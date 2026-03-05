F1 2026: New teams, circuits, drivers and a decade defining electrical revolution

Formula 1 has always thrived on reinvention, but 2026 may be its most audacious act yet.

After Lando Norris ended Max Verstappen's four-year dominance in 2025, with McLaren taking a second consecutive constructors' title, every team spent the winter tearing up the rulebook.

New cars, new engines, a new team and one brand new circuit. Here is everything you need to know about the new season that gets under way this weekend with the Australian Grand Prix.

New rules

Every element of the car has been reconceived. The cars are more compact, lighter, carry considerably less downforce, and are built to allow one car to follow another more closely without losing grip in the disturbed air ahead. Combined with a large reduction in drag, the aim is to have more genuine, sustained racing.

DRS, the adjustable rear wing element used to gain speed on straights since 2011, has been retired. Its replacement is Overtake Mode, which releases additional electrical power to a driver who is within one second of the car ahead at the detection point to allow for an overtake.

Alongside it, drivers have Boost Mode, meaning they can choose how to deploy their available electrical energy across the lap within strict energy limits, adding a significant strategic element.

Every element of the car has been reconceived. The cars are more compact, lighter, carry considerably less downforce, and are built to allow one car to follow another more closely without losing grip. Getty Images Info

The cars also introduce fully Active Aerodynamics, with the front and rear wings switching between a high downforce configuration for cornering and a low drag setting on the straights. The emphasis shifts from a simple drag reduction device to energy management, aero balance and driver control.

Under the bonnet, the 1.6-litre V6 turbo hybrid engine remains, rebuilt around an approximately 50-50 split between combustion and electrical power, a near-300-per cent increase in electrical contribution. The MGU-H, a heat-recovery component extracting energy from the exhaust, has been removed entirely

These regulations run for five seasons through to 2030, and the teams who master them best stand to define the decade.

For the first time in the sport's history, every car runs on 100 per cent sustainable fuel. F1 has committed to net-zero carbon by 2030, and this is the most consequential step yet.

New teams, new identities

Cadillac make their F1 debut as the 11th team on the grid, the first new constructor to join the sport in a decade. Their car is named the MAC-26 in tribute to racing legend Mario Andretti, the legendary American driver who was instrumental in bringing this team to the grid.

The cars will run on Ferrari power units through to 2028. General Motors has been approved as a power unit supplier from 2029, when Cadillac transition to their own American-built engine. Their drivers will be Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez.

Cadillac team principal Graeme Lowdon with drivers Valtteri Bottas, left, and Sergio Perez. PA Info

Red Bull enter 2026 with a power unit built entirely within their own organisation, Red Bull Powertrains, in partnership with Ford, who return to F1 for the first time in over two decades. Both Red Bull and Racing Bulls will run the new unit this season.

Audi complete a journey that began in 2023. What was Sauber has transformed into the Audi Revolut F1 Team, making its debut as a fully-fledged outfit with Audi's own power unit. Former Ferrari principal Matteo Binotto leads the project, alongside team principal Jonathan Wheatley, the highly regarded former Red Bull sporting director. Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto drive, with a world championship by 2030 the stated intention.

Aston Martin begin the new era as Honda's exclusive works partner, a relationship formally launched in Tokyo. Honda supply their power unit to Aston Martin alone under the new regulations, committing fully to a partnership built on shared ambition and the presence of Adrian Newey working in the background.

Driver changes and a new circuit

Isack Hadjar has moved up from Racing Bulls to partner Verstappen at Red Bull after a debut season that included a podium at the Dutch Grand Prix. His vacancy goes to Arvid Lindblad, the only rookie on the 2026 grid.

British-born with a Swedish father and a mother of Indian heritage, he started karting at five and became the youngest race winner in both the Formula 3 and Formula 2 championships. He has been promoted to F1 after only one year in F2.

Isack Hadjar was promoted to the senior Red Bull team after a standout rookie season at Racing Bulls. Getty Images Info

The Spanish capital Madrid joins the calendar on September 13. Madrid has locked in a 10-year contract to host an F1 race and will be the 16th round of the 2026 season. The Madring is a hybrid street circuit, inspired by traditional bullring architecture and the only race in a major European capital.

Its defining feature is La Monumental, the longest banked corner at which cars will pass at close to maximum speed. With a layout that has never been raced, the inaugural event promises genuine unpredictability.

What testing revealed

Ferrari were one of the main stories of testing. Charles Leclerc set the fastest lap time of the entire pre-season on the final day in Bahrain, and the SF-26 impressed throughout. Beyond raw pace, Ferrari's technical choices generated the real intrigue. Their decision to fit a smaller turbocharger than rival manufacturers delivered visibly explosive race starts in Bahrain, with every Ferrari-powered car launching off the line faster than the rest of the field.

They also debuted a 'flow turning device' positioned just behind the exhaust, designed to harness exhaust energy and improve airflow at the rear of the car. Rivals acknowledged they could not replicate it without a fundamental redesign of their own architecture.

Mercedes kept their fastest times measured and completed more laps than any team. The paddock's consensus held them as strong contenders, with considerable pace still to be revealed. Are they the favourites?

Ferrari debuted a 'flow turning device' positioned just behind the exhaust, designed to harness exhaust energy and improve airflow at the rear of the car during testing in Bahrain. PA Info

Red Bull's new Ford engine exceeded expectations. Mercedes driver George Russell said they "knocked it out of the park" on Day 1 of testing in Bahrain. Verstappen responded with characteristic brevity.

Aston Martin endured severe reliability problems with the Honda unit, which limited them to barely any running on the final day of testing. Despite the longer-term potential Newey represents, they will face challenges in the opening races of the season.

The drivers offered different verdicts of this new era. Verstappen was candid: "As a driver, the feeling is not very Formula 1-like. It feels a bit more like Formula E on steroids.

“But the rules are the same for everyone, so you have to deal with that. And that's also not my problem, because I'm all for that. Equal chances, I don't mind that.”

Lewis Hamilton, in his second season at Ferrari, seemed more optimistic and happier to be rid of the ground-effect era of cars. “There are still so many elements completely under our control. So it's just different, and new, and I still find it quite fun. The cars are more fun to drive.”

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc set the fastest lap time of the entire pre-season on the final day in Bahrain. Getty Images Info

The National’s constructor standings predictions:

1 Ferrari – the most technically innovative car in testing, with both drivers motivated to win.

2 Mercedes – thorough, resourced, and with pace not fully revealed.

3 McLaren – two-time defending champions with depth and experience at every level.

4 Red Bull – an engine that outperformed expectations, and a driver who concedes nothing in Verstappen.

5 Haas – Ferrari power plus big expectations. Potentially the strongest in the midfield.

6 Alpine – Mercedes power is a meaningful upgrade with real potential to transform their season.

7 Racing Bulls – smooth car, albeit somewhat inconsistent.

8 Audi – building towards something real.

9 Williams – genuine talent in the cockpit, awaiting machinery to match it.

10 Cadillac – year one. The ambition is real, the learning curve steep.

11 Aston Martin – testing was a warning. Recovery will come, but patience is required.

The next world champion will be decided in Abu Dhabi in December, and right now, any driver for a team in the top four could make a credible case. That is precisely the kind of season F1 we all want.