Tadej Pogacar secures his legacy with fifth Tour de France title

UAE Team Emirates' Slovenian star Tadej Pogacar cemented his status as one of the all-time greats as he clinched his fifth Tour de France title on Sunday.

Pogacar had all but secured the yellow jersey on the penultimate day of the race, consolidating his position by finishing fourth.

Pogacar finished ​Stage 20 on Saturday in fourth, while his UAE Team Emirates teammate ‌and fast-rising star Isaac del Toro came in fifth. The finish kept del ​Toro in the white jersey given to the top rider under 26 ​years old.

Mexican del Toro also clinched third place in the overall standings, becoming the first rider from his country to finish on the podium of the Tour de France.

The grand finale of the 2026 Tour de France on Sunday was no more than a procession, especially after it got reduced owing to security reasons that were triggered by wildfires in the country.

Pogacar took a massive lead of six minutes and 26 seconds ⁠over Remco Evenepoel into the final day.

The Slovenian star aced the final stage which was cut from 133km to 89km due to wildfires nearby. Fans were treated to two extra circuits along the Champs-Elysees before a climbing finish on the nearby Montmartre loop.

Pogacar thus became the joint-most successful rider in the Tour's history alongside Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain.

It capped a sensational season for Pogacar. On three occasions, Pogacar won a race for the first time following victories at the Milano-Sanremo and Tour de Romandie.

He has also topped the podium at the Strade Bianche (for a record fourth time), Tour of Flanders (third time) and Liege-Bastogne-Liege (fourth time).

The final ​stage was ⁠won ‌by Mathieu ​van der Poel.

Van der Poel and Pogacar broke away on the final ascent ​of ⁠Montmartre with around 10km remaining and took a slender advantage into the run to the ​Champs-Elysees as the chasing group closed relentlessly.

Pogacar's challenge faded inside the final kilometre, but Van der Poel pressed on to secure victory in a photo finish ahead of teammate Jasper Philipsen, while Mads Pedersen completed the podium.

Pogacar claimed five stage wins on this Tour, taking his tally to 26 in seven ⁠editions.

The UAE team showed they have another ace up their sleeve after Pogacar.

Mexican Del Toro, who is only 22, climbed on to the podium in ⁠his first Tour de France appearance, and for the second time on a Grand Tour following a second-place result on the 2025 Giro d'Italia.

The Tour's traditional finale in ​Paris was shortened after security forces were ‌redeployed to help tackle wildfires ⁠near Bordeaux. As a result, Stage ​21, which customarily takes the peloton into Paris before several ​laps ‌of the Champs-Elysees, was reduced to 89km from the 133km originally scheduled.

This ⁠year's race also produced a remarkable first. No rider from France, ⁠Italy or Spain won a stage, making it the first Tour de France without a stage victory from any of the three nations that created and host cycling's Grand Tours.

Final standing

1). Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG): 73:56:26

2). Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-⁠BORA) +6:26

3). Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG): +9:42

4). Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM Team): +11:56

5). Lenny Martinez (Bahrain Victorious): +13:02