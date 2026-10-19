UAE Team Emirates-XRG end season on a high as Tadej Pogacar outlines plan for 2027

UAE Team Emirates-XRG completed their latest season of cycling domination in appropriate fashion as Brandon McNulty sealed an impressive victory at the one-day Veneto Classic.

The American rider crossed the finishing line more than a minute ahead of Anthon Charmig (Uno-X Mobility) on Sunday, with McNulty's teammate Pavel Sivakov – on his final outing for the team – claiming the third and final podium spot in Italy.

McNulty took the win wearing the rainbow jersey, earned when he replaced another one of his teammates – the injured Tadej Pogacar – as world road race champion after the 28-year-old triumphed in last month's race in Montreal.

“It’s a really nice way to finish the season,” said McNulty, following his first win since taking gold in Canada. “We had a really strong team today and everyone played their part. We had good numbers in the front group, which gave us options, and when I got away with Charmig I knew I had to try to make the difference on the final climbs. I managed to get a gap on Diesel Farm and from there it was just full gas to the finish.

“I’ve raced a lot these last few weeks since Montreal and I’ve been pushing to get that first win in the rainbow jersey, so to do it here on the last day of the season, with my wife on the finish line is pretty perfect.”

Over in France, meanwhile, UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Jay Vine took second place at the Chrono des Nations, a 45.4km individual time trial around Les Herbiers.

The Australian rider made it three consecutive runner-up finishes at the event when he came home 2 mins 11 secs behind runaway winner Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe), with Stefan Kung (Tudor Pro Cycling) third.

It was a fitting finale for the Emirati team, who ended the campaign with 78 victories, maintaining their grip on the UCI World Tour, whose rankings they have topped since 2023.

Slovenian superstar Pogacar again leads the individual rankings, with his Mexican teammate Isaac del Toro third, behind second-placed Belgian rider Evenepoel.

Despite the horror crash at the Vuelta a Espana that ended his campaign prematurely, it was another remarkable season for 28-year-old Pogacar, who topped the podium at Strade Bianche, Milan-San Remo, Tour of Flanders, Liege-Bastogne-Liege and Tour de Suisse, as well as winning a record-equalling fifth Tour de France title.

Pogacar was also on course to complete the Grand Tour Slam by winning in Spain until the smash on Stage 8 that left him needing surgery on a broken collarbone, preventing him the opportunity of defending his world and European titles.

His recovery appears to be on track though as Pogacar has posted videos on social media of him back on his bike alongside partner Urska Zigart.

“The injury was pretty serious,” Pogacar said at a charity golf tournament back home in Slovenia at the weekend. “Not only my collarbone and vertebrae, but also a concussion, so it took me a while – I’d say about five weeks – to get back on the bike.”

The fact the European Championships were taking place in Slovenia provided an added temptation to speed up his rehabilitation. “But less than two weeks before the European Championships, I realised there was no point in racing. If I were to crash again, the consequences could be very serious. And that wouldn’t end well,” he admitted to Slovenian media outlet Siol.

Pogacar also revealed that he is returning to Abu Dhabi next week where he will be having talks with team management about plans for 2027. “Given that I finished the season quite some time ago, we will have a concrete discussion about what we will do next season,” he said.

“My wish is the World Championship in combination with the Tour and Vuelta, which didn't work out this year. Although I would rather go to the Giro, I will have to tick off the Vuelta at some point … But as far as my participation in the next Giro is concerned, that’s highly unlikely.”