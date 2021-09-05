Max Verstappen regains title lead after winning Dutch Grand Prix

Red Bull's Max Verstappen on his way to victory in the Dutch Grand Prix at the Zandvoort circuit on Sunday, Serptember 5. AFP

Red Bull driver Max Vertsappen delighted a 70,000-strong partisan home crowd after winning the Dutch Grand Prix to regain his lead in the title race.

Verstappen sealed a comfortable victory in what was a largely incident-free day at the Circuit Vandoort with rival Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton coming home second and the British driver's teammate Valtteri Bottas in third.

It was the Dutchman's seventh win of the season and means he overtakes Hamilton at the top of the Drivers' Championship.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton, who spent the final third of Sunday’s race complaining about his team’s strategy, now trails Verstappen by three points.

The Briton was also forced to chase the fastest lap on the final lap after teammate Bottas defied an order not to beat Hamilton’s previous best time.

Verstappen’s orange army created one of the best Formula One atmospheres of recent times on the sport’s return to the Netherlands after 36 years away. And their star man did not disappoint with a commanding win from pole.

A jubilant Verstappen grabbed a Dutch flag after the race and lifted it high towards his adoring fans.

“As you can hear already, it is incredible because the expectations were high going into the weekend and it's never easy to fulfil that,” Verstappen said after the race.

“But I'm so happy to win here and to take the lead as well in the championship. It's just an amazing day with the whole crowd. Incredible.

“It's definitely a very good day. The start was very important, I think we did that well. Of course, Mercedes tried to make it difficult for us but we countered them all the time really well. We can pleased with the whole team performance today.”

🏁 TOP 10 FINISHERS 🏁



1 VER

2 HAM

3 BOT

4 GAS

5 LEC

6 ALO

7 SAI

8 PER

9 OCO

10 NOR #DutchGP 🇳🇱 #F1 pic.twitter.com/ECRX2ZHtMm — Formula 1 (@F1) September 5, 2021

An upbeat Hamilton also paid tribute to the Dutch fans. “What a race, what a crowd. It's been an amazing weekend,” he said.

“Max did an incredible job so a huge congratulations to him. I gave it absolutely everything today, I pushed flat out all race but they were just too good.

“I've had an incredible weekend, a big thanks to the fans as they've been amazing.

“The last lap was one of the best parts of the race for me, this track is incredible on a single lap on low fuel — this is now one of my favourite tracks.”

Pierre Gasly finished fourth, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz fifth and sixth respectively.

In a race of few incidents, Lando Norris and Sergio Perez banged wheels in the battle for ninth. Perez took the position with Norris 10th for McLaren.