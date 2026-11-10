Tadej Pogacar hailed as 'greatest cyclist of all time' by Alberto Contador and Eddy Merckx in new documentary

Tadej Pogacar has been hailed as “the greatest cyclist of all time” by Spanish legend Alberto Contador in a new documentary charting the UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider's remarkable rise to the top.

The Anatomy of a G.O.A.T is a series being shown on Eurosport, TNT Sports and HBO Max that analyses the best of the best in the sporting world, with the first programme looking at Slovenian superstar Pogacar.

The 28-year-old became a record-equalling five-time Tour de France champion this season, as well as securing his 13th one-day Monument title, and was on his way to sealing a first Vuelta a Espana crown until a horrific crash ended his race – and season – in August.

The documentary aims to “decode the science behind the greatest athletes of all time”, but also contains interviews with his parents, fellow riders and the man himself.

Two of the sport's all-time greats, Eddy Merckx and Contador, both come to the conclusion that Pogacar's talent is something extra special. “I believe Tadej Pogacar is the greatest cyclist of all time,” said seven-time Grand Tour winner Contador.

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“Tadej wants to win everything. I think he aims to secure as many Monuments, Tour de France titles, and world championship titles as possible, in addition to winning as many individual stages as he can at the Tour de France.

“If you really think about it, it’s very difficult to find an athlete from any other sport throughout history who has been so vastly superior to their rivals. I was reflecting on this and thought of Usain Bolt. But, of course, Tadej Pogacar displays this level of dominance in every single race he enters, from February through October.”

Belgian legend Merckx – a fellow five-time Tour winner – concedes that Pogacar “is now above me” in the cycling all-time great pecking order. “He isn't scared to attack,” said the 81-year-old whose relentless hunger for victory earned him the nickname of 'The Cannibal' during his own astonishing career.

“It’s bringing back a form of cycling that we had forgotten … he isn't scared to attack. When he’s at the Tour de France wearing the yellow jersey, he attacks. He’s quite like me in that regard. Cycling is more than just stage races or Classics. A great rider has to win both Classics and stage races to be a true champion, after all.”

Geraint Thomas, who won the 2018 Tour, describes a story in which Pogacar's outstanding abilities became clear. “There was one time when I was riding with Pog in Liege, and he was cruising along at over 400 watts,” said the 40-year-old Welsh rider who retired in 2025.

“He pulled up next to me and just started chatting. And I thought, ‘Mate, I can’t really talk right now; I need to focus on getting up this climb as best I can.’ But he’s definitely got an extra gear or two compared to me – there’s no doubt about that.”

Pogacar's mother, Marjeta, talks about how he was a happy, carefree child as well, explaining that there is a competitive streak running through the whole family.

“He was always a very cheerful, very happy child,” she said. “He always enjoyed everything he did – even when mowing the lawn, he would sing; he would listen to music.

“He really did things with pleasure. And I always say that this is a way everyone should copy – do everything you do with pleasure, singing and laughing. Life would be much easier and more beautiful.

Pogacar wins 2026 Tour de France - in pictures

Previous slide Next slide UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Tadej Pogacar celebrates winning the Tour de France at the end of Stage 21 on Sunday. AFP Show caption: UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Tadej Pogacar celebrates winning the…

Tadej Pogacar rides past the Sacre Coeur basilica en route to winning his fifth Tour de France title. AFP Show caption: Tadej Pogacar rides past the Sacre Coeur basilica en route t…

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the yellow jersey, with teammate Isaac Del Toro, in the white jersey, during the final Stage 21 of the Tour de France. Reuters Show caption: UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the yellow je…

From left: UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, EF Education-EasyPost team's Ecuadorian rider Richard Carapaz, in red polka dots best climber's jersey, Lidl-Trek team's Mads Pedersen, wearing the green jersey of best sprinter, and UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Isaac Del Toro, wearing the best climber's jersey, on Sunday. AFP Show caption: From left: UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Tadej Pogacar, wearing th…

Tadej Pogacar during Stage 21 of the Tour de France. EPA Show caption: Tadej Pogacar during Stage 21 of the Tour de France. EPA

Richard Carapaz, wearing the polka dot jersey, during the 21st and final stage. Reuters Show caption: Richard Carapaz, wearing the polka dot jersey, during the 21…

Riders during Stage 21 of the Tour de France. Reuters Show caption: Riders during Stage 21 of the Tour de France. Reuters

Riders go past the Luxor Obelisk during Stage 21. Reuters Show caption: Riders go past the Luxor Obelisk during Stage 21. Reuters















“I think we were all very competitive – even playing Scrabble or board games, or playing ball games, it was always a competition. Not just Tadej, but the whole family.”

Pogacar, who turned professional in 2019, has just signed a new contract with UAE Team Emirates-XRG and has already begun laying out plans for next season, but plays down the idea that he wants to win everything in cycling.

“No, I would not say I want to win everything,” he said. “But after so many questions from journalists about what I want to achieve, it would be nice to add some other races from the World Tour to the palmares.

“But no rush, no stress, just live in the moment, and go from race to race, and whatever comes next, I will be grateful.”