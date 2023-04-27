Charles Leclerc hints at future talks about replacing Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes

Charles Leclerc has insisted there have been no talks with Mercedes about replacing Lewis Hamilton – but hinted that the situation could change.

A report in Italy claimed it was an open secret that Leclerc was speaking to Mercedes following Ferrari's difficult start to the 2023 season.

The Monegasque driver’s bid to win his maiden world championship this year has been derailed by two mechanical retirements from the opening three rounds.

And Hamilton's current contract with the Silver Arrows expires at the end of the season with the seven-time world champion yet to agree an extension.

But Leclerc, who is under contract with Ferrari until the end of next year, insisted he had not yet spoken to Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff ahead of this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

“No, there have not been any conversations,” said Leclerc, before adding: “Not yet, not for the moment.

“For now, I am fully focused on the project I am in today – and that is Ferrari. For the future we will see, but I am fully confident in the Ferrari project.

Lewis Hamilton has yet to agree a new deal with Mercedes. AFP

“It has always been my dream to be in this team and my main priority is to win a world championship here so it [a move to Mercedes] is not in my mind.”

Asked whether he had directly spoken to Wolff, Leclerc replied: “No. Zero. Really zero. You all smile because you don’t believe me, but I promise.”

Leclerc has picked up just six points so far this season while Ferrari sit fourth in the constructors' championship and are already 97 points behind reigning champions Red Bull.

But the 25-year-old remains confident about the team's future under new team principal Fred Vasseur.

“Well, let's be honest, if we are speaking on track first of all the performance is not where we want it to be the first part of the season. The first three races for me were a disaster,” Leclerc said.

“But these three weeks I think was good to reset, to look a little bit at the things where we can optimise the package that we have. We have been working on that.

“Then off track, of course, there is a restructuring for the team and that's clear. We had a really good relationship with Laurent, but we all understand in the team that this opportunity is right to take, as it's a really good opportunity for Laurent. So it's like this.

“But the team is more than one person. And yeah, I'm very confident for the future with Fred having what he has in mind. I'm really confident.

“I think he has been open with what he wants to achieve and the way he wants to achieve it. This gives me the confidence probably more than ever.”

Hamilton finished second last time out in Australia, but he is already 31 points behind reigning champion Max Verstappen.

It was put to him in Baku whether the speculation surrounding Leclerc’s future had any impact on his own.

“No, not really,” said the seven-time world champion. “Maybe some of the drivers have relationships with different bosses.

“I like where I am. I love my team. I am grateful for the journey we have been on and what we are working on moving forwards, so it doesn’t have any impact, no.”

F1 bosses have introduced a change to the format here, with the introduction of two qualifying sessions – one to decide the order for Sunday’s grand prix and the other determining the starting grid for Saturday’s sprint race, the first of six sprint events this season.

Qualifying for Sunday’s main event takes place on Friday evening.