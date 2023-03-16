What time is the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix and how to watch the F1 race in the UAE?

The opening race of the 2023 Formula One calendar in Bahrain went pretty much on expected lines as Red Bull and Max Verstappen dominated in Sakhir.

World champion Verstappen claimed his maiden season-opening victory as he led Sergio Perez home in a Red Bull one-two at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The defending double world champion led from start to finish, establishing himself as firm favourite for a third consecutive drivers' crown.

Behind the two Red Bulls, two-time champion Fernando Alonso, 41, stormed his way to third place for Aston Martin in his first appearance with the team since replacing the retired Sebastian Vettel.

However, it was more of the same for Mercedes' veteran driver Lewis Hamilton.

Team boss Toto Wolff said Mercedes had “one of their worst days” in racing in Bahrain after Hamilton and George Russell finished fifth and seventh respectively.

Seven-time champion Hamilton said Mercedes had slipped to become “the fourth-fastest team”.

“They were just quicker than us,” said a calm Hamilton. “The Ferraris are quicker than us. We're the fourth-fastest team.”

The season now moves on to Saudi Arabia this weekend.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023

Venue

Jeddah Corniche Circuit

Schedule

Friday, March 17: First practice (5.30pm UAE time); Second practice (9pm)

Saturday, March 18: Third practice (5.30pm); Qualifying (9pm)

Sunday, March 19: Race (9pm)

How to watch F1 races in the UAE?

Formula One fans in the UAE can watch all the races on MBC’s streaming platform www.shahid.net. Also, you can catch all the race highlights on F1's official YouTube page.

F1 2023 calendar (remaining races)

March 17-19: Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, Jeddah

March 31-April 2: Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne

April 28-30: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku

May 5-7: Miami Grand Prix

May 19-21: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola

May 26-28: Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo

June 2-4: Spanish Grand Prix, Catalunya

June 16-18: Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal

June 30-July 2: Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg

July 7-9: British Grand Prix, Silverstone

July 21-23: Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring

July 28-30: Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps

August 25-27: Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort

September 1-3: Italian Grand Prix, Monza

September 15-17: Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay

September 22-24: Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka

October 6-8: Qatar Grand Prix, Losail

October 20-22: United States Grand Prix, Austin

October 27-29: Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City

November 3-5: Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo

November 17-19: Las Vegas Grand Prix

November 24-26: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina