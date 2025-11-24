Australia's Pat Cummins bowls in the nets during a training session in Perth, Australia. AP
Sport

Cricket

Australia optimistic Pat Cummins will be ready for second Ashes Test

Captain missed eight-wicket win in Perth as he continues recovery from back injury

The National

November 24, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Australia coach Andrew McDonald remains cautiously optimistic that captain Pat Cummins will be fit in time for the second Ashes Test in Brisbane, despite the fast bowler admitting he is only a “half chance” to take the field on December 4.

Cummins had been due to bowl in the nets during the fourth day of the opening Test in Perth, but Australia’s emphatic victory inside two days forced a change of plans.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, McDonald said Cummins’ recovery remains on track, but further assessment is required before any final decision is made.

“That hasn’t eventuated the way that we would have liked for Patty,” McDonald said. “Once we see him there again, we’ll be able to join the dots as to what a return potentially looks like. It will be a genuine discussion leading into this Test match, and that may be one that eventuates late for us. There’s a little bit to work through but it’s nearing completion, which is really positive.”

Australia are also monitoring the progress of fellow quick Josh Hazlewood, who missed the opening match with a hamstring injury. McDonald dismissed suggestions Hazlewood could be sidelined for the entire series.

“He’s working through the first week of his rehab,” McDonald said. “Once he gets further down the track, then we’ll be in a position to communicate. He’ll be available at some point in the series.”

Australia’s pace depth was underlined by Mitchell Starc’s outstanding performance in Perth, where he collected 10 wickets for 113 runs. But it was Travis Head’s blistering 123 in the second innings that ultimately separated the teams in a match dominated by seam bowling.

Head, who opened the innings after Usman Khawaja suffered back spasms, impressed so much that McDonald suggested the move could be repeated in future Tests – particularly in second-innings scenarios.

“It gave us a little bit of a lens potentially to the future in terms of adjusting batting orders,” he said. “It’s a conversation we’ve had for a long period of time.”

Khawaja has since returned home for medical checks, and while McDonald hopes the veteran opener will be fit to return, he stopped short of guaranteeing his place in Brisbane.

“Any time you spasm, it’s the result of something going on in your back. The further investigation is just due diligence.”

With a day-night Test ahead, much attention will focus on how Australia balance their attack. McDonald was quick to stress that spinner Nathan Lyon remains firmly in the plans, despite the pink ball’s historical favouring of pace.

“It’s not something we like doing,” McDonald said. “Nathan’s done a lot of work in those middle sessions, which in pink-ball cricket can often be quite benign.”

Updated: November 24, 2025, 7:00 AM
