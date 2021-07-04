Euro 2020 Czech Republic v Denmark player ratings: Soucek 5; Dolberg 8, Hojbjerg 7

CZECH REPUBLIC RATINGS: Tomáš Vaclik 6 – The goalkeeper had a mixed performance. He made a number of vital saves for his side, but there is no looking past the fact he conceded two, the second of which he could have done better. Despite this, he was always sharp off his line. AFP (Valentin Ogirenko / POOL/EPA)

Denmark's fairytale run at Euro 2020 will continue into the semi-finals after they beat the Czech Republic 2-1 in Baku on Saturday to move into a last-four meeting with England at Wembley.

First-half goals from Thomas Delaney and Kasper Dolberg were enough to see Kasper Hjulmand's men through despite a second-half rally from the Czechs inspired by Patrik Schick's fifth goal of the tournament.

The Danes have now scored 10 goals in winning their last three matches after starting the tournament with two defeats, the first amid shocking circumstances when Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch.

Three weeks on, they are dreaming of a repeat of 1992 when Denmark won the European Championship despite not even qualifying.

Then Yugoslavia's expulsion due to an outbreak of war gave them a second chance and they are playing like a side inspired by the emotion of Eriksen's collapse and recovery.