U19 Asia Cup: Vaibhav Suryavanshi hits 14 sixes in whirlwind century against UAE

India's teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi continued his superb form in age group cricket as he came close to a double century in the U19 Asia Cup in Dubai on Friday.

Despite being just 14 years of age, Suryavanshi has already tasted success at senior professional level against Test quality bowlers. The UAE U19 side did not stand much of a chance once he got going at the ICC Academy.

Suryavanshi smashed a staggering 14 sixes and nine fours as he made 171 from just 95 balls in the 50-over contest. The left-handed batter would feel he missed out on a double century with more than 17 overs remaining when he was bowled by spinner Uddish Suri.

Suryavanshi starred in a double century stand for the second wicket with Aaron George (69) after captain Ayush Mhatre got out early.

Suryavanshi thus continued his scarcely believable form that has made him one of the most promising young cricketers in modern white-ball cricket.

The 14-year-old left-handed batter took the cricket world by storm early in 2025 when he not only became the youngest player to debut in the Indian Premier League, but also cracked a century in just his third match for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans.

Suryavanshi has maintained that form across various levels throughout the season.

In July, Suryavanshi hit his first century in an Under-19 ODI, smashing 143 off 78 balls against England in Worcester.

Then last month, also against the UAE, the batter from the eastern state of Bihar hit 144 runs off 42 balls in a T20 match in Doha.

It was the opener's second T20 century which powered his India A team to a 148-run victory in their Asia Cup Rising Stars match.

After his previous century against the UAE, Suryavanshi said he does not want to rest too much on his laurels.

"Life is such that this is all part of my journey," he said. "Whatever has happened in the past, I think about where I was playing then and where I'm playing now, I'm grateful for the chances and it feels good."

