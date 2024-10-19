Red Bull driver Max Verstappen after securing sprint pole position for the US Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas. AFP
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen after securing sprint pole position for the US Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas. AFP

Sport

F1

Max Verstappen 'very happy to be first' after securing US Grand Prix sprint pole

Red Bull driver secures first pole position in 12 races

The National

October 19, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today