IPL 2026: Qualification scenarios as Hyderabad and Gujarat rise to top

The 2026 Indian Premier League has taken a dramatic turn after a hectic start with a number of challengers emerging for the four play-offs spot.

In the opening weeks of the tournament, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals looked a few levels better than the rest of the competition. For a major part of the season, it was thought that the fight would be for the fourth team in the play-offs.

The first half of the tournament was played on pitches where 220 was not a safe total and 264 was also chased down. Then, all of a sudden, scoring 200 became a challenge and teams that seemed miles apart began to compete on largely equal footing.

A few days of competitive pitches is all that was needed to throw the IPL wide open. Punjab Kings, who were undefeated in their first seven games, lost three matches in a row. Kolkata Knight Riders, who were down and almost out after the first month, have secured four victories on the bounce.

On Saturday, Gujarat Titans jumped to second spot in the table after a crushing win over Rajasthan, level with table toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad on 14 points.

IPL 2026 qualification scenarios

Hyderabad and Gujarat are on 14 points after 11 games each with three matches to go. Both teams need just one more win apiece to be sure of qualification for the play-offs on 16 points, even though teams have made the cut on 14 points in the past.

Remaining fixtures

Tuesday, May 12: Gujarat v Hyderabad (Ahmedabad)

Saturday, May 16: Kolkata v Gujarat (Kolkata)

Monday, May 18: Chennai v Hyderabad (Chennai)

Thursday, May 21: Gujarat v Chennai (Ahmedabad)

Friday, May 22: Hyderabad v Bengaluru (Hyderabad)

Punjab (13 points) and Bengaluru (12), who started the tournament with a bang, have run into some trouble. Both sides have lost three out of their last five games, taking some of the momentum out of their charge. However, both sides have four matches to go in the league phase and will qualify if they win two more matches. However, both teams face each other next week, which will eat into the chances.

Remaining fixtures

Sunday, May 10: Bengaluru v Mumbai (Raipur)

Monday, May 11: Punjab v Delhi (Dharamsala)

Wednesday, May 13: Bengaluru v Kolkata (Raipur)

Thursday, May 14: Punjab v Mumbai (Dharamsala)

Sunday, May 17: Punjab v Bengaluru (Dharamsala)

Friday, May 22: Hyderabad v Bengaluru (Hyderabad)

Saturday, May 23: Lucknow v Punjab (Lucknow)

Rajasthan, however, are quickly spiralling out of control. They have lost five out of their last seven games and their much praised opening batting and bowling pairs are starting to misfire more often than not. Still, they have 12 points from 11 matches and must win two out of their remaining three games to be safe. But looking at their form across recent weeks, it looks like a tall order.

Chennai Super Kings have five wins and as many losses after 10 matches. The highly unpredictable side could squeeze in on 14 points – two more wins from four matches – if other results go their way. What works in their favour is the fact that they have successive games against the hapless Lucknow Super Giants, which makes their qualification chances more than decent.

Remaining fixtures

Sunday, May 10: Chennai v Lucknow (Chennai)

Friday, May 15: Lucknow v Chennai (Lucknow)

Sunday, May 17: Delhi v Rajasthan (Delhi)

Monday, May 18: Chennai v Hyderabad (Chennai)

Tuesday, May 19: Rajasthan v Lucknow (Jaipur)

Thursday, May 21: Gujarat v Chennai (Ahmedabad)

Sunday, May 24: Mumbai v Rajasthan (Mumbai)

Kolkata are on just nine points after 10 matches but have stitched together four wins in a row against good sides. Getting three more wins is not beyond the realm of possibility, but their next opponents are Bengaluru, Gujarat and Mumbai. Still, a mathematical possibility.

Mumbai Indians (six points from 10 matches) and Lucknow (six from 10) are at the bottom of the table and will most likely try combinations and players for next season.