Lewis Hamilton other F1 drivers arrive at Yas Marina ahead of Abu Dhabi GP - in pictures

Mercedes pair will look to end the season on a high note with victory in the capital

Steve Luckings
Nov 17, 2022
Mercedes pair Lewis Hamilton and George Russell met with fans at Yas Marina Circuit as the teams touched down for the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

F1 crews descend on Yas Marina Circuit for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Russell picked up the first win of his Formula One career last time out in Brazil and will look to finish the year on a high as the capital once again hosts the sport's season finale.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton signed autographs while Russell posed for photographs, while the other drivers were also happy to mingle with fans.

Max Verstappen sealed the drivers' title in Japan last month and his Red Bull team have also picked up the constructors' championship, but Mercedes will aim to banish the ghosts of 12 months ago when Verstappen took the title from Hamilton's grasp on the final lap under controversial circumstances.

Fans will get the chance to bid farewell to Sebastian Vettel, who will retire from the sport a four-time world champion after Sunday's race.

Yas Marina Circuit will play host to tens of thousands of Grand Prix fans at the 2022 Formula 1 event. Photo: Mark Sutton

Updated: November 17, 2022, 12:06 PM
