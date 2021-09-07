F1: George Russell pairs up with Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes in all-British lineup

George Russell will race for Mercedes next season in an all-British line-up with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, the Formula One team announced on Tuesday.

Russell, who is in his third season at Williams, will replace Finland's Valtteri Bottas, whose move to Alfa Romeo was announced on Monday.

Englishman Russell, 23, earns the move to the Silver Arrows after three impressive campaigns with Williams.

Russell and Hamilton will form a tantalising line-up at Formula One’s all-conquering team.

Commenting on his transfer, Russell said: “It’s a special day for me personally and professionally.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t absolutely buzzing. It’s a huge opportunity and one I want to grab with both hands.

“But I’m under no illusions as to the scale of the challenge; it’s going to be a steep learning curve.

“I want to do my new teammates proud. Of course, one of those new teammates is in my opinion the greatest driver of all time.

“I’ve looked up to Lewis since I was in go-karts and the opportunity to learn from someone who has become a role model both on and off track can only benefit me as a driver, a professional, and a human being.”