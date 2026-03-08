India v NZ: Suryakumar Yadav revels in pressure of T20 World Cup final

It would be easy to think Suryakumar Yadav was using humour as a prop to survive the ordeal of carrying the weight of all those expectations.

After all, he is leading the defending champions, odds-on favourites, and world’s No 1 side in a T20 World Cup final on home soil at the sport’s biggest stadium. All with the burden of world sport’s biggest fanbase to keep happy.

Given his performance in front of the media ahead of Sunday’s finale against New Zealand, it could be assumed he was using jokes to deflect from the stress of it all. Were it not for the fact that he is always like this.

Almost all the major issues were batted away with a wry line and a laugh. On his opposite number, Mitchell Santner saying New Zealand will be aiming to silence the crowd: “Everyone is coming and saying the same line – tell them to say something new now.”

On whether he will be giving a big pep talk in the dressing room before the game: “No, these guys don't let me talk much in the dressing room – at all. These guys dictate their terms.”

On the start time for matches meaning dew can be decisive: “When I go to the ICC, then I will tell you whether we should play at 3pm or 6pm.”

On wanting to right the wrongs of India losing at the same Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the ODI World Cup final three years ago: “That’s over, sir. It’s been three years.”

And on Varun Chakravarthy’s indifferent form: “There is nothing to worry about.”

Pressure? What pressure? All this came late in a cricketer’s life for Suryakumar. He is 35 now. It stands to reason he wants to enjoy it.

“It's obviously a special feeling that I'm going to lead such a wonderful side into a final,” he said.

“That too on home soil. It is always a special feeling. Of course there are nerves. There will be butterflies in the stomach but as I always say: where there is no pressure, no fun.”

Not that he does not understand the seriousness of it all. “I am sure the whole of India is excited for tomorrow,” he said.

“We just want to keep everything very simple, not too complicated. We have been trying to do a lot of good things, trying to continue the same things.

“I think six years [since debut in international cricket for India] has been a very long journey for me. Leading India in such a big event, I am very happy, and very happy for my family also.”

It also makes sense that India’s captain feels comfortable in this situation, given the firepower at his disposal.

With players like Jasprit Bumrah, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya in the line up, Suryakumar says his job is easy.

He often leaves the pep talk in the first huddle when the sides get onto the field ahead of big matches to Pandya, reasoning that players of this calibre tend to manage themselves.

“[Soon after taking over the captaincy] I understood that nothing will happen by being a big brother or a father [to the players],” he said.

“They have to be left alone. Nothing will happen by holding on to their ears. They have to be left free, only then they can give their best.”

With the best part of 100,000 in attendance in Ahmedabad on Sunday, New Zealand will be up against a wall of blue support.

Santner is well aware cheers for his side will be at a minimum. But the Black Caps captain said they are not afraid of upsetting people.

“I wouldn't mind winning a trophy,” Santner said. “[If] you look at this group and the groups that have been in the past, we are pretty consistent in these tournaments.

“We try not get overawed by the situation or opponents, we just go out there and do our thing as a unit. It's been no different this time.

“And again, it's going to be a challenge. Everyone knows we're probably not the favorites. But we don't mind.

“We know, if we do our little things well and put in a strong team performance, it will put us in a pretty good position to hopefully lift the trophy. I wouldn't mind breaking a few hearts to lift the trophy for once.”