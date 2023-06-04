Max Verstappen dazzles in Spanish GP win as Lewis Hamilton impresses

Red Bull champion Max Verstappen was at his best again as he registered a dominant victory at the Spanish Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finished second and third on a memorable day for Mercedes.

Read more Verstappen's rivals hope upgrades to cars can start to reel Red Bull in

Verstappen led all 66 laps at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya to record victory and extend his championship lead.

It was a fifth victory in seven races this season for double defending world champion Verstappen, the Dutchman finishing 24 seconds ahead of Hamilton.

Mercedes driver Hamilton had said earlier in the week that he was more confident about the car for the race and the result showed why.

Seven-times world champion Hamilton started fourth but finished runner-up, with teammate Russell completing the podium places on a strong afternoon for the Silver Arrows.

Sergio Perez finished fourth after moving ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz with a dozen laps remaining.

Verstappen's lead over his Red Bull teammate Perez in the championship race now stands at 53 points.

"It is a big pleasure to drive a car like this," said Verstappen. "It showed again today. A win here is incredible.

"I had another strong weekend and that is what I like and hopefully we can keep that up throughout the year."

More to follow ...