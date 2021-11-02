Yas Marina Circuit spruced up ahead of Abu Dhabi GP - in pictures

The Yas Marina Circuit is getting ready to host the 13th Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and it is already looking great.

The circuit recently underwent key upgrades to facilitate more competitive racing and a greater spectacle for viewers. According to Ali Al Beshir, circuit operations director of Yas Marina Circuit, the asphalt has been removed from three key areas of the track, with a new layout crafted.

“We are really delighted and excited to see the upgrades progressing through the stages,” he said.

Mark Hughes, managing director of Mrk1 Consultants and consultant on the project, said the Yas Marina Circuit and Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management had taken on board the feedback from fans and drivers.

“The project is a huge undertaking, nobody should underestimate the effort that goes into this,” he said.

“They’re doing it for the benefits of the fans both in the grandstand and watching on TV by creating faster wheel-to-wheel racing and more opportunities to overtake for more thrilling races. It’s massively exciting.”

All of which should get fans in the right mood for the season finale. Spectators are all set to be welcomed back for the race that will be held on December 9-12.

Last season's edition of the race was hosted without fans because of the the ongoing pandemic. However, a limited number of passes were allocated to frontline workers to thank them for their efforts during the public health crisis.