FA Cup: Gabriel Martinelli hat-trick powers Arsenal past Portsmouth

Gabriel Martinelli scored his first hat-trick for Arsenal ⁠as the Premier ​League leaders beat second-tier strugglers ​Portsmouth 4-1 to reach ‌the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

It was an important result for Martinelli who was widely criticised for attempting to push the injured Conor Bradley off the pitch during Thursday evening’s goalless draw with Liverpool.

The Brazil forward also missed an open goal at 2-1 as 14-time Cup winners Arsenal began four successive away games in four different competitions by reaching round four for the first time in three seasons.

On Sunday, Arsenal fell behind in the third minute at ‌Fratton Park when Colby Bishop fired in a rebound after ‍a save by ‍Kepa Arrizabalaga.

They were only behind for five ⁠minutes, though, as Arsenal levelled with their first of three goals from corners.

Portsmouth were unable to deal with the set-piece delivery and the ball eventually went in off home player Andre Dozzell.

Martinelli put the visitors in front when he glanced in Noni Madueke's corner in the 25th minute and then hit the post soon afterwards from close range.

Madueke put a ⁠penalty wide just before halftime ​to keep Portsmouth ‍in contention, but Arsenal eased away after the break as ⁠Martinelli ‌converted from a superb pass by Gabriel Jesus.

He ⁠completed his hat-trick with a header as Portsmouth ⁠were again unable to defend from an Arsenal set piece.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his team found ways to get the job done.

"We knew that they were going to give us a game and that is the beauty of this competition, that the margin becomes really close especially when you give them momentum and an a goal," Areta told TNT Sports.

"We had to find ways to be dominant and adapt to margins. Second half was much better. We did react and we did what we have to do. We are positive apart from the result because we made many changes."

Portsmouth – a point above the Championship relegation zone – had not beaten Arsenal in the previous 22 meetings between the clubs, dating back to 1958.