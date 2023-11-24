Abu Dhabi F1: Drivers arrive as Max Verstappen sits out Friday practice

Live updates: Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix

Drivers began arriving at Yas Marina Circuit ahead of Friday's first practice session of the 2023 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull's triple world champion who is chasing a record 19th win of the season when the race gets underway on Sunday, was seen in the team garage after initial rumours the Dutchman had not turned up at the track.

The Dutchman has decided to sit out Friday's practice, as he did at last year's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Ferrari pair Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were seen arriving as was Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

The first practice takes place between 1.30-2.30pm with the evening session starting at 5pm.

To see images of the rest of the drivers arriving, check out the photo gallery above.