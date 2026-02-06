Virat Kohli hails 'tremendous victory' for Smriti Mandhana's team as RCB complete hat-trick with WPL title

Captain Smriti Mandhana put in a performance for the ages as the star Indian batter smashed 87 to help Royal Challengers Bengaluru complete the highest successful chase in Women's Premier League history and win their second ⁠title.

RCB chased down 204 against Delhi Capitals to regain the title they won in 2024. Their opponents, however, suffered the ignominy of a fourth straight defeat ​in the final of the T20 league.

Put in to bat first, Delhi ‌posted a challenging 203-4 at a packed Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. Bengaluru charged towards the title through a ​165-run second-wicket partnership between captain Mandhana and Georgia Voll.

With eight needed from the last four balls, Radha Yadav hit two boundaries to complete a six-wicket win. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchise have now won three domestic T20 titles on the bounce; the men's team won the Indian Premier League crown last year.

“We did think it was a good surface to bat on, but ‍of course, 200-plus in the final ‍is definitely a good score. Voll led the way. Her intent was spot on,” said ⁠player of the match Mandhana, who battled high fever to be match ready for the final.

“RCB fans I feel are the best in the world. Wherever we play, we get support. Whatever we do is for them. Three titles in three years for the franchise, it is amazing.”

After the win, former India captain and RCB legend Virat Kohli congratulated the team for winning their second title, having himself tasted success with the franchise last year after a wait of almost two decades.

“To Smriti and the whole squad and management, a big congratulations for this tremendous victory. You guys deserve this undoubtedly. Enjoy the moment and embrace the love of our amazing fans,” Kohli wrote on Instagram.

Earlier, Delhi openers Shefali Verma and Lizelle Lee added 49 runs within the first six overs, before captain Jemimah Rodrigues (57) and Laura Wolvaardt (44 off 25) put on 76.

Delhi went past the 200-run mark for the second time this season, despite a restricting spell from Lauren Bell, who gave away only 19 runs in her four overs.

Bengaluru needed to break their own record of a successful chase. However, they lost opener Grace Harris early before but Voll hit six boundaries in the next three overs to ⁠get the chase back on track.

Mandhana smashed three sixes in her ​innings of 87 off just 41 ‍balls, while Voll made 79 off 54 before falling to Minnu Mani.

Delhi, who have made it to every final in the WPL's four-year history, ⁠fought back in the 19th over as Henry (2-34) bowled Mandhana and got ⁠Yadav to top-edge the next ball to extra cover, but Mani dropped the catch.

Yadav made no mistake in hitting the winning runs in the final over.

Rodrigues said she was proud of her team's despite another heartbreak.

“It was not easy for us, but the kind of character our girls showed for us to just make it to the finals, it's something I'm so proud of and I couldn't ask for anything better,” she said.