Football stars and celebrities arrive with F1 drivers for British Grand Prix - in pictures

Silverstone was buzzing with football stars, musicians and celebrities as well as the best drivers in the world ahead of the British Grand Prix on Sunday.

Liverpool defenders Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, plus Manchester City's Nathan Ake were among the big names to arrive ahead of the showpiece race.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton admitted a record ninth British Grand Prix win was looking hard but said he would try to produce something special for the home fans from fifth on the grid.

The seven-time Formula One world champion believed a top-three qualifying result might have been possible but while he was "a little bit gutted", he would be aggressive in the race.

"We were fighting for the front row and all the way up into that second-to-last lap, I was (then) asked to back off and go for the last lap but it rained, so it was just a bit unfortunate," Hamilton said of qualifying.

"They (Mercedes) wanted to go for a racier power mode for the last lap and charge the battery... and as we did that, it rained a little more and the last lap was messed up.

"I'm hoping we're a little bit closer on race pace compared to the last race and if we are, then if I can just hold on to them then maybe I can progress. I will definitely be aggressive tomorrow, don't worry."

