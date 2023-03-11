Saudi Arabian GP to focus on sustainability and recycling

Next weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will have another area of focus apart from delivering a world-class F1 race - sustainability.

The Saudi Motorsport Company (SMC), promoters of the STC Saudi Arabian GP 2023, have announced their commitment to ensure event waste is reused, recycled, or composted to help deliver the kingdom’s Vision 2030 sustainability mandate.

The plan is to reduce single-use plastic usage and deliver a waste recycling system for plastic, paper, glass, electronic and medical waste.

The race in Jeddah will have separate bins for various waste types with clear signage and identifiable colour coding across high footfall areas of the paddock, paddock club, hospitality venues, media and broadcasting centre.

SMC will have their own team to oversee the process and will conduct a comprehensive audit report at the end of the F1 race.

It should set the stage for an exhilarating race in the kingdom next week. World champion Max Verstappen claimed his maiden season-opening victory and first at the Sakhir circuit when he led Sergio Perez home in a dominant Red Bull one-two at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The defending double world champion led from start to finish, bar the pit stops, to establish himself as a strong favourite for a third consecutive drivers' crown this year.

It was his first win in the Gulf state at the 10th attempt.

Behind the two Red Bulls, two-time champion Fernando Alonso, 41, stormed his way to a rousing third place for Aston Martin in his first appearance with the team since succeeding the retired four-time champion Sebastian Vettel.