Ed Sheeran, Brad Pitt and other celebrities attend the United States GP - in pictures

British musician Ed Sheeran and US actor Brad Pitt were among the famous faces at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas to watch Formula One world champion Max Verstappen win a dramatic United States Grand Prix.

Red Bull racer Verstappen passed Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton with six laps remaining to take the chequered flag and equal Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel's record of most wins in a single season (13).

Prior to the race, the Red Bull garage was the place to be seen as a host of celebrities looked to mingle with the constructors' champions.

