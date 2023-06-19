Max Verstappen can now be 'talked about in the same sentence as greats' of F1

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes that Max Verstappen's achievements in Formula One mean he can now be “talked about in the same sentence as the greats” of the sport.

Verstappen powered to victory in Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix once again blowing away the opposition to win at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve ahead of Fernando Alonso in second and Lewis Hamilton, third.

The win took the Dutchman's career victories to 41, level with Brazilian icon Ayrton Senna, leaving only four drivers ahead of him in the all-time list – Alain Prost (51), Sebastian Vettel (53), Michael Schumacher (91) and Hamilton (103).

It was his sixth triumph in eight races this season gave him a 69-point lead in the championship over teammate Sergio Perez.

Horner, who revealed that his star driver completed the majority of the 70-lap race with part of a bird lodged in his brake duct after an early hit, described the 25-year-old as a “mega talent” who will – privately, at least – be enjoying being talked about the same breath as the likes of Senna.

“Part of him inside will be quite proud of that,” Horner said. “I don't think he is one to show huge emotion. He is a very modest guy. He is very understated in many ways. But I think behind the scenes it will mean quite a lot to him.

From that first win in China back in 2009...



To @Max33Verstappen claiming number 💯 on Sunday 👏 It's been one incredible journey for @redbullracing #CanadianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/JGGS9NHUsY — Formula 1 (@F1) June 19, 2023

“What we're witnessing with Max is the emergence of another mega talent and you can start to talk about him in the same sentence as the greats now.

“I thought the podium … was very apt of the last couple of decades of F1 with Max, Fernando and Lewis up there. And he just keeps delivering at such a high level.

“The race he did today was fantastic but for me yesterday was outstanding in conditions that were continually changing. His ability to adapt at all points to the conditions, whatever tyre and grip level he had, was Max at his best.”

Remarkably, Verstappen has won 15 of the last 19 races in F1, with Red Bull failing to taste victory on just one occasion in that streak.

Red Bull could yet become the first team to win every race in a single season. And with Verstappen at the wheel – rather than Perez who finished only sixth on another trying weekend for the Mexican – they have every chance.

“When I was a little kid driving go karts, I was dreaming about being an F1 driver and I would never had imagined I would win 41 grands prix,” said Verstappen, who also notched up Red Bull’s 100th victory in the sport.

“To tie with Ayrton is incredible and I am proud of that but I hope it doesn’t stop here. I hope we keep on winning more races.

“It is also a great achievement for the team. We knew this was the first opportunity to win 100 races. I am happy that is done, but I hope we will win more than 100 so the new target is 200.”