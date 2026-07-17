Will Rohit Sharma play his final match for India at Lord's?

Former India captain Rohit Sharma could be at the end of his illustrious career as a report stated that Sunday's third and final ODI against England at Lord's could be his last match.

The opening batter has been struggling for form this season and despite working on his fitness, the runs have eluded him.

Rohit, who has retired from Tests and T20s, scored one fifty in three home ODIs against Afghanistan and failed to get going in the two matches against England.

During the second ODI of the three-match series in Cardiff, news emerged that the Indian selectors had conveyed to Rohit that the team was planning to move on.

The team is looking to bring in young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is one of the few in-form, all-format batters in the Indian team. He is next in line to replace Rohit ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup, which will be held on fast surfaces in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

With ODI veteran Virat Kohli still going strong, the team management believe having both Rohit and Kohli in the top order is not ideal.

Now, there is every chance that the third ODI against England at Lord's on Sunday might be Rohit's last in India colours, according to the Indian Express.

However, the India team management has thrown its weight behind ​Rohit, 39.

▶

Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said the T20 World Cup winner was “too good” a player to feel any pressure.

“Yes, he didn’t get runs, but I don’t think that makes any difference,” Kotak said after Thursday's defeat to England in Cardiff.

“On a particular day, many ​batters don’t get the momentum they ‌are looking for, and ⁠that can happen. You ​might see a completely different innings from Rohit ​Sharma ‌at Lord’s.”

“Rohit probably didn’t get balls in his areas and ⁠didn’t get going. That’s what I felt. So ⁠I wouldn’t say he was struggling.”

On Thursday, another batting legend – Joe Root – steered England to a four-wicket win over India to ​level ​the one-day series and ​set up a decider at Lord’s.

India were bowled out for 233 with six overs to spare, after being 178-3 at one point.

In reply, England lost two early wickets but were held together by a dogged knock from Root.

Root and Will Jacks ⁠put on 72 for the sixth wicket before he saw England home in the company of Atkinson who made 23 not out off 16 balls.

“It was quite disappointing to be honest,” said India captain Shubman Gill.

“We thought 300-310 would be a good total after 25 overs when we were ​in a good position but we lost too many wickets in the middle overs.

“We know our tail-enders are not the best batsmen but I think we expected a bit more from our lower middle order. We were not able to capitalise on the start that we got.”