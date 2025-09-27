Nepal defeated West Indies in the first T20 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday, September 27, 2025. All images Victor Besa / The National
Nepal batters Gulshan Jha and Dipendra Airee, right, helped the team post 148-8 in Sharjah
Nepal fans cheer during the first T20 in Sharjah
Nepal fans cheer during the Nepal v West Indies, T20 series. Victor Besa / The National
Sompal Kami bowls against the West Indies on Saturday
Fans at the Sharjah Stadium
West Indies batter Jewel Andrew bats against Nepal
Sport

Cricket

Nepal stun two-time world champions West Indies in first T20 in Sharjah

Rohit Paudel’s side prevail in opening match of their first bilateral series against a Test-playing nation

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

September 27, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Nepal claimed their biggest scalp yet in international cricket as they stunned West Indies in the first match of the T20 series in Sharjah.

They beat the two-time T20 world champions by 19 runs. The three-game campaign is the first time Nepal are playing a bilateral series against a full Test nation.

It is nominally being played to help them prepare for the T20 World Cup Qualifier in Oman next month, in which they hope to earn a return to that tournament, having played in the United States last time around.

Although that is what they are working towards, Stuart Law, the Nepal coach, said in the lead up to the game that he was confident his new charges could do something against a side he formerly coached.

His optimism was well placed, as his side soundly beat their illustrious guests. Rohit Paudel, the captain, top scored with 38 as Nepal managed to accrue 148-8 from their 20 overs, after being invited to bat first.

Kushal Malla, Gulshan Jha and Dipendra Singh Airee all made handy cameos, but scoring was not easy against the West Indies bowling attack.

The West Indies gave debuts to four players, but their XI was not short on big-match pedigree. Jason Holder, their former captain and Indian Premier League regular, was the pick of their bowling attack, taking 4-20 from his four overs.

And Kyle Mayers, another Barbadian with IPL experience, opened the batting. The crowd were deprived of seeing his power hitting, though – and much to their delight.

It is not clear how much analysis the West Indies would have been able to do on their opposition before this tour. One thing that should always precede the Nepal side is their reputation as an outstanding fielding unit.

That much was apparent at the start of the run-chase as quicksilver Kushal Bhurtel swooped in with a direct hit run-out to dismiss Mayers for just five.

Bhurtel would be the standout fielder in most cricket teams. In Nepal’s national team, though, there are plenty of candidates for that label.

Chief among them is Airee. The all-rounder also thrilled the crowd by a trademark piece of work when he pounced from cover to run out Keacy Carty.

That consolidated the momentum Nepal were starting to build. When Carty went, West Indies were 68-5 in the 13th over.

Still, they had Holder. It felt as though the former captain had the weight of his team’s chances on his shoulders when he came to the wicket.

It was too heavy a burden, though. He was caught by Paudel on the boundary off Bhurtel’s leg-spin for just five. The roar that greeted that dismissal was of the same pitch that Nepal are used to at their home ground at Tribhuvan University in Kathmandu.

Nepal rarely make things easy for themselves, and although they eventually closed out a comfortable enough win, they still had their scares towards the end.

Two catches were dropped and spilled over the boundary – the first for four, the second for six, as the West Indies tail wagged.

But Airee closed out a historic victory as the 28 runs the West Indies needed off the final over were far too many.

The specs

Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors

Power: Combined output 920hp

Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm

Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic

Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km

On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025

Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

MATCH RESULT

Al Jazira 3 Persepolis 2
Jazira: Mabkhout (52'), Romarinho (77'), Al Hammadi (90' 6)
Persepolis: Alipour (42'), Mensha (84')

Winners

Ballon d’Or (Men’s)
Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain / France)

Ballon d’Or Féminin (Women’s)
Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona / Spain)

Kopa Trophy (Best player under 21 – Men’s)
Lamine Yamal (Barcelona / Spain)

Best Young Women’s Player
Vicky López (Barcelona / Spain)

Yashin Trophy (Best Goalkeeper – Men’s)
Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City / Italy)

Best Women’s Goalkeeper
Hannah Hampton (England / Aston Villa and Chelsea)

Men’s Coach of the Year
Luis Enrique (Paris Saint-Germain)

Women’s Coach of the Year
Sarina Wiegman (England)

What sanctions would be reimposed?

Under ‘snapback’, measures imposed on Iran by the UN Security Council in six resolutions would be restored, including:

  • An arms embargo
  • A ban on uranium enrichment and reprocessing
  • A ban on launches and other activities with ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons, as well as ballistic missile technology transfer and technical assistance
  • A targeted global asset freeze and travel ban on Iranian individuals and entities
  • Authorisation for countries to inspect Iran Air Cargo and Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines cargoes for banned goods
UAE tour of Zimbabwe

All matches in Bulawayo
Friday, Sept 26 – UAE won by 36 runs
Sunday, Sept 28 – Second ODI
Tuesday, Sept 30 – Third ODI
Thursday, Oct 2 – Fourth ODI
Sunday, Oct 5 – First T20I
Monday, Oct 6 – Second T20I

The specs
  • Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8
  • Power: 640hp
  • Torque: 760nm
  • On sale: 2026
  • Price: Not announced yet
Volvo ES90 Specs

Engine: Electric single motor (96kW), twin motor (106kW) and twin motor performance (106kW)

Power: 333hp, 449hp, 680hp

Torque: 480Nm, 670Nm, 870Nm

On sale: Later in 2025 or early 2026, depending on region

Price: Exact regional pricing TBA

The&nbsp;five&nbsp;pillars&nbsp;of&nbsp;Islam

1. Fasting 

2. Prayer 

3. Hajj 

4. Shahada 

5. Zakat 

The National's picks

4.35pm: Tilal Al Khalediah
5.10pm: Continous
5.45pm: Raging Torrent
6.20pm: West Acre
7pm: Flood Zone
7.40pm: Straight No Chaser
8.15pm: Romantic Warrior
8.50pm: Calandogan
9.30pm: Forever Young

The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

How has net migration to UK changed?

The figure was broadly flat immediately before the Covid-19 pandemic, standing at 216,000 in the year to June 2018 and 224,000 in the year to June 2019.

It then dropped to an estimated 111,000 in the year to June 2020 when restrictions introduced during the pandemic limited travel and movement.

The total rose to 254,000 in the year to June 2021, followed by steep jumps to 634,000 in the year to June 2022 and 906,000 in the year to June 2023.

The latest available figure of 728,000 for the 12 months to June 2024 suggests levels are starting to decrease.

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo
Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178
Engine: 3.7-litre V6
Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm
Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm
Transmission: Seven-speed automatic
​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW

Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman

Director: Jesse Armstrong

Rating: 3.5/5

Brief scoreline:

Burnley 3

Barnes 63', 70', Berg Gudmundsson 75'

Southampton 3

Man of the match

Ashley Barnes (Burnley)

Joy%20Ride%20
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Adele%20Lim%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAshley%20Park%2C%20Sherry%20Cola%2C%20Stephanie%20Hsu%2C%20Sabrina%20Wu%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
