Lando Norris is 52 points behind Max Verstappen with six races remaining heading into the United States Grand Prix. AFP
United States GP: Lando Norris does not expect Red Bull car alteration to 'change anything'

McLaren driver in hot pursuit of world champion Max Verstappen ahead of Sunday's race at Circuit of the Americas

The National

October 18, 2024

