Shashank Singh – from mistaken identity to IPL title shot and dreams of playing for India

After nearly two decades of existence, the Indian Premier League has become the stage where dreams come true. Fame, riches, recognition among peers, social media following, entry into the international arena – whatever a cricketer wants can happen within a few months in the IPL.

For Shashank Singh, it almost never happened. In late 2023, during the player auction for the 2024 season, Shashank – now into his 30s – was hoping for one last chance to prove his mettle as a reliable lower-order batter and finisher.

Punjab Kings bid for Shashank. But maybe not. Apparently, they wanted a different Shashank Singh. The auction in Dubai was paused. Punjab team owners and the auctioneer had a brief discussion. It was decided Shashank would remain at Punjab. The franchise then clarified all is well and that they had picked the right Shashank after all.

It was a bit embarrassing for Shashank. Selected, yes. Accepted? Don't know.

All he could do amid the social media trolling and doubtful glances was put his head down and deliver on the field.

Over the next two seasons, Shashank emerged as the most dependable batter for Punjab, became one of only two players retained by the franchise ahead of the 2025 season and played a breathtaking knock of 61 from 30 balls in last season's final against Bengaluru to bring Punjab to within six runs of the IPL title.

The trophy eluded him and Punjab, but Shashank, 34, had established himself. Maybe a bit later in his career than anticipated, but this was his moment.

Now a core member of the franchise, Shashank can be proud of his journey.

“It has been two years [since the auction]. That was memorable for me and most people around the country. Now I am more experienced as a player. With seniors like [captain] Shreyas Iyer and Yuzi [Yuzvendra Chahal] in the team, they discuss with me how to go on as a team,” Shashank told The National while training in Abu Dhabi with a select group of Punjab players ahead of the 2026 season.

“Now this is my third year. Coaches, captain, senior players do come and ask me. It feels good, you have an added responsibility.”

The mind still goes back to last year's IPL final, which will forever be remembered for Virat Kohli's first IPL triumph and the unfortunate tragedy that unfolded after Bengaluru's victory parade.

But it could have been so different. Shashank remained unbeaten and came within one hit of winning the trophy all on his own – his 61 was easily the highest score of the match as Punjab finished on 184-7 in reply to RCB's 190-9.

Shashank smashed 22 runs from the last over of the final, bowled by Josh Hazlewood, but it still was not enough. The batter still thinks back to that day and wonders whether he should have accelerated earlier against less heralded bowlers such as Krunal Pandya and Romario Shepherd.

“There were moments in the match I could have done a bit more. But again, it is all about learning. We learnt a lot from that final,” the right-hander said.

“There were moments … I could have played Krunal Pandya more smartly, could have scored a few more runs against Romario. Could have rotated the strike better – I played four to five dot balls in the match.

“Moments were there. Now when you ask me, all those things are coming in my mind where I could have done better. Still, extremely grateful we reached the final.”

Punjab Kings train in Abu Dhabi – in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Punjab Kings players trained at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi ahead of IPL 2026. All photos: Punjab Kings Info

Punjab Kings prepared for the 2026 IPL at the Zayed Cricket Stadium Info

Punjab Kings star batter Shashank Singh trains in Abu Dhabi Info

Punjab Kings players Yash Thakur, left, and Prabhsimran Singh during training Info

Punjab Kings players at the Zayed Cricket Stadium Info









The focus is now back on training for a new IPL season and rectifying the mistakes of last term. There is one additional target, purely personal and extremely important.

The T20 World Cup is going on right now and irrespective of what happens, India's T20 team is bound to see changes for the next cycle. That means players who have a good IPL 2026 are almost certain to get a look in.

After successive seasons of over 350 runs at a strike rate of above 150 while batting in the lower order, Shashank offers a very specific and highly valuable skill.

Yet to earn his India cap, Shashank admits winning the IPL title is his foremost target. The India cap, though, is the larger goal.

“IPL is the biggest opportunity for a player like me who is an uncapped player. But I feel I have everything in me to get that India flag on my helmet and my T-shirt.

“The ultimate goal is to play for the country and perform. But before that, IPL is very important. IPL is where everyone watches you – selectors, media, fans.

“For me, this year is very important. Two years went decently well for me. But this is a crucial year. Last year we reached the final. But at the end of the day what matters is whether you won the final or not. Harsh truth is we have not.

“For me, this year, the most important thing is to make sure to get the cup.”