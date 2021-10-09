Lewis Hamilton fastest in Turkish GP qualifying but Valtteri Bottas takes pole position

Mercedes' championship leader serving 10-place grid penalty for engine change

Oct 9, 2021

Mercedes driver and championship leader Lewis Hamilton was fastest during qualifying for the Turkish Grand Prix on Saturday. But a grid penalty means he will start 11th on race day, with Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas handed the pole position.

Is the sun setting on Lewis Hamilton's record-breaking F1 career?

Hamilton's title rival Max Verstappen qualified third for Red Bull and will join Bottas on the front row at Istanbul Park on Sunday.

Hamilton is serving a 10-place grid drop for taking on his fourth engine of the season - one more than is permitted.

"The session was tricky, but it was a great job by the team," said Hamilton. "Tomorrow is going to be difficult but I will give it everything.

"It is not the easiest to overtake and I imagine tomorrow is going to be difficult to move up. We have got the long straight down the back and we will see what we can do."

After securing a front-row spot, Bottas said: "It was a good qualifying and not easy conditions. As a team result it was as we planned.

"I will focus on my own race tomorrow and that is the way to attack it when you start on pole."

More to follow ...

Updated: October 9th 2021, 1:28 PM
