Gujarat Titans ready for revenge as they face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026 final

Gujarat Titans will have revenge on their mind when they face Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday as they hunt a second Indian Premier League title.

Shubman Gill's side were thrashed by 92 runs in the first qualifier when just three of their batters reached double figures, as they were bowled out for 162 in Dharamsala, after captain Rajat Patidar's unbeaten 33-ball 93 had top-scored in Bengaluru's 254-5.

That left Gujarat needing victory over Rajasthan Royals ​in Friday's eliminator if they were to reach Sunday's showpiece and try to secure their second crown following the 2022 triumph in what was the team's debut campaign. And they achieved that in style as they sailed to a seven-wicket win in 18.4 overs at a packed New PCA Stadium.

Chasing a target of 215, captain Gujarat made a flying start through Sai Sudharsan and Gill, racing ⁠to 69 without loss in the powerplay before accelerating further to seal victory.

Rajasthan's bowlers struggled to make ​early ⁠inroads with Gujarat absorbing any pressure ‌with ease as local favourite Gill (104 off 53 balls) and Sudharsan (58 off 32) put on a decisive 167-run opening partnership, rotating the ​strike effectively and punishing loose deliveries.

“We complement and understand each other's game very well, and when we are batting out there, our communication is very good,” Gill said after being named player of the match as Gujarat reached their third final in five seasons.

“We know one of us has to take down one of the bowlers, and I think we are very good at deciding who's going to take down what bowler.

“I was in kind of a zone where I was only looking at the gaps, looking at the bowlers and looking at where I want to hit the ball. That's what happens when you're batting well, you see the gaps and middle it.”

Sudharsan had fallen in unusual fashion after his bat slipped on to the wickets, remarkably, the same mode of dismissal that had befallen him in the previous match.

“I don't think anyone has seen that happen in two games. I saw some video on social media about taping his hands, and I think I'll have to ​do that,” Gill added.

And Gill will now be contesting the final at his happy hunting ground in Ahmedabad that has resulted in almost 25 per cent of his career T20 runs at an average of 54.

“Feeling is really good” said the opener when asked about the final. “But it's a quick turnaround so tomorrow we'll just rest and recover and then go there and assess conditions.

“If you don't play the occasion it brings the best out of us and that's what we spoke about. Let's take the occasion out and play some good cricket. Whether we win or lose, we should play good cricket.”

Gujarat sealed their final spot despite the latest piece of batting brilliance by teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi who had smashed 96 off 47 balls, including eight fours and seven sixes.

The 15-year-old was handed a reprieve on 46 when Sudharsan dropped ​a diving catch, ‌and he made the most of it but fell just short of another century as Rajasthan reached 214-6 off their 20 overs.

“The way Sooryavanshi's batted, it's ⁠not just slogging … he calculates, he assesses conditions. He does literally everything well,” Rajasthan captain Riyan ⁠Parag said.

“I still can't figure out how, but hopefully he keeps doing that. Hopefully he represents our country and brings more laurels to the country.”

Sooryavanshi has been a ​standout ⁠this year and leads ‌the IPL scoring charts with 776 runs from 16 matches, while also ​having broken Chris Gayle's record for most sixes in a season.

Rajasthan head coach Kumar Sangakkara believes Sooryavanshi is more than ​ready ​to take on ​the challenge of playing for India.

“The guy, at 15 years old, he's very mature, he reads the game really well, he reads situations well, and he's got no fear,” Sangakkara told reporters after Rajasthan's defeat.

“We are very, very proud of the season that he's had, and we just want to make sure that he keeps going, keeps that intent, keeps that no fear attitude, and keeps growing. I think he's going to be even better as the years go by.”

Sooryavanshi's performances have earned him a call-up to the developmental India A ​squad, with many tipping him for a spot ‌in the senior Twenty20 ⁠International side.

Asked if he was ready ​to play for India, Sangakkara said: “You never know if anyone's ​ready until ‌they play them.

“With everything Vaibhav has shown against some of the best bowlers ⁠in the world, I think he's more than ready to take ⁠on any challenge that you throw at him.

“And I'm sure that he'll get that call-up very, very soon. He's back with a lot of maturity. He shouldered the responsibility of that opening partnership so well ​for us this season.”