 22 - In Loyal Company (Fringe theatre) November 29 - Peter Searles (comedy / theatre) December 5 - Sinatra’s Christmas Under The Stars (music / dinner show)

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH Directed by: Shaka King Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons Four stars

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH Directed by: Shaka King Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons Four stars

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH Directed by: Shaka King Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons Four stars

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH Directed by: Shaka King Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons Four stars

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH Directed by: Shaka King Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons Four stars

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH Directed by: Shaka King Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons Four stars

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH Directed by: Shaka King Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons Four stars

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH Directed by: Shaka King Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons Four stars

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH Directed by: Shaka King Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons Four stars

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH Directed by: Shaka King Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons Four stars

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH Directed by: Shaka King Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons Four stars

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH Directed by: Shaka King Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons Four stars

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH Directed by: Shaka King Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons Four stars

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH Directed by: Shaka King Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons Four stars

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH Directed by: Shaka King Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons Four stars

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH Directed by: Shaka King Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons Four stars

OPENING FIXTURES Saturday September 12 Crystal Palace v Southampton Fulham v Arsenal Liverpool v Leeds United Tottenham v Everton West Brom v Leicester West Ham v Newcastle Monday September 14 Brighton v Chelsea Sheffield United v Wolves To be rescheduled Burnley v Manchester United Manchester City v Aston Villa

OPENING FIXTURES Saturday September 12 Crystal Palace v Southampton Fulham v Arsenal Liverpool v Leeds United Tottenham v Everton West Brom v Leicester West Ham v Newcastle Monday September 14 Brighton v Chelsea Sheffield United v Wolves To be rescheduled Burnley v Manchester United Manchester City v Aston Villa

OPENING FIXTURES Saturday September 12 Crystal Palace v Southampton Fulham v Arsenal Liverpool v Leeds United Tottenham v Everton West Brom v Leicester West Ham v Newcastle Monday September 14 Brighton v Chelsea Sheffield United v Wolves To be rescheduled Burnley v Manchester United Manchester City v Aston Villa

OPENING FIXTURES Saturday September 12 Crystal Palace v Southampton Fulham v Arsenal Liverpool v Leeds United Tottenham v Everton West Brom v Leicester West Ham v Newcastle Monday September 14 Brighton v Chelsea Sheffield United v Wolves To be rescheduled Burnley v Manchester United Manchester City v Aston Villa

OPENING FIXTURES Saturday September 12 Crystal Palace v Southampton Fulham v Arsenal Liverpool v Leeds United Tottenham v Everton West Brom v Leicester West Ham v Newcastle Monday September 14 Brighton v Chelsea Sheffield United v Wolves To be rescheduled Burnley v Manchester United Manchester City v Aston Villa

OPENING FIXTURES Saturday September 12 Crystal Palace v Southampton Fulham v Arsenal Liverpool v Leeds United Tottenham v Everton West Brom v Leicester West Ham v Newcastle Monday September 14 Brighton v Chelsea Sheffield United v Wolves To be rescheduled Burnley v Manchester United Manchester City v Aston Villa

OPENING FIXTURES Saturday September 12 Crystal Palace v Southampton Fulham v Arsenal Liverpool v Leeds United Tottenham v Everton West Brom v Leicester West Ham v Newcastle Monday September 14 Brighton v Chelsea Sheffield United v Wolves To be rescheduled Burnley v Manchester United Manchester City v Aston Villa

OPENING FIXTURES Saturday September 12 Crystal Palace v Southampton Fulham v Arsenal Liverpool v Leeds United Tottenham v Everton West Brom v Leicester West Ham v Newcastle Monday September 14 Brighton v Chelsea Sheffield United v Wolves To be rescheduled Burnley v Manchester United Manchester City v Aston Villa

OPENING FIXTURES Saturday September 12 Crystal Palace v Southampton Fulham v Arsenal Liverpool v Leeds United Tottenham v Everton West Brom v Leicester West Ham v Newcastle Monday September 14 Brighton v Chelsea Sheffield United v Wolves To be rescheduled Burnley v Manchester United Manchester City v Aston Villa

OPENING FIXTURES Saturday September 12 Crystal Palace v Southampton Fulham v Arsenal Liverpool v Leeds United Tottenham v Everton West Brom v Leicester West Ham v Newcastle Monday September 14 Brighton v Chelsea Sheffield United v Wolves To be rescheduled Burnley v Manchester United Manchester City v Aston Villa

OPENING FIXTURES Saturday September 12 Crystal Palace v Southampton Fulham v Arsenal Liverpool v Leeds United Tottenham v Everton West Brom v Leicester West Ham v Newcastle Monday September 14 Brighton v Chelsea Sheffield United v Wolves To be rescheduled Burnley v Manchester United Manchester City v Aston Villa

OPENING FIXTURES Saturday September 12 Crystal Palace v Southampton Fulham v Arsenal Liverpool v Leeds United Tottenham v Everton West Brom v Leicester West Ham v Newcastle Monday September 14 Brighton v Chelsea Sheffield United v Wolves To be rescheduled Burnley v Manchester United Manchester City v Aston Villa

OPENING FIXTURES Saturday September 12 Crystal Palace v Southampton Fulham v Arsenal Liverpool v Leeds United Tottenham v Everton West Brom v Leicester West Ham v Newcastle Monday September 14 Brighton v Chelsea Sheffield United v Wolves To be rescheduled Burnley v Manchester United Manchester City v Aston Villa

OPENING FIXTURES Saturday September 12 Crystal Palace v Southampton Fulham v Arsenal Liverpool v Leeds United Tottenham v Everton West Brom v Leicester West Ham v Newcastle Monday September 14 Brighton v Chelsea Sheffield United v Wolves To be rescheduled Burnley v Manchester United Manchester City v Aston Villa

OPENING FIXTURES Saturday September 12 Crystal Palace v Southampton Fulham v Arsenal Liverpool v Leeds United Tottenham v Everton West Brom v Leicester West Ham v Newcastle Monday September 14 Brighton v Chelsea Sheffield United v Wolves To be rescheduled Burnley v Manchester United Manchester City v Aston Villa

OPENING FIXTURES Saturday September 12 Crystal Palace v Southampton Fulham v Arsenal Liverpool v Leeds United Tottenham v Everton West Brom v Leicester West Ham v Newcastle Monday September 14 Brighton v Chelsea Sheffield United v Wolves To be rescheduled Burnley v Manchester United Manchester City v Aston Villa

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Lamsa Founder: Badr Ward Launched: 2014 Employees: 60 Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: EdTech Funding to date: $15 million

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Lamsa Founder: Badr Ward Launched: 2014 Employees: 60 Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: EdTech Funding to date: $15 million

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Lamsa Founder: Badr Ward Launched: 2014 Employees: 60 Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: EdTech Funding to date: $15 million

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Lamsa Founder: Badr Ward Launched: 2014 Employees: 60 Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: EdTech Funding to date: $15 million

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Lamsa Founder: Badr Ward Launched: 2014 Employees: 60 Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: EdTech Funding to date: $15 million

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Lamsa Founder: Badr Ward Launched: 2014 Employees: 60 Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: EdTech Funding to date: $15 million

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Lamsa Founder: Badr Ward Launched: 2014 Employees: 60 Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: EdTech Funding to date: $15 million

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Lamsa Founder: Badr Ward Launched: 2014 Employees: 60 Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: EdTech Funding to date: $15 million

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Lamsa Founder: Badr Ward Launched: 2014 Employees: 60 Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: EdTech Funding to date: $15 million

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Lamsa Founder: Badr Ward Launched: 2014 Employees: 60 Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: EdTech Funding to date: $15 million

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Lamsa Founder: Badr Ward Launched: 2014 Employees: 60 Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: EdTech Funding to date: $15 million

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Lamsa Founder: Badr Ward Launched: 2014 Employees: 60 Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: EdTech Funding to date: $15 million

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Lamsa Founder: Badr Ward Launched: 2014 Employees: 60 Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: EdTech Funding to date: $15 million

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Lamsa Founder: Badr Ward Launched: 2014 Employees: 60 Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: EdTech Funding to date: $15 million

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Lamsa Founder: Badr Ward Launched: 2014 Employees: 60 Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: EdTech Funding to date: $15 million

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Lamsa Founder: Badr Ward Launched: 2014 Employees: 60 Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: EdTech Funding to date: $15 million

The five stages of early child’s play From Dubai-based clinical psychologist Daniella Salazar: 1. Solitary Play: This is where Infants and toddlers start to play on their own without seeming to notice the people around them. This is the beginning of play. 2. Onlooker play: This occurs where the toddler enjoys watching other people play. There doesn’t necessarily need to be any effort to begin play. They are learning how to imitate behaviours from others. This type of play may also appear in children who are more shy and introverted. 3. Parallel Play: This generally starts when children begin playing side-by-side without any interaction. Even though they aren’t physically interacting they are paying attention to each other. This is the beginning of the desire to be with other children. 4. Associative Play: At around age four or five, children become more interested in each other than in toys and begin to interact more. In this stage children start asking questions and talking about the different activities they are engaging in. They realise they have similar goals in play such as building a tower or playing with cars. 5. Social Play: In this stage children are starting to socialise more. They begin to share ideas and follow certain rules in a game. They slowly learn the definition of teamwork. They get to engage in basic social skills and interests begin to lead social interactions.

The five stages of early child’s play From Dubai-based clinical psychologist Daniella Salazar: 1. Solitary Play: This is where Infants and toddlers start to play on their own without seeming to notice the people around them. This is the beginning of play. 2. Onlooker play: This occurs where the toddler enjoys watching other people play. There doesn’t necessarily need to be any effort to begin play. They are learning how to imitate behaviours from others. This type of play may also appear in children who are more shy and introverted. 3. Parallel Play: This generally starts when children begin playing side-by-side without any interaction. Even though they aren’t physically interacting they are paying attention to each other. This is the beginning of the desire to be with other children. 4. Associative Play: At around age four or five, children become more interested in each other than in toys and begin to interact more. In this stage children start asking questions and talking about the different activities they are engaging in. They realise they have similar goals in play such as building a tower or playing with cars. 5. Social Play: In this stage children are starting to socialise more. They begin to share ideas and follow certain rules in a game. They slowly learn the definition of teamwork. They get to engage in basic social skills and interests begin to lead social interactions.

The five stages of early child’s play From Dubai-based clinical psychologist Daniella Salazar: 1. Solitary Play: This is where Infants and toddlers start to play on their own without seeming to notice the people around them. This is the beginning of play. 2. Onlooker play: This occurs where the toddler enjoys watching other people play. There doesn’t necessarily need to be any effort to begin play. They are learning how to imitate behaviours from others. This type of play may also appear in children who are more shy and introverted. 3. Parallel Play: This generally starts when children begin playing side-by-side without any interaction. Even though they aren’t physically interacting they are paying attention to each other. This is the beginning of the desire to be with other children. 4. Associative Play: At around age four or five, children become more interested in each other than in toys and begin to interact more. In this stage children start asking questions and talking about the different activities they are engaging in. They realise they have similar goals in play such as building a tower or playing with cars. 5. Social Play: In this stage children are starting to socialise more. They begin to share ideas and follow certain rules in a game. They slowly learn the definition of teamwork. They get to engage in basic social skills and interests begin to lead social interactions.

The five stages of early child’s play From Dubai-based clinical psychologist Daniella Salazar: 1. Solitary Play: This is where Infants and toddlers start to play on their own without seeming to notice the people around them. This is the beginning of play. 2. Onlooker play: This occurs where the toddler enjoys watching other people play. There doesn’t necessarily need to be any effort to begin play. They are learning how to imitate behaviours from others. This type of play may also appear in children who are more shy and introverted. 3. Parallel Play: This generally starts when children begin playing side-by-side without any interaction. Even though they aren’t physically interacting they are paying attention to each other. This is the beginning of the desire to be with other children. 4. Associative Play: At around age four or five, children become more interested in each other than in toys and begin to interact more. In this stage children start asking questions and talking about the different activities they are engaging in. They realise they have similar goals in play such as building a tower or playing with cars. 5. Social Play: In this stage children are starting to socialise more. They begin to share ideas and follow certain rules in a game. They slowly learn the definition of teamwork. They get to engage in basic social skills and interests begin to lead social interactions.

The five stages of early child’s play From Dubai-based clinical psychologist Daniella Salazar: 1. Solitary Play: This is where Infants and toddlers start to play on their own without seeming to notice the people around them. This is the beginning of play. 2. Onlooker play: This occurs where the toddler enjoys watching other people play. There doesn’t necessarily need to be any effort to begin play. They are learning how to imitate behaviours from others. This type of play may also appear in children who are more shy and introverted. 3. Parallel Play: This generally starts when children begin playing side-by-side without any interaction. Even though they aren’t physically interacting they are paying attention to each other. This is the beginning of the desire to be with other children. 4. Associative Play: At around age four or five, children become more interested in each other than in toys and begin to interact more. In this stage children start asking questions and talking about the different activities they are engaging in. They realise they have similar goals in play such as building a tower or playing with cars. 5. Social Play: In this stage children are starting to socialise more. They begin to share ideas and follow certain rules in a game. They slowly learn the definition of teamwork. They get to engage in basic social skills and interests begin to lead social interactions.

The five stages of early child’s play From Dubai-based clinical psychologist Daniella Salazar: 1. Solitary Play: This is where Infants and toddlers start to play on their own without seeming to notice the people around them. This is the beginning of play. 2. Onlooker play: This occurs where the toddler enjoys watching other people play. There doesn’t necessarily need to be any effort to begin play. They are learning how to imitate behaviours from others. This type of play may also appear in children who are more shy and introverted. 3. Parallel Play: This generally starts when children begin playing side-by-side without any interaction. Even though they aren’t physically interacting they are paying attention to each other. This is the beginning of the desire to be with other children. 4. Associative Play: At around age four or five, children become more interested in each other than in toys and begin to interact more. In this stage children start asking questions and talking about the different activities they are engaging in. They realise they have similar goals in play such as building a tower or playing with cars. 5. Social Play: In this stage children are starting to socialise more. They begin to share ideas and follow certain rules in a game. They slowly learn the definition of teamwork. They get to engage in basic social skills and interests begin to lead social interactions.

The five stages of early child’s play From Dubai-based clinical psychologist Daniella Salazar: 1. Solitary Play: This is where Infants and toddlers start to play on their own without seeming to notice the people around them. This is the beginning of play. 2. Onlooker play: This occurs where the toddler enjoys watching other people play. There doesn’t necessarily need to be any effort to begin play. They are learning how to imitate behaviours from others. This type of play may also appear in children who are more shy and introverted. 3. Parallel Play: This generally starts when children begin playing side-by-side without any interaction. Even though they aren’t physically interacting they are paying attention to each other. This is the beginning of the desire to be with other children. 4. Associative Play: At around age four or five, children become more interested in each other than in toys and begin to interact more. In this stage children start asking questions and talking about the different activities they are engaging in. They realise they have similar goals in play such as building a tower or playing with cars. 5. Social Play: In this stage children are starting to socialise more. They begin to share ideas and follow certain rules in a game. They slowly learn the definition of teamwork. They get to engage in basic social skills and interests begin to lead social interactions.

The five stages of early child’s play From Dubai-based clinical psychologist Daniella Salazar: 1. Solitary Play: This is where Infants and toddlers start to play on their own without seeming to notice the people around them. This is the beginning of play. 2. Onlooker play: This occurs where the toddler enjoys watching other people play. There doesn’t necessarily need to be any effort to begin play. They are learning how to imitate behaviours from others. This type of play may also appear in children who are more shy and introverted. 3. Parallel Play: This generally starts when children begin playing side-by-side without any interaction. Even though they aren’t physically interacting they are paying attention to each other. This is the beginning of the desire to be with other children. 4. Associative Play: At around age four or five, children become more interested in each other than in toys and begin to interact more. In this stage children start asking questions and talking about the different activities they are engaging in. They realise they have similar goals in play such as building a tower or playing with cars. 5. Social Play: In this stage children are starting to socialise more. They begin to share ideas and follow certain rules in a game. They slowly learn the definition of teamwork. They get to engage in basic social skills and interests begin to lead social interactions.

The five stages of early child’s play From Dubai-based clinical psychologist Daniella Salazar: 1. Solitary Play: This is where Infants and toddlers start to play on their own without seeming to notice the people around them. This is the beginning of play. 2. Onlooker play: This occurs where the toddler enjoys watching other people play. There doesn’t necessarily need to be any effort to begin play. They are learning how to imitate behaviours from others. This type of play may also appear in children who are more shy and introverted. 3. Parallel Play: This generally starts when children begin playing side-by-side without any interaction. Even though they aren’t physically interacting they are paying attention to each other. This is the beginning of the desire to be with other children. 4. Associative Play: At around age four or five, children become more interested in each other than in toys and begin to interact more. In this stage children start asking questions and talking about the different activities they are engaging in. They realise they have similar goals in play such as building a tower or playing with cars. 5. Social Play: In this stage children are starting to socialise more. They begin to share ideas and follow certain rules in a game. They slowly learn the definition of teamwork. They get to engage in basic social skills and interests begin to lead social interactions.

The five stages of early child’s play From Dubai-based clinical psychologist Daniella Salazar: 1. Solitary Play: This is where Infants and toddlers start to play on their own without seeming to notice the people around them. This is the beginning of play. 2. Onlooker play: This occurs where the toddler enjoys watching other people play. There doesn’t necessarily need to be any effort to begin play. They are learning how to imitate behaviours from others. This type of play may also appear in children who are more shy and introverted. 3. Parallel Play: This generally starts when children begin playing side-by-side without any interaction. Even though they aren’t physically interacting they are paying attention to each other. This is the beginning of the desire to be with other children. 4. Associative Play: At around age four or five, children become more interested in each other than in toys and begin to interact more. In this stage children start asking questions and talking about the different activities they are engaging in. They realise they have similar goals in play such as building a tower or playing with cars. 5. Social Play: In this stage children are starting to socialise more. They begin to share ideas and follow certain rules in a game. They slowly learn the definition of teamwork. They get to engage in basic social skills and interests begin to lead social interactions.

The five stages of early child’s play From Dubai-based clinical psychologist Daniella Salazar: 1. Solitary Play: This is where Infants and toddlers start to play on their own without seeming to notice the people around them. This is the beginning of play. 2. Onlooker play: This occurs where the toddler enjoys watching other people play. There doesn’t necessarily need to be any effort to begin play. They are learning how to imitate behaviours from others. This type of play may also appear in children who are more shy and introverted. 3. Parallel Play: This generally starts when children begin playing side-by-side without any interaction. Even though they aren’t physically interacting they are paying attention to each other. This is the beginning of the desire to be with other children. 4. Associative Play: At around age four or five, children become more interested in each other than in toys and begin to interact more. In this stage children start asking questions and talking about the different activities they are engaging in. They realise they have similar goals in play such as building a tower or playing with cars. 5. Social Play: In this stage children are starting to socialise more. They begin to share ideas and follow certain rules in a game. They slowly learn the definition of teamwork. They get to engage in basic social skills and interests begin to lead social interactions.

The five stages of early child’s play From Dubai-based clinical psychologist Daniella Salazar: 1. Solitary Play: This is where Infants and toddlers start to play on their own without seeming to notice the people around them. This is the beginning of play. 2. Onlooker play: This occurs where the toddler enjoys watching other people play. There doesn’t necessarily need to be any effort to begin play. They are learning how to imitate behaviours from others. This type of play may also appear in children who are more shy and introverted. 3. Parallel Play: This generally starts when children begin playing side-by-side without any interaction. Even though they aren’t physically interacting they are paying attention to each other. This is the beginning of the desire to be with other children. 4. Associative Play: At around age four or five, children become more interested in each other than in toys and begin to interact more. In this stage children start asking questions and talking about the different activities they are engaging in. They realise they have similar goals in play such as building a tower or playing with cars. 5. Social Play: In this stage children are starting to socialise more. They begin to share ideas and follow certain rules in a game. They slowly learn the definition of teamwork. They get to engage in basic social skills and interests begin to lead social interactions.

The five stages of early child’s play From Dubai-based clinical psychologist Daniella Salazar: 1. Solitary Play: This is where Infants and toddlers start to play on their own without seeming to notice the people around them. This is the beginning of play. 2. Onlooker play: This occurs where the toddler enjoys watching other people play. There doesn’t necessarily need to be any effort to begin play. They are learning how to imitate behaviours from others. This type of play may also appear in children who are more shy and introverted. 3. Parallel Play: This generally starts when children begin playing side-by-side without any interaction. Even though they aren’t physically interacting they are paying attention to each other. This is the beginning of the desire to be with other children. 4. Associative Play: At around age four or five, children become more interested in each other than in toys and begin to interact more. In this stage children start asking questions and talking about the different activities they are engaging in. They realise they have similar goals in play such as building a tower or playing with cars. 5. Social Play: In this stage children are starting to socialise more. They begin to share ideas and follow certain rules in a game. They slowly learn the definition of teamwork. They get to engage in basic social skills and interests begin to lead social interactions.

The five stages of early child’s play From Dubai-based clinical psychologist Daniella Salazar: 1. Solitary Play: This is where Infants and toddlers start to play on their own without seeming to notice the people around them. This is the beginning of play. 2. Onlooker play: This occurs where the toddler enjoys watching other people play. There doesn’t necessarily need to be any effort to begin play. They are learning how to imitate behaviours from others. This type of play may also appear in children who are more shy and introverted. 3. Parallel Play: This generally starts when children begin playing side-by-side without any interaction. Even though they aren’t physically interacting they are paying attention to each other. This is the beginning of the desire to be with other children. 4. Associative Play: At around age four or five, children become more interested in each other than in toys and begin to interact more. In this stage children start asking questions and talking about the different activities they are engaging in. They realise they have similar goals in play such as building a tower or playing with cars. 5. Social Play: In this stage children are starting to socialise more. They begin to share ideas and follow certain rules in a game. They slowly learn the definition of teamwork. They get to engage in basic social skills and interests begin to lead social interactions.

The five stages of early child’s play From Dubai-based clinical psychologist Daniella Salazar: 1. Solitary Play: This is where Infants and toddlers start to play on their own without seeming to notice the people around them. This is the beginning of play. 2. Onlooker play: This occurs where the toddler enjoys watching other people play. There doesn’t necessarily need to be any effort to begin play. They are learning how to imitate behaviours from others. This type of play may also appear in children who are more shy and introverted. 3. Parallel Play: This generally starts when children begin playing side-by-side without any interaction. Even though they aren’t physically interacting they are paying attention to each other. This is the beginning of the desire to be with other children. 4. Associative Play: At around age four or five, children become more interested in each other than in toys and begin to interact more. In this stage children start asking questions and talking about the different activities they are engaging in. They realise they have similar goals in play such as building a tower or playing with cars. 5. Social Play: In this stage children are starting to socialise more. They begin to share ideas and follow certain rules in a game. They slowly learn the definition of teamwork. They get to engage in basic social skills and interests begin to lead social interactions.