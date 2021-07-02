Sergio Ramos set to sign for Paris Saint-Germain - reports

Former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is reported to have agreed a deal to sign for French side Paris Saint-Germain.
Ramos, 35, has been a free agent after failing to agree a new contract with Los Blancos last month, where he had won four European Cups, four World Club Cups, three European Super Cups, five La Liga titles and two Copa del Reyes.
French radio network RMC reported on Thursday that Ramos is set to sign a two-year deal with PSG, who finished second behind champions Lille in Ligue 1 and were knocked out in the Champions League semi-finals by Manchester City.
If the deal goes through, Ramos will be joining forces with two of his former Real teammates in Keylor Navas and Angel di Maria, plus former Barcelona attacker Neymar.
PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino is looking to strengthen his defence and add more experience to a squad that missed out on the French title for the first time since 2017 last season.
The Parisiens have already signed midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum on a free transfer from English Premier League club Liverpool.
PSG are also set for a double raid on Serie A to bring in Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma — another free agent after failing to agree a new deal at AC Milan — and Inter Milan full-back Achraf Hakimi for around €70 million ($82.9m).
• Denny Strong, 20
• Neven Stanisic, 23
• Rikki Olds, 25
• Tralona Bartkowiak, 49
• Suzanne Fountain, 59
• Teri Leiker, 51
• Eric Talley, 51
• Kevin Mahoney, 61
• Lynn Murray, 62
• Jody Waters, 65
Editorial: In the eye of the swarm
Environment: Locust vs drone: how the UN is trying new weapons against the plague
Taylor Heyman: Locusts on the agenda at Riyadh International Humanitarian forum
Company name: Fine Diner
Started: March, 2020
Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka
Based: Dubai
Industry: Technology and food delivery
Initial investment: Dh75,000
Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp
Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000
Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months
Date of Birth: April 25, 1993
Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE
Marital Status: Single
School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai
University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University
Job Title: Pilot, First Officer
Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200
Number of flights: Approximately 300
Hobbies: Exercising
Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping
Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been
Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home
Romeo Akbar Walter
Rating: 2/5 stars
Produced by: Dharma Productions, Azure Entertainment
Directed by: Robby Grewal
Cast: John Abraham, Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff and Sikandar Kher
5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,200m
Winner: Ferdous, Szczepan Mazur (jockey), Ibrahim Al Hadhrami (trainer)
5.30pm: Arabian Triple Crown Round-3 Group 3 (PA) Dh300,000 2,400m
Winner: Basmah, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel
6pm: UAE Arabian Derby Prestige (PA) Dh150,000 2,200m
Winner: Ihtesham, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami
6.30pm: Emirates Championship Group 1 (PA) Dh1,000,000 2,200m
Winner: Somoud, Patrick Cosgrave, Ahmed Al Mehairbi
7pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Group 3 (TB) Dh380,000 2,200m
Winner: GM Hopkins, Patrick Cosgrave, Jaber Ramadhan
7.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Conditions (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m
Winner: AF Al Bairaq, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel
