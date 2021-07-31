Lewis Hamilton secures Hungarian Grand Prix pole position

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates after he clocked the fastest time during the qualifying session for the Hungarian Grand Prix. AP

Seven-times F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton grabbed pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday, with Valtteri Bottas joining his team-mate in an all-Mercedes front-row.

Hamilton blew the title race wide open with a scintillating lap, with Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen qualifying third on the grid. Hamilton was .315 seconds ahead of Bottas and .421 clear of Verstappen.

The British star delivered a sublime lap in his first attempt to silence Verstappen's supporters at the Hungaroring.

"It was an amazing qualifying lap," said Hamilton, who was booed by Verstappen's 'Orange Army'.

"The guys back at the factory have not left any stone unturned. I appreciate the great support we have here.

"I have never felt so grateful for the booing. I don't mind it. It just fuels me."

Hamilton is just eight points behind Verstappen following the controversial British Grand Prix win. He will be aiming to enter the summer break with the championship lead.

Hamilton has now recorded eight poles in Hungary and will be looking to become the first driver to win at the same venue on nine occasions, and also clinch his 100th win.

