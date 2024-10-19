Max Verstappen 'very happy to be first' after securing US Grand Prix sprint pole

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/09/23/max-verstappen-hints-he-may-walk-away-from-f1-over-swearing-row/" target="_blank">Max Verstappen</a> finally enjoyed a good start to a race weekend as he sealed a convincing pole position for Saturday's sprint race at the United States Grand Prix. For the first time in 12 races since the Emilia Romagna GP in May, the three-time world champion secured any kind of pole position. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/max-verstappen/" target="_blank">Verstappen </a>clocked a best lap in one minute and 32.833 seconds to beat Mercedes' George Russell by 0.012 seconds with Charles Leclerc taking third place on the grid for Ferrari. McLaren's Lando Norris, who trails Verstappen by 52 points in the driver's championship with six Grands Prix including three sprints remaining, was fourth ahead of Carlos Sainz of Ferrari and Nico Hulkenberg of Haas. "That was good," said Verstappen. "We had a good day. Sprint qualifying is always difficult. You never know how much you can push, but the car was working well. "Of course I'm very happy to be first, it's been a while. It's always very hectic and you know this track is amazing to drive." Norris was left frustrated after struggling for set-up balance with his car. "That was not very good. We are struggling. And my lap was shocking," said the Briton. "I hope I can go forward in the sprint, or at least that's the plan, but honestly for pace we are where we deserve to be." Meanwhile, McLaren boss Zak Brown warned of "massive consequences" if champions Red Bull were found to have breached Formula One rules on adjusting car set-ups during closed 'parc ferme' conditions. Red Bull have confirmed the presence of a ride-height device in their cars but said it could not be accessed once the cars were fully assembled. The team have agreed to make changes after discussions with the governing FIA, with the device likely to have seals attached to it. Brown said Red Bull's statement was carefully worded. "What doesn't quite stack up is the comment that you can't modify it," he told Sky Sports television. "If it's not accessible post or during parc ferme, then why put a seal on it? "I think it needs to be a very thorough investigation because if you touch your car from a performance standpoint after parc ferme or in parc ferme, that is a black and white material, substantial breach which comes with massive consequences." "I think I'm not alone in our concerns for what we have seen and heard," he added. The race weekend at the Circuit of the Americas has a lot of points on offer that Norris can snatch if Red Bull still struggle. Verstappen has won all three previous sprint races this season and has won the main race in Austin the last three years. But he hasn't won this season since the Spanish Grand Prix on June 23 and has earned just three podium finishes in that span. Verstappen at times has described his once dominant car as “undrivable” and a “monster.” McLaren have already overtaken Red Bull to seize the lead in the team constructors' championship, and another win on a track where Verstappen has been dominant would be decisive.