Abu Dhabi F1: Amber Lounge after-race party to return to Yas Marina Circuit

One of Formula One’s popular after-parties will return to Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit in December.

The Amber Lounge makes its return to the UAE capital for the first time since 2019, with a glitzy one-off party.

Instead of the annual three-day bash held during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend, the event is limited to December 10, with an evening party on a luxury yacht docked trackside at the marina.

Running from 8pm until 1.30am, the event will feature live music as well food and beverages.

Pricing is currently not available online, with reservations required to be made via email. Tickets for the 2019 parties were from Dh1,667.

Created by Sonia Irvine in 2003, sister of former Formula One driver Eddie Irvine, Amber Lounge has built a reputation as a favourite among celebrities and sportspeople.

With parties held in Monaco, Singapore and Abu Dhabi, pre-pandemic events featured fashion shows and live performances.

Artists to perform at some of the previous Abu Dhabi events include RnB singers Craig David and Raye, rapper Taboo from the Black Eyed Peas, and EDM duo Sigma.

Previous Amber Lounge Abu Dhabi events included day parties on its yacht, before moving the festivities to the Yas Links Abu Dhabi golf club after race day.

This is not the only high-end experience available as part of the Abu Dhabi Formula One event.

Yas Marina Circuit will also host a number of acclaimed restaurants that will be making their debut in the city.

Nobu Dubai, the popular Japanese restaurant located at Atlantis, The Palm, will deliver a one-of-a-kind experience.

From Friday to Sunday, December 10 to 12, an exclusive group of up to 80 people per day will enjoy unlimited servings – through a la carte and degustation menus – of Nobu’s signature and new dishes while watching the race from some of the best seats in the house.

Such an experience comes with a steep price tag, which includes a guided pre-race track walk, exclusive access to an exhibition of vintage cars, and tickets to all four after-race concerts at Etihad Park.

The weekend package is available at Dh13,500.

The staging of these events comes on the back of Sunday's announcement that the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will see a return to full capacity for spectators at Yas Marina Circuit.

Aligned with the latest government regulations, a maximum attendance will get to see the action from Thursday to Sunday, December 9 to 12 at the last race of the season.

Tickets can be purchased via www.yasmarinacircuit.com