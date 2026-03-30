Japanese GP talking points: Teen sensation Antonelli, McLaren back in mix, Bearman warning

Kimi Antonelli won the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka on Sunday to extend his lead at the top of the drivers’ championship, with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc completing the podium.

It was a race that began 10 minutes late after a support series accident required barrier repairs around the circuit, and one that will be remembered for a frightening crash, moments of exceptional racing, and the arrival of last year's champions as a genuine force.

With the season now taking a break until Miami in early May – due to the cancellation of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GPs – Suzuka signs off having provided one of 2026's more eventful afternoons. Here are the best storylines from the Japanese GP:

Antonelli's teenage kicks

To appreciate what Kimi Antonelli is doing at just 19 years of age, it is worth considering how his afternoon began.

Starting from pole position, his race began poorly, generating too much wheelspin at the lights and falling to sixth as Piastri seized the lead and Leclerc moved up to second. He recovered steadily through the opening laps, climbing back to fourth before fortune swung his way.

On Lap 22, Oliver Bearman's heavy crash at the Spoon Curve brought out the safety car. By that point Piastri, George Russell, Leclerc and Lando Norris had already made their pit stops.

Antonelli had not, which meant he was able to box, take on fresh tyres, and rejoin at the front of the queue. He managed the restart calmly, pulled clear of the field and crossed the line 13.5 seconds ahead of Piastri.

He now sits top of the drivers' championship with 44 points, nine clear of Mercedes teammate Russell. He is the youngest driver in Formula One history to lead the standings.

For Russell, the afternoon was one of genuine frustration. He had pitted one lap before the safety car appeared. Bad luck cost him the race lead and likely the win. “Our luck in these last two races,” he lamented to his garage, in terms that required editing for broadcast.

Toto Wolff was heard on the radio working to steady his driver’s mood, and Russell salvaged fourth despite his belief he could have won. “If the safety car came out one lap earlier today, the victory would have been on my side, and I am confident in that.”

McLaren in the mix

After a formation lap crash for Piastri in Melbourne and both cars failing to finish in Shanghai, McLaren arrived at Suzuka with something to prove.

Norris was direct about the work done since those failures, noting that the team had done everything possible to understand what went wrong and ensure it would not happen again. “We’ve worked hard to figure things out,” he said.

The McLaren story at Suzuka, though, belonged largely to Piastri who finished second. The Australian had yet to complete a single grand prix lap in the first two races due to mechanical misfortune, and he made the most of his first opportunity immediately, surging off the line to take the lead into Turn 1.

He then held that position with real authority, keeping Russell's apparently quicker Mercedes at bay through smart management and consistent pace. He was ultimately denied victory by the timing of a safety car rather than any failing on his part.

He was candid afterwards, acknowledging that there remains “a pretty big gap to fill” relative to Mercedes. The performance at Suzuka suggests McLaren have a car capable of closing that gap.

Ferrari's final battle

Leclerc came into Sunday's race still smarting from qualifying. A driver who has built much of his reputation on single-lap pace, he had qualified fourth after a slide on the exit of the Spoon Curve in Q3 upset his car's energy balance and left him haemorrhaging time down the following straight.

The 2026 rules make that kind of moment particularly costly, a brief loss of control at the wrong point on the circuit can wipe out a meaningful chunk of electrical deployment, and there is very little the driver can do to recover it.

“I honestly cannot stand these new rules in qualifying,” the Ferrari driver said over team radio. “I go faster in corners, I go on throttle earlier, and I lose everything on the straight.”

In the race, he found considerably more satisfaction. Off the line, Leclerc reacted quickly and moved into second place through Turn 1 as the two Mercedes cars lost ground behind him.

He held that position through the early laps until Russell, recovering well from his poor start, found a way through. The closing stages brought the afternoon to life.

With 11 laps remaining, Leclerc made a clean move around the outside of Turn 1 on teammate Lewis Hamilton to take third. Russell then came at him, got ahead briefly, but Leclerc responded immediately to retake the place and hold it to the flag.

The battle between all three in those final laps produced the race's most compelling moments, and the podium, hard fought as it was, was fully deserved.

Bearman's warning for F1

The afternoon's most alarming moment came on Lap 22 at the Spoon Curve.

Bearman had been tracking Franco Colapinto's Alpine through the preceding sector when the gap between the two cars vanished almost instantly.

Colapinto's car had entered its energy harvesting phase, cutting electrical power and slowing sharply, while Bearman arrived behind him still on full boost.

The difference in speed between them was around 50kph. Bearman had no room to brake and went left on to the grass to avoid hitting the Alpine, but lost control, spun, and struck the barriers.

The impact registered at 50G. He needed help from the marshals to walk and was taken to the medical centre, where X-rays showed bruising to his right knee and suffered a right knee contusion but no fractures.

Ayao Komatsu, the Haas team principal, said: “He had huge closing speed against the car in front, so had to take avoiding action and went on the grass and crashed. Scary.”

The FIA confirmed it would convene in April to examine the data behind the 2026 regulations, stopping short of committing to any specific changes. Drivers had been raising this precise concern for some time.