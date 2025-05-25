McLaren's Lando Norris celebrates with chief executive Zak Brown after winning the Monaco Grand Prix. Reuters
McLaren's Lando Norris celebrates with chief executive Zak Brown after winning the Monaco Grand Prix. Reuters

Sport

F1

Lando Norris wins maiden Monaco GP to close gap on Oscar Piastri in championship race

McLaren driver clinches victory in iconic race with Leclerc runner-up

The National

May 25, 2025